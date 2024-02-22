Reacts Results: Wolves Fans Approve of Monte Morris Trade, Potential Marcus Morris Sr. Addition

It is safe to say that Minnesota Timberwolves fans are excited about their favorite squad entering the final third of the 2023-24 NBA Regular Season.

The Wolves emerge from the All-Star break atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 39-16 (the second-best 55-game record in franchise history behind the 40-15 mark set in 2003-04).

Minnesota also has a new rotational guard in Monte Morris, whom the team acquired at the trade deadline, and may potentially have another reinforcement on the way in Marcus Morris Sr. after (if?) he negotiates a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs would need to waive him on or before March 1, otherwise Morris Sr. would be ineligible for the playoffs.

To make matters even better, the Timberwolves’ first seven games out of the break are at home and the team is riding a four-game winning streak driven by their highest-scoring four-game stretch of the season. With that in mind, just before the All-Star Weekend felt like a fun time to take the pulse of the fanbase.

Last week, we asked four questions in our latest SBN Reacts Survey. Now, it’s time to dive into the results!

1) What Grade Would You Give the Monte Morris Trade?

Timberwolves fans aren’t shy about sharing their feelings about moves they don’t approve of, largely because, well, most of the transactions in the franchise’s 35-year history fall into that category. So a trade to receive an A or B grade from 94% of recipients is pretty impressive, to say the least. But it also shouldn’t be surprising. The move was about at low-risk as it gets, and the Timberwolves now have Morris’s bird rights, so they can re-sign him this summer depending on the collective appetite new incoming majority owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have for paying a pricey luxury tax bill in 2024-25. Mike Conley taking a huge hometown discount on his new two-year, $21 million extension will certainly help the chances of re-signing Morris this summer.

President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly has crushed nearly every move on the margins during his tenure running the Wolves. From the Kyle Anderson signing, to acquiring Nickeil Alexander-Walker and three second-round picks (and later Leonard Miller!) as part of the Mike Conley/D’Angelo Russell swap, to waiving Taurean Prince so he could sign both Troy Brown Jr. and Shake Milton, and finally, trading those two along with just one second-round pick for Morris, Connelly has done very well. It is perhaps a full circle moment of moves-on-the-margin-magic for Connelly, who selected Morris 51st overall in 2017, three years after selecting soon-to-be three-time MVP Nikola Jokić 41st overall.

Morris obviously needs time to get up to speed with the Wolves considering he played just six games for the Detroit Pistons after missing the first three months of the season with a right quadriceps strain. So much so that he remained in Minnesota over the All-Star break to work on getting into game shape and work with team personnel after they returned from Indianapolis.

But the early returns are encouraging. He has scored 17 points in three games, gotten up nine triples (a good sign for the team’s 3-point shooting volume), and has a 7/1 A/TO ratio. Yes, he’s shooting 22.2% from 3, but he’s got five years of shooting 37.8% or better under his belt.

He’ll be fine, and Wolves fans must agree given their grade. I went with an A here.

2) What Grade Would You Give the Idea of Signing Marcus Morris Sr.?

Can you really be picky about the Wolves making a buyout signing? I don’t think so given that Minnesota hasn’t been a player in that pool for the last 20 years, but shoutout to the 3% of those who aren’t a fan of the potential move. I tip my cap to you.

Morris Sr. (who makes $17.1 million this season) and his pending in-season free agency are impacted by the league’s new collective bargaining agreement. New rules prohibits players who made more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTP MLE), which is $12,405,000 this season, from signing with teams above whose roster spending exceeds the first apron ($7 million over the luxury tax line). That would include several contenders (GSW, LAC, PHX, BOS, MIL, DEN, and MIA), so it moved Minnesota up near the front of the line for his services.

The respected forward is now 34 and likely not going to be a key piece of a team’s rotation anymore. But that doesn’t mean he can’t still add value for a group like the Wolves, who need as much playoff experience and as many veteran voices in the locker room as they can get for a group whose core of young talent has anywhere from one to three playoff series under their respective belts.

