How the Wolves Showing Confidence in Kyle Anderson Will Pay Dividends Down the Stretch

The NBA Trade Deadline is always a turbulent time around the league. As rumors run rampant and movement happens all across the map, it can be a stressful time for many players as they hold their breath and come to terms with the fact that their whole life could be turned upside down in a matter of moments. That was a serious reality for Kyle Anderson as the Minnesota Timberwolves searched for upgrades to their roster at the trade deadline to solidify their team for a hopefully deep playoff run.

Part of this was not Anderson’s fault. The way that the Wolves have their finances set up, he was the largest expiring contract that they could deal if they wanted to make a splash during trade season in the hopes of improving their roster. For a team that was already limited with assets, Anderson’s contract was one of the only assets that could realistically be packaged to get an impact player coming in. He would have been a necessary casualty to trade for a player making more than $10 million.

The other part of this was due to his play on the court. While Slow-Mo had been a revelation last season, filling in for Karl-Anthony Towns during his extended absence with a calf injury, this season has told a different story. He has been playing small forward more this year because of the sheer largeness of the Wolves and how their roster is built, but he has always been most impactful at power forward. He is also shooting a career-low 21.9% from deep on 0.6 attempts per game – his lowest volume since the 2016-17 season with the San Antonio Spurs.

While he has been having an amazing year defensively, his spacing issues on offense on a team that struggles on that end of the floor have been jarring at times.

It would have made sense for Minnesota to move on from him in the right move, but the Wolves decided to hang on to their gritty veteran and believe that he can be the valuable playmaker and versatile defender that he has been for nearly a decade in the NBA. We are already starting to see that belief pay off.

Since the deadline passed, Anderson has been much closer to the player we remember being a savior for this team during the 2022-23 campaign. In the four games since the deadline, he has averaged 5.8 points, 5.8 assists to 1.3 turnovers, and 4.3 rebounds per game. Averaging nearly six points and six assists off the bench are good numbers, especially for a player in Anderson’s role. Adding on to his impact, Slow-Mo is a combined +63 for the Wolves when he is on the court over this four game stretch (including a season high +29 on February 13 against the Portland Trail Blazers).

Kyle Anderson has seemed to turn a corner the last couple of weeks.



Last 5 games league rank:

Off RTG | 1st (131.9)

Net rating | 2nd (28.2)

AST Ratio | 1st (48.1)



He is finding his role again and Finch is finding lineups that work for him. What has gone right?#RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/XNsdnXsjuF — Wolf Wise Statistics (@WolfWiseStats) February 17, 2024

Even with these solid numbers, we all know that Slow-Mo’s impact spreads far past counting stats. He is the same great defender that he has been all season all while being a leader who holds his teammates accountable when their focus starts to slip. Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch has stood by his side through the good times and the bad even when the outlook was bleak. That belief has paid off as Anderson looks way more comfortable on the court and the indecisiveness that plagued his minutes earlier in the season are nowhere to be found.

Nice to have Kyle Anderson for the Kawhi minutes against the second unit pic.twitter.com/O3JNyPxBtD — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 13, 2024

Before the deadline, the nine-year veteran seemed to be playing a with a tension and tightness that was not conducive to productive basketball. He was overthinking what he was doing and faltering as a result. I believe at least part of this was directly related to the pressure he put on himself to perform so he was not dealt to another team at the deadline. Slow-Mo was fully aware that he was not having his best season, he was also conscious of the fact that his contract made him an attractively tradable asset. Because of that, he was under great duress.

I think we can all relate to this situation; there are plenty of times in daily life where we put pressure on ourselves to be good at something. Also, we have also all had those times when something life-altering was hanging over our heads that we had no control over. No matter how much or little we realized it, that influenced our performance. When that pressure is taken off or that thing hanging over our heads disappears, everything becomes right again, and we can do whatever is needed worry-free.

Kyle Anderson since the trade deadline (3 games):



• at MIL: 8 PTS, 6 AST/3 TO, 5 REB, 3 STL

• at LAC: 5 PTS, 6 AST/0 TO, 2 REB, 2 STL

• at POR: 8 PTS, 8 AST/0 TO, 3 REB



Averaging 7.0 PPG on 50% FG, 100% FT (8/8), 3.3 REB, 6.7 AST/1.0 TO with strong defense on… — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) February 14, 2024

That is what is happening with Kyle Anderson as we speak. Minnesota could have traded him but they chose not to. Even if you think that was the wrong choice, the psychological implications of that on Kyle Anderson are immeasurable. He can now breathe easier knowing that he has his place on the Wolves roster. His role on the team has been solidified and he is playing as if a huge weight has been lifted from his shoulders – because it has.

Slow-Mo is hooping... and ready to be a key contributor as the Timberwolves forge ahead into uncharted territory in search of their first deep playoff run in 20 years.