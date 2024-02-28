The Wolves Have a Historically Great Defense. How Have Similar Teams Fared in the Playoffs?

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ defense is not just great, but statistically one of the most dominant units of of the past 40 seasons.

Currently, the Wolves’ top-ranked defensive rating of 108.5 is 7.3 points better than the league average of 115.8. If it stays at that level, and it very likely will, the Wolves will finish the season as one of just 19 teams since 1985 to have a defensive rating more than seven points better than the league average.

Best NBA Defenses Compared to League Average Since 1985 Team Year Rating Difference Result Team Year Rating Difference Result Spurs 2003-04 94.1 9.7 Lost in round 2 to the Lakers Celtics 2007-08 98.9 9.3 Won Championship Knicks 1992-93 99.7 8.9 Lost in Conference Finals to the Bulls Knicks 1993-94 98.2 8.7 Lost in Finals to the Rockets Pistons 2003-04 95.4 8.4 Won Championship Bucks 2019-20 102.9 8.4 Lost in round 2 to the Heat Spurs 2004-05 98.8 8.1 Won Championship Spurs 2015-16 99.0 8.1 Lost in round 2 to the Thunder Spurs 1998-99 95.0 8.0 Won Championship Pacers 2013-14 99.3 8.0 Lost in Conference Finals to the Heat Bulls 2010-11 100.3 7.8 Lost in Conference Finals to the Heat Celtics 2010-11 100.3 7.8 Lost in round 2 to the Heat Bulls 2006-07 99.6 7.6 Lost in round 2 to the Pistons Lakers 1999-00 98.2 7.5 Won Championship Spurs 2005-06 99.6 7.4 Lost in round 2 to the Mavericks Timberwolves 2023-24 108.5 7.3 Current season Spurs 2006-07 99.9 7.3 Won Championship Magic 2008-09 101.9 7.1 Lost in the Finals to the Lakers Celtics 2011-12 98.2 7.1 Lost in Conference Finals to the Heat

Ostensibly, this is the list of the greatest defensive seasons, in which this year’s Timberwolves rank 16th — sandwiched between two of Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs’ dynastic teams.

There are a range of playoff outcomes for these teams, but there are still patterns that emerge that may give Wolves fans some clues as to how the 2024 NBA Playoffs will play out for Minnesota.

Playoff Success

The first aspect of these historically great defensive teams is the amount of playoff success there is amongst the group.

Six of the 18 teams won the NBA Championship, including three of Duncan’s teams with the Spurs, the Kevin Garnett “Anything is Possible!” Boston Celtics, former Timberwolf Chauncey Billups and the Detroit Pistons, and the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant Los Angeles Lakers.

What stands out most from this list of the best defensive seasons is the greatness of Duncan. Six of Duncan’s Spurs teams are there with two of the teams being separated by 17 years. The last of which, the 2015-16 team, has a current Wolves player on the team, Kyle Anderson.

The Timberwolves hope that they have found a similar defensive force in Rudy Gobert, who can lead many more Timberwolves teams of the future right back onto this same list as well as deep into the playoffs.

Even for the teams that did not win the championship, many did have long playoff runs. Two of the remaining 12 teams made the NBA Finals with four more making it to the Conference Finals.

Of the six teams that did lose before reaching the Conference Finals, three won the championship the following year. Two of the remaining teams, the 2010-11 Celtics and the 2015-16 Spurs, had won the championship with their core of players. This Spurs team also won 67 games only to finish second to the Golden State Warriors who set the record for wins in a single season with 73.

The lone team that neither made the Conference Finals nor won a championship with their current core of players, was the 2006-07 Chicago Bulls, who were defeated in the second round by the Flip Saunders-coached Detroit Pistons. This Bulls team only won 49 games, by far the lowest amount among these teams.

Every single one of these great defensive teams won at least one playoff series, which bodes well for the Timberwolves considering there doesn’t appear to be an easy out among the possible first-round matchups for the Wolves.

Opponent Greatness

A staggering aspect of this list of the highest defensive rating seasons relative to the league average is the level of talent it took to take down one of these teams.

Here is the list of players that were able to lead their team to victory over the teams on that list:

Similar to Duncan, LeBron’s brilliance is on full display here as his Heat teams were able to defeat not one, but four of the best defensive teams, including the 2011 MVP Derrick Rose and the Bulls, Paul George and the Indiana Pacers, along with ending the run of the Big 3 Boston Celtics in 2011 and 2012.

LeBron might have the opportunity to add another team to his list. With the Wolves currently sitting atop the Western Conference and the Lakers in ninth, only two wins in the Play-In Tournament would stand between L.A. and a matchup with Minnesota.

Looking at other teams the Timberwolves could face in the Western Conference playoffs, a majority of teams have a sure-fire Hall-of-Fame player who would fit right in among the players listed above.

Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, and Durant, along with LeBron, all lurk as potential first-round playoff opponents with Kawhi Leonard or Nikola Jokić potentially waiting for them in the next round.

If the Wolves are looking for an opponent that doesn’t have the same level of Hall-of-Fame talent, the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans stand out as the type of teams that historically would be an easier out for a team like the Timberwolves.

Offensive Rating

A big difference between these defensive juggernauts that go far in the playoffs compared to the ones that don’t is, unsurprisingly, offense. The average offensive rating ranking for the six Championship teams in the list was 9.5, compared to the average ranking of 14.5 for those that lost before the Finals.

The Timberwolves currently rank 17th in offensive rating on the season, which, while far from ideal, is not a death knell to their playoff chances.

The 2011-12 Celtics, for example, had the 24th ranked offense and came within a game of the NBA Finals with LeBron needing to play possibly the greatest game ever played in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The lack of offensive punch for the Timberwolves is something that should be worrying and will be something that will need to be improved before the start of the playoffs.

There have been some signs of the offense turning the corner. In the 10 games before the All-Star Break, the Wolves had an offensive rating of 121.5, which ranked fifth in that stretch.

If the Wolves can keep up their improved quality of play and score like a top-10 offense the rest of the season, they will enter the NBA Playoffs as series contenders for the NBA Finals. If not, there will be a long list of Western Conference playoff teams ready to take them out.