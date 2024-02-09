Canis Pulsus - Vol. 31: NBA Trade Deadline Reactions

The trade deadline has officially past and unfortunately, Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly was not able to land LeBron James. The rest of the league also did not acquire LeBron, but there also wasn’t any other seismic moves made like last season. Kevin Durant. Mike Conley. You know, franchise revitalizing moves. That said, there were still some peripheral moves made, so let’s hear your thoughts!

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 31!

For those of you who have been ignoring this series (for good reason, no offense taken) — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 35th consecutive championship this year. So now is your time to be the media talking heads. How would you rate each of the trades made by the deadline?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you think trading Shake Milton or Troy Brown Jr. (or whoever ends up being a 2030 second-round pick!) was a terrible move. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be snail mailed to everyone’s parents.

Canis Pulsus Vol. 31 - Trade Deadline Reactions

*Voting ends Monday, 2/12*

Rate the Monte Morris trade. Rate the rest of the league’s trade deadline moves. What rumored trade would you have made instead and/or in addition to what unfolded? Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament? Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs? My feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

