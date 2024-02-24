Wolves 101, Nets 86: Best Defensive Performance of the Season Gets Minnesota Back on Track

WARNING: This is going to start out negative. But it gets better.

What started Saturday night as a perceived bounce-back opportunity for the Minnesota Timberwolves coming off of a Friday night loss, was quickly parlayed into one of the worst halves of basketball that perhaps the NBA has seen in the last week (yes, that includes last Sunday’s All-Star game).

This is an awful basketball game. Lol. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 25, 2024

The Brooklyn Nets are one of, if not THE coldest team in the NBA.

They were 8-22 in their last 30 games heading into Saturday. They had lost their previous two games by a combined 78 points, and their last 10 by an average of 21. They haven’t scored more than 100 points since February 13. At the end of the third quarter on Saturday, they were shooting 15.4 percent from 3.

Does that paint enough of a picture?

It was a prime opportunity for the Wolves, on the tail end of a back-to-back, down Rudy Gobert, and sufferers of a tough loss the previous night, to plant their flag and run an ailing team with an interim coach off its home floor. But instead, it ended up being a near-case study of a really good team that plays down to the level of its competition.

Anthony Edwards received a technical foul after this no-call.



Did the official get this one right? pic.twitter.com/bOpLojyIB8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 25, 2024

Part of it stemmed from the physicality that was allowed. The officials called the game looser than usual, to the point where the first free throws of the game didn’t come until 2:26 remaining in the first quarter despite a high volume of rim attacks from both sides. It allowed the bugaboos with officials to bloom early on, and split focus from the game almost immediately.

The other prong of the problem came on the boards. Some of the pre-Gobert era warts bubbled to the surface against a team whose only true big on the floor was Nick Claxton. The rebounding deficit was double digits in favor of Brooklyn into the fourth quarter, and ended up at 56-49, still favoring the Nets.

But the thing about wins is they all end up looking the same in the record column, and the fourth belonged to the Wolves in a professional fashion, winning the quarter 31-20.

And with that, I’ll sprinkle a little bit more optimism in!

Key Takeaways

Morris + Conley = Reassurance

I thought the most underrated part of the night was the dual point guard combo of Mike Conley and Monte Morris sharing the floor in the second quarter when it was desperately needed.

The first quarter and change was sloppy and filled with attempted 3-on-1 finishes at the rim. Conley and Morris found their way on at the right time, and Morris in particular showed exactly why he was brought in at the deadline. He and Conley passed and moved off the ball with precision, and hit each other almost exactly when they would flash open.

Mike Conley transition corner 3, assisted by Monte Morris pic.twitter.com/VRBBbj95Ap — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 25, 2024

It’s the product of having a high level of basketball IQ on the floor together in the form of two point guards. It’s not a combo that’s started out on the best of feet net rating wise, but this certainly looks like it could be an injection of ball movement when needed on nights like Saturday where things can get sticky with heavy legs.

“I thought [Monte] had his best game yet,” Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch echoed afterward.

Morris finished +7, and was a root cause of every bench player finishing in the positive.

All-Stars All Starred

Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards did exactly what their recent all-star election wins reflected about them; closed out the game in an effective and suffocating fashion.

The tandem combined for 57 points and a +16 and +20, and buried in that was an Edwards finish that was legitimately over three people who were trying their hardest on defense.

Anthony Edwards euro + tough driving finish through contact pic.twitter.com/90TNHoKnSw — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 25, 2024

There were times that Towns’ inability to board at a high level ailed the Wolves and caused the Nets to win the second chance points battle 16-12. His drives at times were incredibly turnover-prone, and he passed up his fair share of looks from 3 in favor of the drive.

Towns is up to a 10.3% turnover rate on drives. The most of anybody with more than 500 on the season (41 players). Next closest is at 8.6%. He also has the 2nd lowest assist % (6.1%).



Wonder what the opportunity cost would be if you could wave a magic wand and delete his drives https://t.co/0YW5CjuTYx — Jake Paynting (@HowlsAndGrowls_) February 24, 2024

But he started shooting the rock in the second half, and it made all the difference. He attempted six of his eight threes, and the Wolves won the second half by 18 points. I don’t think there’s much of a coincidence there.

There’s not much else to say here. Towns and Edwards were fantastic. They were the driving force behind the win in a game that shooting was otherwise pretty spotty.

“Our offense is extremely rhythmic...we didn’t move it early, a lot of trying to play in a crowd,” Finch said. “Sometimes you play out of rhythm and it takes time to find it.”

Up Next

The Wolves will continue their seven-game homestand on Tuesday night, when they’ll welcome Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to Target Center for the teams’ fourth and final matchup this season.

The Spurs are coming off of a close five-point loss in Los Angeles to the Lakers, and will head to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz before continuing the roadtrip to Minneapolis. The Spurs have played much better as of recent, and if they weren’t already, they’re rounding into a team that should not be taken lightly by a Wolves team that has had the tendency to do so.

Fans can watch the 7 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

