Game Preview #59: Wolves vs. Grizzlies

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to win their second game in as many nights as they host Jaren Jackson Jr. and a struggling Memphis Grizzlies squad.

In the words of Victor Wembanyama, “[Having] fun is winning.” And that perfectly summed up last night’s Timberwolves 114-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Minnesota will look to carry the momentum over from that game into Wednesday night in yet another back-to-back set, its eighth of the season. Standing in their way are the Grizzlies, a team that will be without five (probably even six) rotational players — including Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart — and has lost 11 of their last 13 games with being held under 100 points five times in that span.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (41-17) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-38)

When: Wednesday, February 28th at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -12 | Total: 209 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jerseys: Wolves (City Edition), Grizzlies (Association Edition)

Injury Report

Updated as of Wednesday 2/28 at 5:30 PM CT

Minnesota

GAME-TIME DECISION:

Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness)

Rudy Gobert (left ankle sprain)

OUT:

Kyle Anderson (left knee sprain)

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Memphis

DOUBTFUL:

John Konchar (left thumb sprain)

OUT:

Luke Kennard (illness)

Desmond Bane (left ankle sprain)

Brandon Clarke (left achilles tendon repair)

Ja Morant (right shoulder labral repair)

Marcus Smart (right ring finger central slip tear)

Scotty Pippen Jr. (lumbar disc bulge)

What to Watch For

Bring a Better Plan Against JJJ

Jaren Jackson Jr. has never really been known for his scoring. He’s always been a lengthy defender and a tremendous shot blocker. However, Ja Morant has missed most of the season, and Desmond Bane has missed the last 20 games and isn’t expected to return for another couple of weeks, giving Jackson the green light in Memphis’ offense.

Over his last ten games, the New Jersey native is averaging 24 points on 42.7% (8.2/19.2) from the floor and 32.8% (2.1/6.4) from deep in 32 minutes. What’s interesting and disappointing in many ways is that Jackson, a 6-foot-10, 242-pound forward, is averaging just 3.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the span and 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists on the year. I’m sure Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins desires to get more out of Jackson in both of those areas right now and will need more next season when Memphis, presumably healthy, gears up for another postseason run. Regardless, eradicating JJJ from the Jenkins’ offense is as simple as taking away his scoring looks from the low post. The Wolves have had issues containing him this season, especially in their most recent matchup, and must bring a better defensive plan against the 24-year-old Wednesday night at Target Center.

Here is a look at Jackson’s numbers against Minnesota’s individual defenders over three games this season, courtesy of NBA.com’s matchup stats:

Rudy Gobert: 17:41 mins | 78.3 partial poss. | 11 points | 5/12 FG

mins | partial poss. | points | FG Karl-Anthony Towns: 5:30 mins | 26.3 partial poss. | 10 points | 3/5 FG | 1/2 3P | 3/3 FT

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | 3P | FT Kyle Anderson: 4:07 mins | 20.3 partial poss. | 0 points | 0/3 FG

mins | partial poss. | points | FG Naz Reid: 2:33 mins | 13.3 partial poss. | 6 points | 3/4 FG

mins | partial poss. | points | FG Mike Conley: 2:30 mins | 10 partial poss. | 11 points | 4/6 FG | 3/4 3P

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | 3P Anthony Edwards: 2:01 mins | 9.1 partial poss. | 2 points | 1/4 FG | 0/1 3P

mins | partial poss. | points | FG | 3P Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 1:14 mins | 6 partial poss. | 2 points | 2/2 FT

In his last meeting against Minnesota, Jackson hung 36 points on 15-of-23 from the floor on the board. He got to that impressive number (one off his season-high) by exploiting the Wolves’ point-of-attack defense and easily getting into the paint. From there, Jaren would be in a favorable spot to use his size and strength to get a low post attempt up and over the outstretched arms of Towns or Gobert.

(Editor’s Note: If you are reading this on Apple News, please click here so you can view embedded videos important to the analysis, and enjoy the best overall reading experience.)

