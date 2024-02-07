Wolves Guard Anthony Edwards to Compete in 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke news that there will be an “all No. 1 overall pick” team that will participate in the 2024 NBA’s All-Star Skills Challenge. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (2020) will be joined by Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (2022) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (2023).

An all No. 1 overall pick team at the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star weekend includes, per sources:



- Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards

- Orlando’s Paolo Banchero

- San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/qeWi5SMGzw — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2024

Would it have been awesome to have an all-Timberwolves former No. 1 overall pick team, featuring Anthony Bennett Andrew Wiggins, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Edwards? Maybe. But watching Edwards team up with two of the rapidly rising stars should be exciting enough. All three have demonstrating extraordinary ball skills during their short careers so far, yet are three completely different physical builds. Even if I was not a fan of any of these players or their teams, I would still be watching this team for the sheer chance of something amazing happening. Will Wemby take a one-footed jump shot? Will Ant throw down a windmill dunk for no reason?

The only other team that has been publicly announced is Team Indiana Pacers, featuring Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and Myles Turner. They will try to follow in the footsteps of the 2023 Kia Skills Challenge winners, Team Jazz, who won on their own homecourt last All-Star Weekend. Utah’s team defeated Team Rookies and Team Antetokounmpo. Depending on who the final participants are, Team Number One Picks may have an innate advantage considering Banchero’s involvement last year.

Edwards is the second player in Timberwolves history to participate in the Skills Challenge and will try to achieve what Karl-Anthony Towns did in 2016. Towns impressively won the Skills Challenge crown in the “Guards vs Bigs” format. Other former notable Timberwolves All-Star Weekend winners include:

Isaiah Rider — 1994 Dunk Contest

Wally Sczcerbiak — 2001 Rising Stars Challenge MVP

Kevin Garnett — 2003 All-Star Game MVP

Kevin Love — 2012 Three Point Contest

Andrew Wiggins — 2015 Rising Stars Challenge MVP

Zach LaVine — 2015 Dunk Contest

Zach LaVine — 2016 Rising Stars Challenge MVP

Zach LaVine — 2016 Dunk Contest

Karl-Anthony Towns — 2022 Three Point Contest

The Skills Challenge event will kick-off NBA All-Star Saturday Night’s festivities, on February 17th, at 7:00 p.m. CT. You can watch it live on TNT.