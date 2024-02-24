Game Preview #57: Wolves vs. Nets

The Minnesota Timberwolves are right back at Target Center less than 24 hours after losing a highly anticipated matchup against their border rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. Minnesota was outscored 36-13 in the third quarter on Friday, which gave their opponent a runway down the stretch. The Brooklyn Nets don’t pose the same threat level as the Bucks, but a careless and tired performance will lead to the Wolves dropping back-to-back games for the third time this season.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (39-17) vs. Brooklyn Nets (21-33)

When: Saturday, February 23rd at 8:00 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North Extra

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio

Line: Wolves -8 | Total: 216.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jerseys: Wolves (Classic Edition), Nets (Icon)

Injury Report

Updated as of Saturday 2/24 at 1:45 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Rudy Gobert (left ankle sprain)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Wendell Moore Jr. (G League assignment)

Brooklyn

OUT:

Noah Clowney (G League assignment)

Keon Johnson (G League assignment)

Jaylen Martin (G League assignment)

Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction)

What to Watch For

Contain Brooklyn’s One-Two Punch

For the Nets, who hold a middle-of-the-pack offense, Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas are undoubtedly their top dyad offensively — shouldering most, if not all, of the team’s isolation duties, especially now with Spencer Dinwiddie — who was traded to the Toronto Raptors, waived, and signed with the Los Angeles Lakers — out of the fold. Bridges is averaging 21.7 points per game this season (most on the Nets), while Thomas is contributing 21.2 points (2nd most). The next closest is off-ball threat Cameron Johnson, with his 13.7-point average.

In the first meeting between Minnesota and Brooklyn this season, the Wolves — primarily Jaden McDaniels — were able to keep Bridges contained from tip-off to the final buzzer. He finished with 21 points but struggled to reach that number, shooting 8-of-18 (44%) from the floor and 2-of-8 (25%) from three. Below are Mikal’s tracking numbers from that game, along with the individual defender, via NBA.com.

Jaden McDaniels: 6:48 mins | 32.5 partial poss. | 2 points | 1/4 FG | 0/1 3P | 1 T/O

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | 3P | T/O Anthony Edwards: 3:23 mins | 13.9 partial poss. | 5 points | 2/5 FG | 1/4 3P

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | 3P Kyle Anderson: 1:09 mins | 4.7 partial poss. | 2 points | 1/1 FG | 1 T/O

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | T/O Mike Conley: 1:04 mins | 7.3 partial poss. | 7 points | 2/3 FG | 1/2 3P | 2/2 FT

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | 3P | FT Rudy Gobert: 0:36 mins | 2.6 partial poss. | 4 points | 2/3 FG | 1 T/O

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | T/O Karl-Anthony Towns: 0:24 mins | 2.6 partial poss. | 0 points | 0/1 FG

As the stats above prove, McDaniels was on Bridges the most and had the most success containing him. Per usual, Jaden dominated defensively by swallowing up any opportunity for Mikal to get any decent scoring opportunity. 32.5 partial possessions defended and just four shots attempted for a guy who averages 16.9 attempts per game is pretty, pretty good. However, there is one difference when comparing that game to Saturday night’s — Thomas, who is a flame thrower, will most likely be in the starting lineup.

Thomas has started the last 11 games for Brooklyn, averaging 23 points on 44.2% from the floor and 41.2% from deep in 33.8 minutes. As mentioned above, with Dinwiddie now playing in the South Bay, there are even more opportunities for Thomas (and his co-star Bridges) to put up a ton of shots courtesy of shifty and crafting moves.

On January 25 against Minnesota, Thomas registered a team-high 25 points on 7-of-15 (46.7%) from the floor and 10-of-10 from the charity stripe. He was able to get into the paint and draw contact with ease. It seemed apparent that the Wolves either didn’t bring the right defensive game plan against him, or the players didn’t execute what the coaches drew up. At any rate, bringing more intensity to the 6-foot-4 guard at the point of attack will be crucial for Minnesota to cruise to a bounce-back win against an inferior opponent.

