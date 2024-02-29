Reacts Results: Wolves Fans Want Naz Reid to Play Most Minutes Off the Bench

The Minnesota Timberwolves have now won three games in a row for the ninth separate time this season following their 110-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Beyond that, the Wolves also matched their season win total from a season ago (42), and still have 23 games left to play this season.

Their bench unit has been a big reason why, led by the efforts of Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson, one of the most productive and consistent bench trios in the entire NBA. A key part of that impact is their availability. Anderson missed the win over Memphis, marking the first time one of those three players missed a game all season. They were 174 for 174 before that.

While Minnesota’s reserves haven’t scored very well (31.9 PPG, 22nd in NBA), they’ve shared the ball well, played elite defense and performed nicely in blended lineups with the starters.

With all of that in mind, for this week’s Reacts survey we asked fans to vote on which Wolves player should play the most, second-most and third-most minutes per game off the bench for the remainder of the season.

1) Who Should Play the Most Minutes?

Unsurprisingly, the top spot was a two-horse race between Reid and Alexander-Walker, both of whom have blossomed into beloved fan favorites that can completely flip a game on its head with the energy they create. Unlike last season, when Reid was mainly an offensive force and Alexander-Walker almost solely a defensive stopper, both players have vastly improved at the other end of the floor to become more complete players that can play alongside any combination of their teammates.

But seeing Reid top this vote makes sense. He has developed into one of the team’s most important defensive players, especially on the perimeter.

“100%, yeah,” Reid said on Tuesday night, when asked if his perimeter defense has been his biggest improvement this season. “I’m able to guard one through five, being able to switch. I think that’s huge for this team, especially with my size. That gives us a lot of size offensively and defensively. So, I think that would be the biggest thing for me.”

The Timberwolves’ defensive rating drops by 4.1 points (81st percentile among bigs) with Reid on the floor, good for second on the team behind Jordan McLaughlin. Opponents shoot 3.9% worse at the rim (85th percentile), 3.7% lower in the short mid-range area of 4-14 feet (86th percentile), and make 3.3% less of their above the break triples (86th percentile) when Naz is out there. Overall, opponents’ effective field goal percentage is 2.5% lower (88th percentile) with Reid in the game, the best mark on the team by far.

When you couple all of that with Reid scoring 12.3 points on 48.7/41.1/76.3 shooting splits to pair with 4.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.5 stocks in just 22.8 minutes per game, you get one of the most impactful bench players in the entire league, and a worthy recipient of the most common response to this question.

2) Who Should Play the Second-Most Minutes?

If Reid is the top vote-getter, it makes sense that Alexander-Walker would slot in right behind him. The second-year Wolf may not be having the best statistical season of his career by counting stats (his second and third seasons were better), he is certainly enjoying the most impactful and efficient one to date.

Alexander-Walker is averaging 7.1 points on 42.2/36.7/78.0 shooting splits (55.5% TS) to go along with 2.6 assists to 0.9 turnovers, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.4 stocks in a career-high 23.0 minutes per game across 59 appearances (16 starts).

Outside of Rudy Gobert, NAW has been the Wolves’ most consistent defender. He is holding his matchups to 42.5% shooting (the best mark on the team), has a block percentage (1.3%) and steal percentage (1.6%) in the upper echelon of NBA wing stoppers, and is doing all of that while averaging less than 2.0 fouls per game. The luxury of turning to NAW when Jaden McDaniels gets into foul trouble is one that has been a godsend for the Timberwolves this season, and one that be even more valuable in the playoffs this season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had a career-high 4 blocks last night.



He also was +15 in 24 minutes of play.



His 13th game this season at +15 or better.



He did that 7 times TOTAL his 1st 4 years in NBA.



h/t @StatsPerform pic.twitter.com/6dAjZkRc4J — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) February 29, 2024

Perhaps the best part about Alexander-Walker is that his play rises with the stakes of the game. He has been the Wolves’ best player in the non-Anthony Edwards minutes in the fourth quarters, and has been a driving force behind the Timberwolves’ third quarter performance, including the league’s top-ranked 104.4 defensive rating and second-ranked +12.8 net rating that quarter.

Whether it was his out of body fourth-quarter performance in Boston in maybe the biggest scheduled loss of all-time, or completely taking over the final frame in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers, NAW has consistently produced in big moments this season, something that has certainly left a positive mark on Timberwolves fans.

Between knocking down 3s at a respectable clip, attacking off the catch and finishing at the rim at a career-high 63%, navigating screens as well as any player in the league, and making every shot tough for his matchups, Alexander-Walker creates value and energy nearly every time he steps on the floor, and absolutely will be a key part of Head Coach Chris Finch’s playoff rotation.

3) Who Should Play the Third-Most Minutes?

This question came at an interesting time. Morris is showing early signs of looking closer to his 2022-23 self from Washington, while Anderson has been tremendous on both ends since the NBA Trade Deadline passed three weeks ago.

However, given that Morris brings 3-point shooting and can help steady the offensive ship in terms of converting would-be turnovers into more shot attempts, I understand why fans chose the trusted point guard.

His numbers don’t jump off the page — 5.7 points on 37.5/31.6/66.7 shooting splits, 3.0 assists to 0.1 turnovers, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 stocks across 17.4 minutes per game — but that’s to be expected as he works his way back from a quad injury that sidelined him for the first three months of the season.

But Morris’s impact has steadily grown game over game, culminating in a +13 on Wednesday — his highest mark as a Wolf. Morris was advertised as a king of the assist-to-turnover ratio game, and he’s certainly followed through in that department. Through the win over the Grizzlies, he has 21 assists and one turnover since arriving in Minnesota. That is tied for the best mark in the NBA in that span.

Minnesota’s points per 100 plays (ORTG minus put-backs) rises by 3.6 with Morris on the floor (78th percentile), and the Wolves are converting opponent misses into transition scores much more efficiently with Morris out there, as their points per 100 transition plays is 33 points higher with Monte involved (100th percentile).

He has also proven to have excellent chemistry with Reid (+13.0 net rating in 91 minutes), Alexander-Walker (+17.3 NET in 67 minutes), Edwards (+26.4 NET in 64 minutes), Towns (+34.1 NET in 44 minutes), and Anderson (+19.7 NET in 42 minutes). Morris looks more and more comfortable offensively as he gains each game of experience, from where his new teammates like the ball, to how they cut, and where his scoring can fit in alongside all of them.

“Yeah, [Monte is] super smart. Knows how to get to his spots, knows how to get to his shots. You can see when he starts to attack, he has a plan,” Finch said after the team’s win over San Antonio on Tuesday. “Really, really safe pair of hands out there. But it’s great to see him knock down shots, too.”

Knocking down shots is the biggest area fans are likely looking for Morris to improve in, as his 6/19 (31.6%) mark is well below his career average of 38.4%. He’s been a very consistent shooter his entire career and hadn’t yet dealt with a long-term injury before this season, so that will be something to monitor as the season plays on.

But it is safe to say that fans are starting to understand the ways in which he makes things easier for his teammates, whether it’s by creating open 3s, hitting cutters in transition, making plays in help side defense, or draining open looks.

