Wolves 114, Spurs 105: Fun Is Winning

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves took the floor for the third outing of their seven-game homestand on Tuesday night, as they took on the San Antonio Spurs and 2023 No. 1 overall Victor Wembanyama, who battled his mentor and fellow Frenchman Rudy Gobert.

Minnesota played this one without Karl-Anthony Towns, who missed the game due to personal reasons after one of his longtime friends passed away suddenly this week. Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch said pregame the team is hoping Towns is available for Wednesday night’s contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Finch elected to start Kyle Anderson, just as he did when Gobert missed Saturday’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. Only this time, starting Anderson next to Gobert presented a spacing problem. With Wemby guarding Gobert, this allowed Wemby to sag off Gobert and just roam around the rim as a defensive playmaker. That didn’t bode well for the Wolves, as the star rookie is averaging a staggering 8.4 steals + blocks per game over his last five outings.

The lack of spacing made it difficult for the Wolves to score early on, as Minnesota with just 10 points at the 6:21 mark of the first, when Wembanyama caught his first breather of the night. The Timberwolves counteracted that by having Gobert set off-ball screens as a much higher and engaging in quick give-and-gos in the hand-off game with shooters, very similar to how the Warriors use Draymond Green with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Minnesota’s half-court offense really opened up in Gobert’s second stint as a result. But the scoring was buoyed by excellent transition offense off of stops. The Timberwolves scored 12 fast break points in the opening frame, highlighted by a Monte Morris triple followed by two Edwards rim attacks all in the final 1:20 of the quarter.

That effort ballooned the lead to 29-21 after the first, as the Wolves ended the quarter on a 19-8 run over the final 5:01.

The Timberwolves carried that scoring rhythm into the second half, quickly scoring nine points in the first 2:21 of the quarter, including four points from Naz Reid, who the Wolves desperately needed to get going tonight in Towns’ absence. He is always a beneficiary of Minnesota generating run-out situations in transition.

Morris was a key part of that pace-pushing as he put together a tremendous first stint bridging the first and second quarters that helped get the offense off the ground.

Monte Morris was a team-high-tying +13 in his first stint, in which he had a made 3, three assists, a steal and zero turnovers.



Also had a lob dunk assist to Gobert, and did a great job pushing the pace + controlling things in the half-court. Fun start for him — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) February 28, 2024

Minnesota was a +6 in the non-Edwards minutes to start the quarter, in part because of the way Reid, Anderson and Gobert made it difficult for Wembanyama inside, getting into his space, while using their speed and strength to score on him offensively. The defense was the real story in this stretch, as the Timberwolves’ length clamped down on the Spurs’ drivers, forced turnovers, and held the Spurs scoreless from the 9:53 mark to the 5:33 mark — fueling a 12-0 run.

Jordan McLaughlin also made an impact by knocking down a pair of left slot 3s to provide a boost during the stretch in which Morris and Edwards sat.

When Edwards checked back in, he was a runaway freight train that the Spurs perimeter defense struggled to contain. with Wembanyama off the floor. Ant drew a shooting foul at the rim, made a tough runner off the glass, and then exploded past a much lighter, slower Malaki Branham for two more at the rim. Three attacks for six points in a span of 58 seconds of game time.

On the ensuing possession, Edwards took a nasty spill after turning his left ankle and had to be essentially carried off the floor after not being able to put much weight on his left leg.

Anthony Edwards heads to the locker room after appearing to injure his ankle. #RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/QLSDgMwp2z — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) February 28, 2024

That took the air out of the arena. Minnesota did not score over the last couple minutes, but led 58-43 at the break.

“In the heat of the moment, when I turn my ankle, the pain is there for sure,” Edwards said postgame. “But once I get back here, D Hines was taking me through the moves and stuff it started to feel a little bit better, get the strength back and tape it. So it feels better.”

Edwards came out to warm up for the second half to a roaring applause from the crowd, showing their appreciation for Ant fighting through some pain.

“I called it a Paul Pierce moment…I’m never really worried. He’s tough enough, he’ll come back,” Reid said in the locker room of Edwards’ injury. “That’s kind of like a joke that I always tell with him and Kyle, like, ‘You ain’t tired,’ or ‘You’re not hurt.’ It’s kind of just something like a little joke that we have.”

Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich didn’t take long to make things a little interesting in the third quarter. After Wembanyama couldn’t corral a low pass and then turned it over on the next trip, Pop benched his young star, along with Jeremy Sochan, just 59 seconds into the half.

Unfortunately for the Wolves, Anderson left at the same dead ball and went back to the locker room with left hamstring tightness and did not return. Nickeil Alexander-Walker backfilled those minutes and did a great job defending on the wing and moving the ball offensively, dishing out six assists while only turning it over one time.

Thankfully, Edwards and Reid turned on the jets in the third, combining for 21 of the team’s 27 points on 8/15 shooting and collected four steals, two of which became points on the other end. After a NAW score at the 6:41 mark, Ant and Naz scored the team’s final 17 points of the quarter to give Minnesota an 85-67 lead after three, essentially ending the game.

“They’re our two most dynamic scorers. They really can score. Defensively, Naz has been outstanding in just taking a lot of different matchups. It gives us some switching there,” Finch explained postgame. “Naz creates a lot of transition opportunities for us. We don’t get a ton of those, but he’s usually a catalyst for a lot of them, whether he’s pushing or at the end of it. He’s just a ball mover. He’s got that dynamic quality to him about our offense.”

