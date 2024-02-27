How Has Wolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns Helped Support Fellow All-Star Anthony Edwards?

A lot of Minnesota Timberwolves discourse this season has centered around Karl-Anthony Towns and his willingness to be adaptable to the needs of his teammates. He has accepted the position move to the power forward, graciously become the second option to a budding Anthony Edwards and proven time and time again that he is willing to do whatever it takes to win at a high level.

These sacrifices are paying off this season, as Towns is playing an integral role for a Timberwolves team that has won 40 games before the start of March. Opposing Western Conference coaches applauded his season-long performance by voting him to his fourth NBA All-Star Game.

All of Towns’ efforts can and should be praised in their own right, but more attention needs to be placed on the fact that KAT has taken on the responsibility of helping prop up Edwards to aid his launch to superstardom.

Edwards’ charisma, statistical step forward and jaw-dropping highlights have put him on the fast track to be not only a superstar, but one of the faces of the NBA. But in order to reach these dizzying heights, he needs help. Ant requires a running mate that will not only be his hype man and complement his play on the court, but is willing to shoulder the burden when the young phenom doesn’t have it on a particular night. Enter: Karl-Anthony Towns.

Having watched KAT for almost nine years now, we are very aware of how he plays the game of basketball. He is an offensive force, shooting 3s with historic efficiency for a player of his size. He is also prone to some erratic tendencies – namely offensive fouls and letting his emotions with the referees get the best of him (although with some of the calls he doesn’t get you sometimes can’t blame him). But through all of this, and especially this season, he has found his niche and helped Edwards unlock more and more of his potential.

This isn’t meant to take away from Towns as an individual player, but rather to highlight his ability to enable Edwards — which has been key to the Timberwolves success this season.

Anthony Edwards to .@Grady on his relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns:



"That's my dog; we talk every day, crack jokes, laugh, and make fun of each other. We've got a super tight relationship that's only going to get better."



The chemistry...



( Timberwolves / YT) pic.twitter.com/KpKcfNHp2t — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) February 18, 2024

On the Court

The initial idea for this article popped into my head while watching the ugly 101-86 win over the Brooklyn Nets matchup this past Saturday. As we watched Edwards struggle to be consistent for the first three quarters, Towns was there to help the Timberwolves weather the storm.

It got me thinking — how many times have we seen this over the course of this year? While Ant has some incredible highs, he has shown that he can be prone to some volatility in his game (that can mostly be attributed to his youth and inexperience). In those moments, someone else needs to pick up the slack and regulate the team until he can go on one of his patented hot streaks. This is exactly where Towns has thrived this season, and where his absence was most apparent last season.

While the game the other night was rough going all around, Towns was able to keep the game close before Edwards came on strong to shut down any hopes of an upset late in the fight.

Think back to the road game against the Orlando Magic, the first game against the Nets where Ant had a horrendous third quarter missing nine consecutive shots, and the Dallas Mavericks beatdown at the end of January — just to name a few.

Karl-Anthony Towns nasty driving dunk pic.twitter.com/EPfn3mWZYD — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) February 25, 2024

When Ant struggles, KAT is there more often than not to prop him up and make sure that he gets the chance to find his rhythm for back breaking buckets to get wins to the finish line.

It is an admirable trait that Towns has adopted and one that will be needed as the season comes to a close.

Off the Court

KAT does more than enough on the court to support Edwards’ rise, but that doesn’t stop when they step off the floor. You will constantly hear Towns singing Ant’s praises to the media and talking about how much he wants him to succeed. When ESPN had their Timberwolves All-Access Day this last Friday and Stephen A. Smith asked KAT about Edwards, he had nothing but positives things to say.

Towns said in response to a question about what makes Anthony Edwards special,

“Just like what you just saw, he brings a smile to all of our faces. When he’s playing the game he is playing right now I think he is one of the top players in the NBA. [When] you mix that in with the charisma and personality he has, he is a huge piece for our locker room as well. Anthony Edwards is special. I keep saying it, even though he hates when I say it, but he’s going to be the face of the NBA.”

"He hates when I say it, but he's going to be the face of the NBA."



Karl-Anthony Towns shared what he sees in Anthony Edwards pic.twitter.com/4012EoTdJn — First Take (@FirstTake) February 23, 2024

Towns said this with a grin spreading across his face the entire time. With all of the egos and toxicity that we can see spread through NBA locker rooms, KAT has rightly chosen to embrace Ant and use his platform to support his fellow star. While this may not seem like a big deal, the fact that two of the most important players on the roster have a genuine relationship that seeks to empower each other plays a huge role in the team’s success. Dissonance, especially that comes from jealousy, can kill a team just as much as lack of fit on the court, and there seems to be none of that between the two Minnesota All-Stars.

Towns has received a lot of praise this season for his ability to mold himself into whatever the team has needed, and rightly so. Change positions? No problem. Be the second option? Absolutely.

His sacrifices cannot be discussed enough as this team continues its journey to be the best in franchise history.

It is important to give Karl-Anthony Towns his flowers as we all enjoy some great basketball. His ability to prop Anthony Edwards up and be the buoy for this team has been paramount to their success this season and will continue to be throughout this final stretch and into the playoffs.