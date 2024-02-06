Lynx Sign Forward Taylor Soule to Training Camp Contract

The Minnesota Lynx announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have signed forward Taylor Soule to a training camp deal, which is a one-year, unprotected contract for the league minimum.

The 24-year-old was originally selected with the fourth pick in the third round during the 2023 WNBA draft by the Lynx. Soule was known to be an athletic, do-it-all player and certainly met those expectations during Minnesota’s preseason campaign. Her hustle drew the praise from Cheryl Reeve, as reported by our Jack Borman:

“That’s the definition of Taylor Soule. She found her identity in today’s game and how she can impact it... ​​I likened her to Rebekkah Brunson, who sets a really, really high bar, but the ability to fly in and get extra possessions. If you know what your value is, do it all the time. So we’re gonna hold her to that.”

SHE DOES IT AGAIN. @taylorsoule14 is bringing the intensity. pic.twitter.com/V1BI7BfOdL — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) May 13, 2023

It was hard not to be a Taylor Soule fan if you tuned in for their pair of preseason games. Her energy popped on the court and as Reeve continued to boast, “Your eyes gravitate towards Taylor Soule because of the passion she plays with, the competitive fire.” Her initial tenure with the Lynx came down to the difficult final roster cut. Soule was quickly picked up the Chicago Sky where she averaged only 3.5 minutes per game in 15 contests for the 2023 season.

Reeve drew some criticism for cutting the 5-foot-11 forward last season, as Soule’s defensive potential would’ve helped fill the gaping hole left behind by Sylvia Fowles. With the recent announcements of both Nina Milić and Jessica Shepard missing the entire 2024 season, in addition to Natalie Achonwa no longer being on the books, there is now another void to be filled in the frontcourt. Napheesa Collier, Dorka Juhász, and newly acquired Alanna Smith will soak up the majority of minutes, but it will certainly be helpful to have an active body on the depth chart.

Cheryl Reeve raved about Taylor Soule during the rookie intro presser:



"It’s hard to go to a basketball game without your eyes gravitating towards Taylor Soule because of the passion she plays with, the competitive fire."



Soule was *everywhere*



(side note, roll Eags baby) pic.twitter.com/8YkAalFzbh — Jack Borman (@jrborman13) May 10, 2023

Soule spent the majority of the 2023 season with the Chicago Sky. She played in 15 games, holding per-36 minutes averages of 6.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.7 blocks per contest.

The New Lebanon, New Hampshire native declared for the draft after a decorated five-year college career.

Soule was a three-time All-ACC selection in four years at Boston College, where she averaged 13.5 points on 50.5% shooting, 5.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game across 28.1 minutes per game in 113 career contests (102 starts).

She then transferred to Virginia Tech for her final campaign, where she teamed up with fellow Lynx signee Kayana Traylor. Soule earned All-ACC honors once again, delivering 10.9 points on 54.4% shooting, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks across 36 appearances for the Hokies, and was a crucial member of the team that went to the Final Four in 2023.