When the starters were on the floor, KAT usually defended Jackson, with Rudy lurking in the paint covering Xavier Tillman. Looking ahead to Wednesday’s matchup, Tillman — who was shipped off to the Boston Celtics — is no longer in the fold, which means the 7-foot Santi Aldama has been and will likely be Memphis’ starting center against Minnesota. I could see Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch putting Gobert, should he play, or KAT on JJJ in that case. Karl was far too comfortable and willing to let Jaren plow past him and set up shop in the low block, so Finch may be more inclined to let Rudy tango with the one-time Defensive Player of the Year. If containing Jackson is successfully done, the Grizzlies’ already horrid offense will dry up even more, which we saw happen in their last game on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets.

“He swatted that away to St. Paul.” Always love listening to the legend Kevin Harlan on the call. Gobert had an awesome block on Aldama before the two got a little chippy with each other with some words. Not in Rudy’s house. pic.twitter.com/lZUdB45Mnf — John Meyer (@meyerNBA) January 19, 2024

In Memphis’ 111-86 loss at the hands of Brooklyn on Monday, its lowest point total on the season, Jackson registered 15 points on 2-of-12 from the floor and 10-of-13 from the foul stripe. Nic Claxton was the one primarily defending him, and aside from the fouls, the Nets had an incredibly effective defensive performance, which started with their work on JJJ.

Will Rudy Rest?

Gobert has been an Ironman this season, playing in 56 of 58 total games. However, he suffered a left ankle sprain against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, causing him to miss Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Tower of Power was back in the mix on Tuesday against the Spurs, where he logged 39:08 minutes (right under his season-high) and tallied 13 points and 17 rebounds on 6-of-12 from the floor.

He looked like his usual springy and energetic self against his fellow Frenchman, but ideally, Rudy would have been able to sit and get some rest in the fourth quarter. The Wolves were unable to extend their lead to a comfortable enough margin throughout the final frame, forcing Finch to leave Monte Morris, Edwards, McDaniels, Reid, and Gobert on the floor until there were 19 seconds left to play.

Rudy Gobert is already up to three OREBs and has two putbacks in his first 14 minutes.



He is in the right place at the right time, a luxury that can be overlooked. Not only does it put points on the board (duh) but it also limits transition opportunities for the other team. — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) February 28, 2024

Gobert is listed as questionable to play on Wednesday afternoon’s injury report.

Of course, the Wolves will miss Rudy’s defensive impact and height against Memphis’ large front court of Jackson and Aldama, but the offensive rebounds and second-chance scoring opportunities are almost just as valuable as the defense. Missing the three-time, soon-to-be four-time Defensive Player of the Year may be detrimental to the Wolves putting a stranglehold on the Grizzlies.

Lock in on Defense

The Wolves, who love to set up on defense in the halfcourt, have a chance to lock in and turn in an incredibly successful defensive showing against Memphis, similar to what Brooklyn did on Monday. In the previous three meetings against the Grizzlies, Minnesota held them to 103 points twice and 97 points once. Here is a look at Memphis’ splits against the Wolves this season:

Nov. 26 — 97 points | 24/88 ( 38.6% ) FG | 10/37 ( 27% ) 3P

points | 24/88 ( ) FG | 10/37 ( ) 3P Dec. 8 — 103 points | 27/86 ( 43% ) FG | 15/35 ( 42.9% ) 3P

points | 27/86 ( ) FG | 15/35 ( ) 3P Jan. 18 — 103 points | 45/82 (54.9%) FG | 12/28 (42.9%) 3P

As the numbers above prove, the Wolves had two lockdown defensive games and one that was not as good as the others, which took place on Januray 18.

The Grizzlies are not a good offensive team, plain and simple. They have been the most unhealthy team in the NBA, playing without their top two scorers. Memphis ranks 29th in three-point percentage (34.7%) and field goal percentage (44%). It’s also averaging 102.2 points per game in February, a season-low for a single month, and has lost 11 of its last 13 games. However, there is no such thing as a day off in the NBA or an easy win. The Grizzlies have been one of the teams that gave the Wolves a lesson on that subject in their quest to hold onto the number one seed in the Western Conference and make a deep postseason run in April, May, and hopefully even June.

