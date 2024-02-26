Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 22: Smith, Carleton Shine Offensively; Star Duo Lifts Fenerbahçe

As we continue to inch closer to the start of the 2024 WNBA season now nearing the end of February and the start of March — and March Madness! — a fair amount of WNBA players remain overseas while hitting the home stretch of their offseason action across the globe.

A total of seven Lynx players remain overseas preparing for the upcoming W season. Some of the players are currently on the roster, played with the team in 2023 or have played with the team in the past and are still under team control.

Players across the globe currently playing include Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhász, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith and Cecilia Zandalasini are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason.

In last week’s update, Collier and McBride impressed once again in Turkey, Juhász helped her squad to a Coppa Italia title and more.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

Istanbul, Turkey

Collier, McBride and Fenerbahçe continue their winning ways and dominance in Turkey this offseason, doing so again this past week with a pair of games on the schedule.

In the EuroLeague playoffs on Feb. 21, Fenerbahçe took down Perfumerias Avenida 98-91, led by McBride with a team-leading 27 points (including six threes), eight assists and three rebounds over 38 minutes. Collier also surpassed the 20-point mark, adding 21 points, nine rebounds, six steals and five assists in 37 minutes.

On Feb. 24 in Turkey-KBSL action, Fenerbahçe blew out Antalya 85-62, a game which Collier and McBride didn’t take part in.

Fenerbahçe will resume the EuroLeague playoffs this week, taking on Perfumerias Avenida again on Feb. 28 before battling Bellona Kayseri on March 2 in a Turkey-KBSL contest.

Alanna Smith

Istanbul, Turkey

A week after putting forth another double-double, Smith shined once again for Emlak Konut SK in Turkey, leading the way with an offensive outburst in one game on the schedule.

In an 84-69 loss to Bursa in Turkey-KBSL play, Smith led Emlak Konut SK with 27 points, seven rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block over 33 minutes. Smith connected on three threes while ending as the lone player on her team with 20 or more points.

Emlak Konut SK will one game on the schedule this week, a Turkey-KBSL contest against Ormanspor on March 2.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

After not appearing in UNI Györ’s lone game a week ago, Carleton returned to the court this week with one game on the schedule.

Carleton shined in UNI Györ’s 98-88 win over PEAC-Pecs on Feb. 24, posting team-high marks of 25 points and five rebounds to go along with four assists and three steals in 33 minutes.

UNI Györ will have a pair of games this upcoming week, a Hungarian Cup contest against Ujbuda BEAC on Feb. 28 before facing TFSE-MTK on March 2 in Hungary-A Division action.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász returned to action over the past week with Famila Schio, taking part in one game, the opening contest of the EuroLeague playoffs.

Famila Schio dropped the postseason battle against USK Prague, with Juhász putting forth a well-balanced performance with eight points, seven rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes.

Juhász and Famila Schio will have one game on the schedule this week while resuming the EuroLeague playoffs against USK Prague on Feb. 28.

Cecilia Zandalasini

Bologna, Italy

As we await to see if Zandalasini, who last played for the Lynx in 2018, joins Minnesota once her overseas play concludes, the Italian forward has been playing with Virtus Segafredo Bologna this offseason for the third year in a row.

Over the past week, Virtus Segafredo Bologna had one Italy-Serie A1 game on the schedule, blowing out San Martino 78-48 on Feb. 25. In that victory, Zandalasini posted eight points, three rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 21 minutes.

Virtus Segafredo Bologna returns to action this week with an Italy-Serie A1 game against Sanga Milano on March 3.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch continues to play in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she makes the move to join the Lynx and the WNBA in 2024.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had two games on the schedule, a 78-66 loss to DVTK on Feb. 21 and an 82-56 victory over Flammes Carolo on Feb. 24. However, Hirsch again didn’t appear in either of those games, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13.

So far this offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.