Get Out on Shooters

One of the key ingredients to the Wolves’ successful recipe against Brooklyn earlier in the season was their ability to limit three-point makes for the Nets. In that 96-94 win, Brooklyn shot 10-of-33 (33%) from deep, with Bridges going 2-of-8, Thomas going 1-of-4, Dorian Finney-Smith going 2-of-5, and Lonnie Walker IV going 0-of-3.

The Nets attempt 37.5 triples per game (eighth-most league-wide) and connect on 13.8 of those attempts (sixth-most). 38.6% of their total shot attempts come from beyond the arc (seventh-most), with 11% coming from the corners alone (fourth-most).

Unsurprisingly, Bridges is taking most of the long ball attempts for Brooklyn. He leads the team in 3s made (142) and 3s attempted (382). He, along with the rest of the Nets’ supporting cast, is not bashful in the slightest. They love to penetrate inside and kick the ball out to the perimeter, which is especially true when Ben Simmons — who has started the last five games he has been active for — is taking the ball up the court.

The Wolves have had some issues with three-point defense this season, one of the only areas on that side of the floor that isn’t A+ caliber. Minnesota allows its opponent to shoot 35.2% from deep (sixth-highest league-wide), hoist up 32.4 3-point attempts (fourth-most), and connect on 11.4 of those attempts (second-most). Being snappy with rotations and knowing when to long close out or just put a hand up will be vital in keeping the Nets at bay.

Come out of Halftime Strong

The Timberwolves were an incredibly efficient third-quarter team through the first 25 games of the season. They were second in net rating (+18.2), thanks to their defense, which was rated first by 7.5 points (98.4) through the first 12 minutes of the second half. It was commonplace to see them put the hammer down on defense and suck the life out of their opponent in the third. And by the time the fourth would roll around, Minnesota would typically have a double-digit lead.

Championship-caliber teams of the past, for example, the dynasty Golden State Warriors, prided themselves on coming out of the locker room at halftime with an improved level of focus. It was a recipe for success for the Wolves early in the year, but they have since fallen back into a third-quarter rut, which gave them issues over the last couple of seasons.

Over the last 31 games, Minnesota’s third-quarter net rating is +7.6, good for ninth league-wide. Its defensive rating is slotted at a more than respectable 110 (fourth best), but the offensive rating has plummeted to 16th (117.6). Aside from a few blunders, the Wolves haven’t been a bad third quarter team, but they aren’t on the same level coming out of halftime. However, they had one of the worst third quarters of the season on Friday, which was why they lost.

Against Milwaukee, the Wolves opened the first four and half minutes of the second half by shooting 2-of-8 from the floor, complete with two turnovers. After trailing by six at the break, the Bucks saw this sputter of offense from Minnesota and smelt blood in the water. Milwaukee went on to outscore the Wolves 36-13 as old friend Malik Beasley took over from deep, tallying 14 points on 4-of-8 from three-point range in the frame. The Wolves found themselves down 14 heading into the fourth. They tried to play catch-up until the final buzzer but to no avail — the abysmal third quarter ultimately sank the ship.

This season, the Nets have the 10th worst third quarter net rating (-5.7) and 9th worst defensive rating (118.9). Minnesota must come out of the locker room focused and on point, regardless of the situation. It doesn’t matter if it's up by 20 or more points or down by more than five. Ant, KAT, or anyone for that matter needs to put the hammer down — allowing both the Wolves to get back on track and the third-stringers to get some minutes.

KAT State of Mind

Karl-Anthony Towns loves playing against the two teams positioned in the heart of New York City; one’s gym lies in mid-Manhattan, and the other is a short drive across the East River. There is something about playing so close to home for KAT, as he grew up in New Jersey. Usually, his stellar performances happen on the parquet in Barclays Center or Madison Square Garden. However, tonight, he will look to continue his domination in the Twin Cites against an undersized Nets squad.