In the lone matchup between the Wolves and Grizzlies up until this point at Target Center, Memphis — led by JJJ — brought the energy and set the tone early, taking a 12-point lead with 5:12 left to go in the first quarter. The Grizzlies scored the same number of points as the Timberwolves did in the first and third quarters and just five fewer in the second. By the fourth, Edwards grew tired of the Grizzlies and decided to tuck them into bed on national TV, as he erupted for 12 points on 5-of-7 from the floor, leading Minnesota to outscore Memphis 37-17.

It was evident that the Wolves, who blew out the Grizzlies in the two meetings of the season, did not expect them to put their foot on the gas from the jump at Target Center. Turning in a productive night in the office on defense against a Memphis team that is 30th in offensive rating (113.5) should not be that difficult for the best defensive team in the league. For crying out loud, if the Nets can hold the Grizzlies to under 90 points, so can the Wolves. It will be crucial that, even on the tail end of a back-to-back, Finchy’s squad comes out aggressive and isn't blindsided by a still-hungry and scrappy young team. One way to do that is by protecting the ball and keeping it on their side of the timeline... ho hum.

Take Care of the Ball

Don’t turn the ball over; wash, rinse, and repeat.

We’ve been saying it all season long. Is it tiring to constantly bring it up? Of course. But the importance and impact ball control has on the Wolves’ chances of winning is always something worth mentioning, especially when playing against a team like the Grizzlies, who force the second most turnovers per game (15), with 16.2% of their points come off turnovers (third highest in the NBA).

On January 18, the Wolves turned the ball over 15 times, allowing Memphis to record just 18 points off those turnovers. Because the Grizzlies are such a poor offensive team, they need to rely on defense and getting out in transition to stay in games. Like any other relatively young team, being fast and exploiting their opponent in the open court can be a weapon. However, Memphis is 29th in fastbreak points per game (11.9) and 18th in pace (46.2) — two not-so-great stats for a team that turns their opponent over so much.

Regardless, Minnesota needs to keep the ball on its end of the floor on Wednesday night, which has been one of its few overarching bugaboos of the season.

Before we go any further, I want to express my condolences to KAT, his family, and his friends as they mourn the death of Karl’s high school teammate and longtime friend, who passed away suddenly earlier this week.

Because of that, Towns missed Tuesday’s game for personal reasons but is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s game, which indicates he should be back with the team and good to go.

One way to limit team-wide turnovers is to prioritize getting KAT the ball at the top of the key, which provides spacing to the floor and limits his personal turnovers when attacking off the dribble.

This season, Karl is 119-of-268 (44%) in above-the-break 3s. He is the NBA’s leader from that spot. However, he is just 7-of-19 from the left corner and 2-of-6 from the right corner.

Towns’ three-point volume has taken a considerable downtick this season — he’s had just 11 games of four or more made 3-pointers. When he is spaced behind the line, particularly at the top of the key, and engaged in the offense, that limits team-wide turnovers, allows more spacing around Ant and Rudy, and gives the Wolves a player who can fall back and provide a line of defense against potential transition opportunities from the opponent in the event of a missed shot. That alone is much better than Towns attacking into the paint, losing the ball, falling, and triggering a 5-of-4 fast break for the opposition.

Edwards is listed as questionable to play after tweaking his left ankle against the Spurs, but he said, “Yeah, hell yeah,” when asked if his knee would be good to go in time for Wednesday night. With that in mind, I fully expect him to be in the starting lineup, and seeing him hunt for mid-range and low-post attempts is another way to limit team-wide turnovers.

In the first half on January 18, Edwards recorded just two points on 1-of-5 from the floor and 0-of-2 from deep. In the second, he put up 26 points and propelled the Wolves to victory. Ant got to that number by penetrating inside the three-point line and capitalizing on poor low-post defense as he went 10-of-10 from the mid-range and paint in the final 24 minutes. Vince Williams Jr. made it difficult for Edwards in the first half, limiting how much he touched the ball. But Ant made it known in the second that he was capable of flipping a switch against an inferior team. Getting him going early on seems necessary in setting the tone and, as the game progresses, limiting the number of turnovers. But, of course, a balance must be struck if the defense is draped all over him and he is attacking into a congested and collapsed paint. In that situation, knowing when to get off it and defer to his teammates will be just as important, especially with KAT back in the mix.

The recipe for success is laid out on a golden platter for the Wolves Wednesday night. It is most likely going to come down to whether they will beat themselves or not.