Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 19: Smith Tallies Double-Double, Fenerbahçe Duo Leads in Win

With players starting to officially sign with teams during WNBA Free Agency, we are starting to get a better idea of what the Minnesota Lynx roster and rosters throughout the WNBA are going to look like for the 2024 season.

Before the season begins and as rosters continue to fill out, a total of seven Lynx players are playing throughout the world while preparing for the year ahead. Some of the players are currently on the roster, played with the team in 2023 or have played with the team in the past and are still under team control.

Players across the globe currently playing include Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhász, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith and Cecilia Zandalasini are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason.

In last week’s update, Carleton put together her best offensive showing of the offseason, Collier shined in her return with Fenerbahçe and much more.

Alanna Smith

Istanbul, Turkey

One of the new Lynx additions this offseason has continued her overseas play in Turkey with Emlak Konut SK, putting together a dominant performance in one game over the week.

In an 87-83 loss to Cankaya on Feb. 2, Smith led all Emlak Konut SK players in scoring and rebounds while tallying 21 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over just 18 minutes. She ended the game shooting a solid 7-of-11 from the field and went 1-for-2 from three.

Emlak Konut SK will get back to action on Feb. 15 with a Turkey-KBSL game against Botas SK, following that up with a Turkey-KBSL battle against Bursa on Feb. 24.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

Istanbul, Turkey

The Collier and McBride hit the court together with Fenerbahçe this past week with a pair of games on the schedule.

In a 95-71 win over DVTK on Jan. 30, both players reached double figures in the victory, led by McBride with 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes and followed by Collier with 16 points, nine boards, two assists, two steals and one block over 29 minutes.

In an 87-69 victory over Nesibe Aydin on Feb. 2, McBride was the lone Lynx player to take the court, tallying 17 points, seven assists, six rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes.

Fenerbahçe will return to action on Feb. 15 when it his the court against Tarsus in a Turkey-KSBL matchup followed by a Turkey-KSBL showdown against Besiktas on Feb. 18. Fenerbahçe’s run in the EuroLeague playoffs will begin on Feb. 21 against Perfumerias Avenida on Feb. 21.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

On the same week she agreed to re-sign with the Lynx as a WNBA free agent, Carleton returned to action with UNI Györ in one game over the past week while putting forth a balanced performance.

In a 56-42 loss to Perfumerias Avenida on Jan. 30, Carleton struggled shooting from the field — ending 3-of-13 from the field — but still managed to tally seven points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 37 minutes.

Carleton and UNI Györ will have some time off before returning to the court Feb. 17 against Cegledi in Hungary-A Division action.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász has picked up her play as of late with Famila Schio, putting together a strong showing while playing in one of the two games on the week.

In an 87-60 loss to Valencia on Jan. 30, Juhász posted a team-high 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting while adding six rebounds and two assists in just over 26 minutes. Juhász didn’t appear in Famila Schio’s second game of the week, a 76-62 win over Sassari.

Juhász and Famila Schio will get back to action on Feb. 16 when they take on Ragusa before beginning the EuroLeague playoffs on Feb. 21 against USK Prague.

Cecilia Zandalasini

Bologna, Italy

As we await to see if Zandalasini, who last played for the Lynx in 2018, joins Minnesota once her overseas play concludes, the Italian forward has been playing with Virtus Segafredo Bologna this offseason for the third year in a row.

So far this season, Zandalasini has tallied 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 31.4 minutes in 14 EuroLeague games, adding 12.0 points, 5.1 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 26.6 minutes in 16 Italy-Serie A1 contests.

Over the past week, Virtus Segafredo Bologna played in two games, both of which ended in victory. In a 74-66 win over Landes on Jan. 30, Zandalasini tallied eight points, four rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes. In a 76-54 victory over Faenza on Feb. 3, Zandalasini finished with nine points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in just over 21 minutes.

Zandalasini and Virtus Segafredo Bologna return to action on Feb. 17 with an Italy-Serie A1 battle against San Martino.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch continues to play in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she makes the move to join the Lynx and the WNBA in 2024.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had two games on the schedule, an 85-72 win over Polkowice on Jan. 30 and a 91-66 victory over La Roche on Feb. 2. However, Hirsch again didn’t appear in either of those games, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13.

So far this offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.