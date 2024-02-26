Game Preview #58: Wolves vs. Spurs

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves continue their seven-game homestand as they welcome blossoming rookie star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs to Target Center.

San Antonio has lost four in a row despite Wembanyama putting up historic statlines, while Minnesota is 5-1 in their last six games and are currently tied record-wise atop the Western Conference standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 40-17, but own the tiebreaker (Northwest Division leader).

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (40-17) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-47)

When: Tuesday, February 27 at 7 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN FM 100.3

Line: Wolves -13.5 | Total: 224 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Monday 2/27 at 6:45 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Rudy Gobert (left ankle sprain)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

San Antonio

OUT:

Dominick Barlow (G League two-way)

Charles Bassey (left ACL tear)

Sidy Cissoko (G League assignment)

Mamadi Diakite (G League two-way)

David Duke Jr. (G League two-way)

Marcus Morris Sr. (not with team)

What to Watch For

Monte Morris Continuing to Get Comfortable

When Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and his front office acquired Monte Morris back on February 7, they knew that Morris would need some time to get acclimated. Not only was a respected floor general with a sky high basketball IQ changing teams mid-season and needing to learn his new teammates’ respective games, but Morris was also working back from a right quadriceps strain that caused him to miss the first three months and change of the season.

Now five games into his run with the Wolves, Morris is looking more and more comfortable with each outing, trending towards the high-impact, rock solid point guard he’s been his entire career. The former Iowa State star played a season-high 18 minutes in Saturday’s 101-86 win over the Brooklyn Nets, scoring five points, but dished out four assists, did not turn it over, and recorded a block and a steal, too, adding onto some of the impressive defensive playmaking we’ve seen from him in a Timberwolves jersey thus far. To date, Morris (perhaps predictably) has 12 assists and just one turnover.

Morris was a key part of the team’s second-best lineup of the night (which also included Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns), that went +9 in the closing 3:17 of the first quarter. He did an excellent job all night of pushing the pace in transition, collapsing the defense on the drive in the half-court, and moving around the perimeter to help maintain spacing for Edwards and Towns, especially. The Timberwolves’ stars occupy the top two spots in the Morris’s best two-man lineup combinations.

(Keep in mind here that Morris has played in five games so this is a very small sample size.)

Two of Morris’s assists created 3-point makes for Mike Conley, whom Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch is committed to playing beside Morris in a “please for the love of God do not turn the ball over” lineup that has seen action at the start of the second and fourth quarters.

(Editor’s Note: if you are reading this on Apple News, please click here to view embedded videos important for the analysis, and enjoy the best overall reading experience.)

Funny enough, that duo has the lowest assist-to-turnover ratio of any rotation pairing with Morris so far (1.00).

Our friend Dane Moore asked Finch about that pairing during practice on Monday.

“We played a lot without Mike or Monte on the floor before Monte got here. I really like the Monte-Mike combination. Gives Mike a break from the handling. Those guys are really, really smart. You’re not going to turn it over. You’re going to get something good every single time down. They played off each other really well,” Finch said. “With Kyle and Nickeil, we still have other handlers. So, some of that was due to Rudy being out, so the rotations got a little bit different. I think, again, one thing we love is when your rotation is capped at nine, one of the ways you can actually like have a lot more depth, if you will, is just playing all these guys in different combinations of each other.”

Tracking the different lineups Morris plays in has been one of the more fun subplots since he arrived earlier this month, and will be something to continue to monitor as he finds his groove and we learn which teammates he develops strong on-court chemistry with.

Shooting More 3s to Mitigate Wemby’s Impact

We all saw in these two teams’ last matchup what the Spurs are capable of when Wemby takes over a game on both ends of the floor.

Wembanyama scored 23 points, grabbed 10 boards, dished out six assists (albeit with six turnovers), and registered four stocks (two steals, two blocks) en route to a team-high +19 performance in 30 minutes of play.

His defensive impact has been especially elite in recent weeks, corresponding with his move to playing center full-time, which has unlocked an apex predator level defensive weapon that is absolutely terrorizing opposing offenses.

This season, Spurs opponents’ rim frequency (% of total team shots that are taken at the rim) drops by 4.1% when Wembanyama is on the floor (95th percentile), and their rim FG% drops by 1.8% (70th percentile). What is even crazier is the fact that opponents’ corner 3-point percentage drops by an astounding 9.3% (92nd percentile) when Wemby is out there, in part because of how quickly he can close out to contest (and block!) shots from his rim protector position.

But in his last five games, Wembanyama has taken it to another level and recorded...

A 5x4 game (one assist shy of a 5x5), followed by a 5x5 game (because of course he did)

A 10-block triple-double

Three games with at least 10 stocks

A whopping 8.4 stocks per game over that span

Yet, despite holding a 112.3 defensive rating that ranks 13th in the league (down from 117.6 on the season, 24th), the Spurs have lost four of those five insane Wemby performances because they are 24th in offensive rating (107.2).

The Wolves will need to do everything in their power to increase their 3-point volume to mitigate the impact Wembanyama can have below the arc. In their loss to San Antonio last month, Minnesota shot 53.8% from 3, but took just 26 attempts, tied for their fifth-lowest in a game this season. San Antonio’s perimeter defenders struggles with allowing dribble penetration into the paint, so collapsing the defense and finding shooters on the perimeter will be pivotal. If Towns can shoot eight-plus 3s, with Conley, McDaniels, Alexander-Walker, Reid and Morris all taking at least four or five, that should be a good recipe for the Wolves’ offense.

Playing big against Zach Collins at the 5 when Wembanyama is off the floor may present a better opportunity for the Timberwolves to score inside compared to when the No. 1 overall pick is on the floor.