In 13 career games against Brooklyn, Towns averages just over 25 points and pulls in 11.7 rebounds on 56.2% from the floor and 41.5% from deep. That career success flowed over into the Wolves’ last game against the Nets, where KAT finished with a game-high 27 points on a ridiculously efficient 12-of-15 (80%) from the floor and 2-of-3 (66.7%) from deep, which more than made up for his six turnovers as his effort led Minnesota to a two-point victory.

Hopefully, he can replicate that level of efficiency on Saturday night because he went 9-of-22 (41%) from the floor against the Bucks. When looking at his potential matchups, it seems likely that KAT will do just that.

Towns kept his game simple and effective through all of his 37 minutes against Brooklyn. The Nets just didn’t have the overall size to keep him in check. Nic Claxton, 6-foot-10, had the Rudy duties, which meant Dorian Finney-Smith was forced to step up and tango with Towns. Finney-Smith, 6-foot-7, is long and an aggressive defender, but there wasn’t much he could do when Karl had the ball on the perimeter or with his back to the basket. The same went for anyone else who matched up against him. Below are KAT’s tracking numbers from that game, along with the individual defender, via NBA.com.

Finney-Smith: 7:01 mins | 32.9 partial poss. | 6 points | 3/4 FG

mins | partial poss. | points | FG Claxton: 3:34 mins | 18.3 partial poss. | 9 points | 4/5 FG | 1/2 3P

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | 3P Bridges: 1:08 mins | 4.3 partial poss. | 2 points | 1/1 FG

mins | partial poss. | points | FG Dennis Smith Jr.: 0:21 mins | 2.7 partial poss. | 5 points | 2/2 FG | 1/1 3P

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | 3P Thomas: 0:19 mins | 1.6 partial poss. | 8 points | 4/4 FG (!!)

It didn’t matter who the Nets threw his way — the New Jersey native dominated. What could throw a wrench into things, however, is if Simmons will start/play Saturday night. In that situation, the Nets’ starting five would most likely be Thomas, Bridges, Finney-Smith, Simmons, and Claxton, as it was for their previous game against the Toronto Raptors. If I were Brooklyn’s Head Coach, I would most likely match Thomas up against Conley, Bridges on Edwards, Finney-Smith on McDaniels, Simmons on Towns, and Claxton on Gobert. Ben 10, who stands at 6-foot-10, could throw a bigger body at KAT in the paint and make things a little bit harder on the four-time All-Star. Regardless, I see Karl having a profitable night in the office, which would make a Wolves win highly likely.

Rudy Gobert’s Availability

As we await the Wolves to release their injury report, Rudy Gobert is the only name currently of concern to pop up as a game-day downgrade.

During the third quarter on Friday, Gobert landed awkwardly on Brook Lopez’s foot. He hobbled and limped down the court to get back on offense. He was in obvious pain but signed to Minnesota’s bench that he wanted to remain in. Rudy played 38 minutes and wasn’t benched after the fact, but he may wake up this Saturday morning in pain, which could hamper his availability.

Rudy Gobert on his ankle injury:



"Yeah, I sprained my ankle, landed on Brook's foot. Unfortunate play, but nothing too bad, so I should be good."



Gobert didn't have the ankle wrapped or in a boot or anything in the locker room. But you could see it was swollen. — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 24, 2024

The Tower of Power is a warrior who constantly battles through pain, typical for a starting center in the trenches every night. He has played in 55 of 56 games this season, sporting a hefty left knee brace for every game. Obviously, Gobert has been a massive part of the Wolves’ success. He can keep the other team at bay even when the Wolves’ offense goes through a dry spell. And against a team like the Nets, who love to penetrate inside and kick the ball out to corner three-point shooters, Gobert’s Hall of Fame rim deterrence would be missed.

The Timberwolves officially listed Rudy as questionable to play Saturday afternoon. Despite telling the media postgame on Friday that he “should be good,” it’s the tail end of a back-to-back, so anything is possible. In all honesty, Minnesota theoretically shouldn’t have any serious issues taking care of the sub-.500 Nets without him in the mix, but Rudy’s teammates haven’t played without him very much this season, and not being able to lean on his defense on the backlines would be a stark change of pace.