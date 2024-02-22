‘We’re Just Getting Started’ — Energy Around Wolves is Fueling Target Center and the Organization

Any fan who has walked in Target Center in Minneapolis to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves this season has noticed a different atmosphere than they might have experienced in years past.

Not only has the product on the floor improved with the Wolves off to one of their best starts in franchise history while sitting atop the Western Conference, but there is a different energy and excitement inside the arena every single night.

Timberwolves fans are showing up, and the energy they have brought into the arena on a nightly basis is making Target Center one of the best home-court advantages in the NBA. It is also something the organization is using to its full advantage to make sure this is a season to remember.

“Every night, it feels like a really live home-court advantage. Our players are feeding off it,” Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Operating Officer Ryan Tanke told Canis Hoopus. “Every time we have a chance to talk to one of our players or our coaches — and they’re traveling around the country — they continue to say that Target Center is one of, if not the best, home-court advantage in the league right now. That’s all to do with the way in which our fans are showing up.”

A Long Time Coming

Wolves fans will be the first to admit that the type of season Minnesota is putting together during the 2023-24 campaign has been a long time coming.

For some in the organization, there is the same type of feeling with many also experiencing the good, bad and ugly throughout the franchise’s 35-year history.

Two of those individuals who have been through it all alongside the fan base are Tanke and VP of Fan Experience Jeff Munneke. Munneke has been with the organization since its inception in 1989, while Tanke has been with the Wolves for more than 20 years.

They’ve gone through organizational changes, rebuilds and everything in between. But now, they are experiencing the other end of the spectrum with us all during an already historic year this season.

“It’s been an amazing journey. For the people who have been here for a long time or have been here for some number of years, you’ve got a really deep appreciation for the fan base and a deep appreciation for the market,” Tanke said. “My biggest thing right now is, you walk around and you see the smiles on people’s faces. From long-time season ticket holders, employees or people who have been with the organization. You just see the joy that is part of a season like this. It’s pretty cool. Everybody that’s been involved is having a blast.”

Not only is the fan base excited about the season taking place, but the organization is right alongside them while taking everything in and enjoying the ride, at long last.

“There’s no question that when we’re winning games and having a great time with each of our respective fans, there’s a certain joy that I get to bring home too. … That’s super rewarding,” Munneke said. “Regardless of wins and losses, we want to make sure the experience (of our fans) is great. ... People are really enjoying the experience. It’s super rewarding to see that.”

Home-Court Advantage

Similar to the play on the court itself, the atmosphere, excitement and energy surrounding the Wolves has improved as well over the past few years. And it has only continued to improve in 2023-24.

One of the reasons behind that is simple: Minnesota is winning. As Hutchinson native and Minnesota Lynx great Lindsay Whalen once said: “Win and they will come.” But that has occurred in part because fans have showed up on a nightly basis, both in Minneapolis and beyond.

“I think the piece that has surprised me the most is not just the growth of the fan base, which has been awesome, but the engagement of those fans both atmospherically and what they are bringing to the building every night,” Tanke said. “And also the amount of Timberwolves gear and the jerseys and the hats and the sweatshirts (you see) and the way in which they are showing up has almost an NFL game feel to it that I have never seen from this fan base.”

Over the last decade or more, the Wolves have been near the bottom of the NBA in attendance at home. Last season, that started to improve while averaging 16,768 fans per home game, according to ESPN’s attendance data. But on given nights, the arena was still not as full as it could be.

This season, that hasn’t been the case. Target Center has been packed every night, regardless of what day of the week it is. Minnesota has made a jump to 17th in the NBA with an average of 18,024 fans per game entering the All-Star break. And the Wolves have been able to announce a sellout crowd at every home game this season.

“We certainly have had our days where maybe we haven’t been as full as we would have liked, but that’s not the case anymore. We have a full house, and people want to be a part of the tribe, as they say. I think that’s fun,” Munneke said. “The camaraderie, where you look over and people are high-fiving each other in the stands. There are people pointing at each other and cheering with each other and taking selfies and video clips. That’s all really fun. … It’s been a great atmosphere, a great vibe and ultimately an incredible home-court advantage for our team.”

The atmosphere inside Target Center has changed. The energy inside the building is felt by everyone. And the team — and the entire organization — is feeding off of that.

“Winning has certainly helped. … What’s been so fun is just seeing the joy of the faces of our fans coming in through the doors every night,” Munneke said. “It is a full-fledged planet blue, white, and some of our old retro jerseys as well, coming through the doors every night. That’s been so fun is when you look into the building, it’s just Timberwolves gear everywhere. ... Just the joy coming to the games. They can’t wait to be there, they can’t wait to through the doors, they can’t wait to settle in and watch some great basketball.”

Just Getting Started

There is still plenty of season left for the Wolves, who have yet to accomplish their year-end goals despite already putting together one of the best seasons in team history.

But what has unfolded this season so far has energized everyone — from the team to the fans and the organization at large.

“At times, it’s hard to reflect when you’re in it. That’s something that we share with our staff all the time. It’s really important to take a moment — whether it’s in the arena as we’re introducing our team in front of a sold out fan base night after night, or if it’s watching our broadcast and the record ratings happening inside of our TV broadcast — but to take a minute and just reflect on what has been built is important,” Tanke said.

“But also to do so in a way that motivates you and inspires you to want to do more and to build upon it. We’ve certainly come a long way and we’re really proud of that, but we’ve got a long way to go. And we’re so excited about what’s to come that we’ve got to look at it as fuel.

“All of this excitement and enthusiasm that we’re fumbling with, we’ve got to look at that as fuel for what’s still to come. We’ve got really big goals and really big things we want to achieve, both on and off the court.”

For Tanke and Munneke, both long-time employees of the Wolves and Lynx organization, they know what type of fan base resides in Minnesota and beyond. Those fans have been waiting for a team like this to show up and support after years of a rollercoaster ride of change and struggles.

This season and what has taken place in Target Center every home game has reminded everyone of what type of loyal fan base surrounds the Wolves, and their willingness to show support of a winning team to no end.

“We have the most loyal and, at times, patient fan bases. I hear this from our players, I hear it from Tim Connelly, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez — everybody who has come into the environment over the last couple of years, just how smart of a fan base (our fans) are around the game,” Tanke said. “It catches everybody as just ‘Wow, this is such an incredible sports market.’ Everyone knows that and that this is such a great sports town. But they are also really passionate and smart about the product.

“To describe it to somebody, I think I say you have to feel it and walk into Target Center. If you haven’t been in a couple of years, I think you’ve got to feel it and experience it,” Tanke continued. “If we do this right, once you experience it once, you’re going to want to come back and come back and come back. I think that’s why we are so excited because I think we’re just getting started.”

The organization is using the historic start to the 2023-24 season, and the energy surrounding it, as fuel. They don’t want this to be a flash-in-the-pan type of season, but a trend that will continue for years to come.

And the Wolves want to enjoy that with their loyal fans — and new fans — who have been waiting for a year like the one currently taking place.

“We’re moving so fast and things are growing. Right now, we are one of the fastest-growing fan bases in all of sports,” Tanke said. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re capturing these moments appropriately when celebrating with our fans. As we come out of All-Star break and we go into this final hunt for playoff positioning and close out the season, we’ve got to make sure that whether you’re watching on television or attending in the arena or listening on our iHeart/KFAN relationship, that we’re bringing you into that celebratory run as we go. … You get juiced up because you know what’s possible and what is still in front of us.

“We’ve got to lean into this moment because we’ve got to sustain it and build upon it for years to come.”