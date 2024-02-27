Reacts Survey: Which Wolves Bench Player Should Play the Most Minutes?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week, we’re diving into the Wolves’ bench rotation.

Now that Trade Deadline pickup Monte Morris is getting more and more comfortable in the Timberwolves’ lineup and Kyle Anderson is looking more like the impactful player we saw a season ago, it feels like as good of a time as ever to take the pulse of Timberwolves fans for their thoughts.

Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch has the luxury of having four really solid bench players in Morris, Anderson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid, all of whom bring a very different skillset to the table. That not only allows him to be flexible in terms of who plays most and who plays least on a given night depending on the matchup that the opponent presents, but also starts an interesting discussion:

Who should play the most minutes for the Timberwolves off the bench?

Over the course of the season, Alexander-Walker (22.9 minutes per game) holds the slight edge over Reid (22.6) and Anderson (22.1), largely because he has started a handful of games in Mike Conley’s absence. But since Morris made his debut five games ago, Reid has led the way (24.8) despite a few off nights in recent games, with Anderson right behind him at 24.7 minutes per game, and then Alexander-Walker (21.4) and Morris (14.7) in pursuit.

However, as Morris continues to not only ramp up from the quadriceps strain that sidelined him for the first three months of the season, but also make more of an impact as his comfortability grows, it will be interesting to see how that changes the calculus for Finch and his staff, especially given the team’s turnover issues weighing down an otherwise efficient offense.

That brings us to our three questions in this edition of Reacts. Among the four bench players in the traditional nine-man rotation (Morris, Anderson, Alexander-Walker and Reid)...

1) Who should play the most minutes?

2) Who should play the second-most minutes?

3) Who should play the third-most minutes?

For best results, please only use a player once in your answers (ex: don’t vote Naz Reid for both question 1 and question 2, etc.)

