Lynx Forward Nina Milić Plans to Sit Out 2024 WNBA Season

After the departure of a few other Minnesota Lynx players this offseason, you can add another player to the list of players from 2023 who will not play in Minnesota this summer.

Sources tell Canis Hoopus that Lynx forward Nikolina Milić, who is an reserved free agent as a result of the Lynx extending to her a reserved qualifying offer last month, plans to sit out the 2024 WNBA season while remaining overseas. Milić could still entertain offers from WNBA teams, but it’s more likely she will sit out the season than return to the WNBA this summer, sources said.

According to sources, RFA forward Nikolina Milić plans to sit out the 2024 #WNBA season.



Milić played for the MN #Lynx from 2022-23 averaging 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over 70 games.



Milić could still entertain WNBA offers but it's looking like she will sit out the 2024 year. — Mitchell Hansen (@M_Hansen13) February 4, 2024

Lynx starting center from 2023, Jess Shepard, is also sitting out the 2024 WNBA season.

Milić first arrived in the WNBA in 2022 with the Lynx, appearing in 31 games in 2022 and later re-signing a one-year deal to return to play in 39 games with Minnesota in 2023. Over the two-year span, Milić averaged 5.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists over 12.3 minutes in 70 games, shooting marks of 49.8% from the field and 31.8% from three.

Milić saw her role expand a bit in 2023 compared to her first WNBA season, averaging 12.7 minutes per game last summer after averaging 11.7 minutes in 2022. She also stepped into the starting lineup on occasion with the Lynx, getting the starting nod in three games in 2023 and in four contests in 2022.

Milić is currently playing overseas alongside fellow Lynx players Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride with global powerhouse Fenerbahçe in the Turkey-KBSL. So far this offseason, Milić has averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 assists over 28.4 minutes in seven Turkey-KBSL games while averaging 9.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 16.9 minutes in nine EuroLeague contests.

Milić’s absence on the Lynx in 2024 will open up a spot on the roster, perhaps for a player like Cecilia Zandalasini, who reportedly is interested in returning to Minnesota and to the WNBA for the first time since 2018. Or Minnesota could look to fill that spot in free agency and the players who have yet to sign with a club.

For more coverage on the Lynx during WNBA Free Agency, visit our Free Agency Tracker.