Game Preview #60: Wolves vs. Kings

Historically, March matchups between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings haven’t meant much. This year, though, there is a lot at stake. The Timberwolves look to continue their supremacy atop the Western Conference, while the Kings are desperately trying to claw their way out of the play-in seeding.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (42-17) vs. Sacramento Kings (33-25)

When: Friday, March 1 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -6 | Total: 222.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Thursday 2/29 at 8:30 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness)

DOUBTFUL:

Kyle Anderson (left knee sprain)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Wendell Moore Jr. (G League assignment)

Sacramento

QUESTIONABLE:

De’Aaron Fox (left knee contusion)

OUT:

Jordan Ford (G League two-way)

Colby Jones (G League assignment)

Jalen Slawson (G League two-way)

Sasha Vezenkov (right ankle sprain)

What to Watch For

Excessive Movement

Ball movement has been a common topic of conversation with the Timberwolves, and it typically is the determining factor in how their offense performs. Against the Kings, everyone needs to be actively driving, making the extra pass, and relocating. If everyone is consistently active on the offensive end, the Timberwolves should put up a huge score line.

According to Synergy, the Kings rank in the 37th percentile or worse on defense in the following categories: spot up (third), pick-and-roll ball handler (37th), transition (20th), and cuts (33rd). Conversely, they rank in the 80th percentile defending isolation. The key for this game is going to be the ball movement from Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. We know Mike Conley is almost always going to make the right decision, but if Edwards and/or Towns get into hero ball mode with isolations, they could be doing a massive favor for the Kings.

Additionally, this could be a great opportunity for Jaden McDaniels to break out of his slump. There should be plenty of opportunities for him to cut behind ball watching defenders and knock down wide open 3s. As long as the primary offensive options play within themselves, keep the offense moving, and make the easy read, the Wolves should be in for another big scoring night.

Don’t Let Fox Find a Rhythm

(Editor’s Note: Fox missed Sacramento’s 117-96 loss in Denver on Wednesday with his left knee contusion and is listed as questionable for Friday night’s contest.)

De’Aaron Fox has put up some massive numbers against the Timberwolves this season. In their previous two games, he is averaging 31.5 points, 9.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds with shooting splits of 43.6/33.3/90 and a plus/minus of +9.9. Pretty good.

Recently, though, Fox has lost the hot shooting touch that he had earlier this season. Over his last five games, Fox is shooting just 22.7% from deep. He’s still averaging 29.5 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.8 rebounds, but the efficiency from outside has disappeared. Either Fox is regressing to the mean, or he’s due for a big shooting night.

Either way, containing him, which is not an easy task, will be one of the defensive priorities. Since Fox has still been putting up massive scoring numbers despite poor shooting, it probably makes sense to go under on most screens to try and force him into being a shooter. By throwing McDaniels on Fox, which they usually do, McDaniels can consistently go under screens and handoffs while still providing a decent late contest if Fox decides to pull up from outside. This may inadvertently allow him to find a rhythm, but taking away, or at least further disrupting, his interior scoring and two-man game with Domantas Sabonis is more critical.

Protect the Interior

The Kings have a fascinating shot distribution. They rank fourth in the league in 3-point frequency and 26th in at-rim frequency. They also rank just 20th in midrange frequency, but they rank ninth in short midrange (from four feet to the free throw line) frequency. It’s that last part that is really interesting because it’s a testament to their scoring touch and craft.

Despite lacking a rim runner or traditional above-the-rim finisher, the Kings have found a way to compensate for their lack of rim pressure by being elite in the paint. In that 4-14 foot range, the Kings rank first in shooting accuracy at 48.8%. It’s an area they thrive in with floaters, Sabonis’s push shot, and the dynamic two-man games they run. It’s also a fascinating counter to the Timberwolves’ defensive strategies.

In that range, the Timberwolves have the third best defensive field goal rate of 40.6%. However, they allow the sixth most shots in this area of the floor. That combination of low accuracy and high frequency is a testament to how dominant Rudy Gobert has been as an interior defender. However, he will really be tested in this matchup. The Kings don’t really look to get all the way to the rim, so it might pay dividends to bring his drop coverage up just a step or two. This may allow him to contest more effectively without sacrificing extra at-rim attempts.