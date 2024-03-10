Minnesota Timberwolves Bench Report Card: Quarter 3 Grades

Thursday was the starters’ turn, and now it’s on to the third quarter of the season grades for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ bench!

First up is the estimated plus/minus trends. Remember, the numbers below are cumulative through the season - the left column was cumulative through 41 games, and the right column is cumulative through 62.

The top-three risers:

Anthony Edwards (+0.7) Karl-Anthony Towns (+0.6) Rudy Gobert (+0.3)

The bottom-three fallers:

Mike Conley (-1.0) Naz Reid (-0.7) Jaden McDaniels (-0.6)

What stands out here is the rise of the Wolves two biggest offensive studs (Edwards and Towns) and Conley’s fall-off. Halfway through the season, you could make the argument that Conley was the second most important player to the offense. This quarter of the season, whether it’s fatigue or just a slump, he hasn’t been the same guy.

On to the bench players!

A few brief reminders about the grading system:

These grades are roles-based, so the stats I’m looking at for each player are different. Roles on the team can change as the roster and playing time changes—I will alter or add statistical categories throughout the season as needed. The below stats are from the twenty-one games between January 20 the March 4 victory at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Third Quarter Grade: 90% (A-)

If Rudy Gobert is the clear front-runner at the three-quarter mark of the roles-based MVP marathon, Alexander-Walker is the player a couple minutes behind, but currently racing towards the silver medal. If he looks to his left, he may see a quickly-gaining Edwards, to his right, Conley slowly falling back to the rest of the pack. But just like Gobert, it is a consistent floor of good play that has NAW in the conversation.

By estimated plus/minus and defensive field goal percentage, Alexander-Walker has dropped off a little in his defensive numbers. He still ranks inside the top-20 in the former metric, but has been as high as sixth at different points in the season.

The shooting is always a bonus, but sitting at a season-long mark of 37.1% means that we can count on him in big moments.

Naz Reid Third Quarter Grade: 86% (B)

I still can’t quite explain the phenomenon of Reid being higher on the defensive side of the ball vs. the offensive side, but we are past the point of it just being a quarter trend. The big man of out LSU continues to be an efficient scorer, but just not a very high volume one.

With Towns sidelined for at least the next month, it is fair to have the expectation of a few “Naz Reid” games where he injects energy, offense, and some 20+ point nights when the starters can’t quite get it going. His career-high 34-point effort on Friday night in Cleveland was certainly a good start.

While the whole roster will be asked to step up in KAT’s absence, it’s Reid and the next man on the list who will see the most immediate and noticeable expansion of their roles. The next 20 games is when Reid will need to be at his best.

Kyle Anderson Third Quarter Grade: 81% (B-)

These categories could be divided into two separate categories; pre-All-Star Slow-Mo and post-All-Star Slow-Mo. Whether or not the trade deadline rumors affected him is anyone’s guess, but the numbers tell a clear story. Check out his numbers divided by the deadline:

The passing and playmaking are consistently good, but it’s his ability to score the basketball that has really stood out since the All-Star break. While he’ll never make Steph Curry blush with his outside shooting, he’s been finding ways to be an offensive threat with a midrange and floater game.

Monte Morris Third Quarter Grade: 75% (C)

Just a 10-game sample size for Monte Morris here so the stats aren’t going to be a fully-reliable narrator. But eye-test wise, here’s what’s jumped out:

Pure shooting stroke. He’ll have the ability to hit some big shots down the stretch for the team

Ball security lives up to the hype. 30 assists to just two turnovers is a heck of a way to get his Timberwolves career going.

Defense has been better than what I expected (or had heard). For a backup point guard, his defense is more than capable to handle the minutes he’s in.

Having a soft-tissue injury after a long layoff isn’t a major surprise, but hopefully he is back sooner rather than later.

Jordan McLaughlin Third Quarter Grade: 84% (B)

Yes, I double and triple-checked that 3-point number. 13/25 for these 21 games; the sample is small, but not microscopic.

While McLaughlin has fallen out of the regular rotation, he’s still one of the best third point guard insurance policies out there. If Morris is to miss extended time, he’ll be the next man up and will be asked to continue this high level of play to help keep the Timberwolves in contention for the No. 1 seed.

Minnesota Timberwolves Third Quarter Grade: 81% (B-)

The rollercoaster ride of the third quarter ends with this assessment: The Minnesota Timberwolves were just good enough over the last 21 games to hold onto the number one seed in the West. Record-wise, it was their worst quarter of the season, but as you can see, they just can’t shake being the best defense in the league.

That defense is the floor that will keep them in every single game they play, while the offense is their ceiling. Without Towns, the ceiling is going to be lower for the next month, but that doesn’t mean it can’t become more consistent.

The Timberwolves have done their job through 62 games this season; 20 more to make sure all their hard work sets them up for postseason success.