Ant loved getting to shine alongside Naz.

“He’s my brother, man. I want to see him shine, he want to see me shine,” Edwards said postgame. “So we happy, we feed off each other, the energy. He comes in with energy, and I love to play with people like that. It’s fun.”

Conley added a pair of triples in the opening 2:32 of the fourth for good measure to extend the lead to a game-high 24, and that just about did it. The Timberwolves really took their foot off the glass from there, allowing the Spurs to climb back into it, but not enough to really put the final result in question. The final buzzer sounded with a score of 114-105 on the board.

Edwards finished with a game-high 34 points on 13/29 shooting to go along with five assists, five rebounds and five stocks, while Reid supplied 22 points on 8/10 shooting, six boards, and three stocks in relief. Gobert was also outstanding for Minnesota, scoring 13 points, grabbing 17 rebounds, blocking four shots and dropping three dimes.

Wembanyama had 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in the loss for San Antonio. Devin Vassell added 21 points, and Keldon Johnson scored 20.

Ultimately, turnovers were the difference in this one. The shooting and scoring numbers were similar across the board, but the Spurs turning it over 23 times for 30 Wolves points while Minnesota gave it away only 14 times for 13 San Antonio points. The Timberwolves recorded 24 stocks (steals + blocks) in this one, good for their second-most in a game this season (25 at CHI on 2/6).

“I thought we were really good. I thought that was another thing we did a real good job of, as soon as they put the ball on the deck, whether it was Wembanyama or anyone else, we kind of went after it, swarmed it a bit,” Finch said postgame. “It shows our activity. We’ve talked a lot recently about getting more 50-50 balls. We did a good job with that tonight.”

At the end of the day, Edwards proved that winning real games is fun. Something Wemby will come to learn in the future.

"You wanna have fun. Fun is winning."



Victor Wembanyama on Anthony Edwards shooting left-handed during the Skills Challenge



(via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/S7mD6WYkiY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

Key Takeaways

Gobert Wins the Battle of the Frenchmen

There is no question that Rudy Gobert had previously circled his matchups with Victor Wembanyama. The elder Frenchman moves with a different energy in battles with his mentee and it shows.

Gobert made it a point early in the game to get into Wembanyama’s space on the catch or on the drive, make him uncomfortable, and disrupt the rookie’s vision of the rim while in the paint. It was a masterclass for how to defend the French phenom. He also added a whopping 17 rebounds and blocked four shots, while helping to hold San Antonio to just 21 shots at the rim. Instead, the Spurs shot 17 (!) shots in the short mid-range (4-14 feet), shooting 47% there compared to 71% at the rim, per PBP Stats.

And on the other end of the floor, Gobert consistently sealed off Wembanyama to create driving lanes for his teammates, and recorded a trio of assists with his work creating space in the hand-off game. Not to mention how many off-ball screens he set to help counteract Wemby sagging off him early in the first half.

Rudy also added two poster dunks over Wembanyama as part of an ever-growing aspect of his game — posting up against thinner bigs.

Rudy Gobert had two big post ups in isolation against Victor Wembanyama tonight that led to dunks.



He’s had more of these post moves in the post this season where he uses forces (fewer finger rolls, lay ins).



You saw Gobert really start adding that to his game more in World Cup… pic.twitter.com/pNbIfjfFBS — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) February 28, 2024

Wemby may have had the better stat line, but Gobert’s impact was stronger, and the Wolves got the win without Towns and Anderson.

Naz Reid Leads a Big Bench Performance

After putting up just 11.2 points per game on 44.4/27.8/73.3 shooting splits with more turnovers than assists in his previous five games, and more immediately off a pair of back-to-back single-digit scoring performances on a combined 4/19 shooting, Minnesota needed a big Naz Reid game without Towns. That need only grew when Slow-Mo left one minute into the third quarter and did not return.

And boy, did he deliver.

Reid scored 22 points on 8/10 shooting (5/5 on free throws) and recorded three stocks to go along with his six rebounds in a highly impressive defensive effort. Wembanyama didn’t score in a lineup with Reid at the 5 until the third quarter, and Reid scored nine points with Wembanyama as the contesting defender up until that point. His length caused havoc and created opportunities to get out and run, where Reid was fantastic. Six of his 22 came in transition in what was a balanced scoring effort for him across all four quarters.

“It was sort of big. It was down for anybody to step up,” Reid said postgame. “We all had to step up in KAT’s part and play another role with KAT being out and Kyle slipping down and, potentially, Ant being hurt, not knowing how that was going to go.”

Beyond Naz, McLaughlin went 3/4 from deep for nine total points, bringing his season-long percentage up to 42.6% (20/47), a career-high for him on a career-low attempts per game (1.3); Alexander-Walker added eight points (albeit on 3/11 shooting and second consecutive 0/5 night from deep), but also had six assists; and Morris scored eight points on 2/8 shooting (3/4 FT) while also dropping four dimes (with no turnovers) and came away with a pair of steals. Morris now has 16 assist and just one turnover since arriving in Minnesota.

All in all, the Wolves’ rotation bench players scored 47 points, well above their season average of 31.8 PPG. They also accounted for 14 of the team’s 28 assists, improving upon their average of 9.4 dimes per game — a mark that is surely to rise with Morris in the fold.

Up Next

The seven-game homestand continues on Wednesday night, when the Wolves will welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Target Center. Taylor Jenkins’ group will be missing Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart, among others.

Fans can watch the 7 PM CT tip on Bally Sports North.