He is a very consistent 3-point threat who has shot 41.9% on his 1,015 catch-and-shoot looks since the start of the 2019 season, score in the mid-range in isolation (in moderation), can be a strong body to defend bigger, more physical 4s or small-ball 5s inside, and compete for rebounds inside.

At worst, he’d be a nice floor spacing option on nights when Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, or Jaden McDaniels get into foul trouble, and at best, could score 10-15 points in a few playoff games if he gets hot off the bench. But he’s not going to move the needle all that much.

Despite that, it’s hard not to see some appeal of his upside on a rest-of-the-season deal, which explains 76% of respondents grading the move with an A or a B. I went with an A.

3) Who Is Your Ideal Buyout Target?

Was some of this response biased by the news of Morris Sr.’s interest in the Wolves? Perhaps. But he also makes sense given the Wolves’ need for shooting and forward depth in the wake of Brown Jr.’s exit in the deal for Monte Morris, and that is why he was likely a good bet to top this list even had the news of his interest not dropped before the survey went live.

Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry is living out his father’s dream on his hometown team, which is very cool to see. Curry’s shooting is appealing, but he offers even less than Morris Sr. does on the defensive end and isn’t necessarily a positional fit with the other Morris coming into the fold.

Danilo Gallinari (now a Milwaukee Buck) isn’t moving the same as he was before his ACL tear a couple of years ago, but is still very skilled and would’ve fit the Wolves’ desire to be taller and longer than every other team in the league. He was my vote here, but

Evan Fournier has the obvious connection to Gobert, his fellow Frenchman (with whom he shares an agent), and fills a perimeter scoring/shooting/shot creation need, but hasn’t played in the New York Knicks’ rotation for going on two seasons, and he also has a team option for next season Detroit may exercise to swing an offseason trade.

Joe Harris may still be seeing ghosts from the 2023 playoffs.

And finally, Delon Wright would’ve answered the rhetorical “why not make a strength an even bigger strength?” question when it comes to perimeter defense, but ultimately chose the Miami Heat after the Wolves checked in on him leading up to the deadline.

I have no qualms with this order, even though they differed slightly from my piece ranking five potential buyout candidates after the trade deadline, which was published before the Morris Sr. news dropped.

4) What Seed Will the Wolves Enter the Playoffs With?

The Timberwolves hold the top spot in the West entering the resumption of play on Thursday, with a 1.5-game lead on the No. 2 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, 2.0-game lead on the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Clippers and 3.0-game lead on the No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets.

Oklahoma City (seventh-easiest) and Denver (eight-easiest) have more favorable schedules than Minnesota (11th easiest), but the Wolves have 17 home games left (tied for most in the NBA) and open up play on Friday with seven straight games at home.

Beyond that, Denver and Los Angeles have no real reason to tire themselves out gunning for the top seed given that they have plenty of playoff experience and generally know what they are capable of in the postseason. As a result, it wouldn’t surprise me if they rested their stars more than Minnesota or OKC, two young(-ish in the Wolves’ case) teams that could benefit greatly from the mental boost of finishing with the best record in a loaded Western Conference.

Their respective playoff fates may also be more matchup dependent than Denver or L.A., which undoubtedly incentivizes both the Wolves and Thunder to do all they can to avoid playing teams like New Orleans or Phoenix in the first round. I voted the one seed because truly believe the Timberwolves will take every game seriously partly as a result of the matchup factor, but also because no one on the team (not counting new signing Justin Jackson!) has won an NBA title before. Morris was dealt to Washington the summer before Denver won a title, and Anderson was drafted the in the weeks following the Spurs’ title in 2014.

Only time will tell what happens, but Wolves fans have every reason to be excited about this group’s postseason prospects, especially with the offense trending in the right direction.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.