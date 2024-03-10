Game Preview #65: Wolves at Lakers

Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves kick off the first of two games in the City of Angels, beginning with a Sunday night ESPN battle against old friend D’Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis wer questionable for this contest but will play, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Monte Morris will once again be sidelined. Rudy Gobert (left hamstring tightness) and Kyle Anderson (right shoulder pain) were added to the injury report as questionable around 2:30 on Sunday afternoon and subsequently ruled out.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (44-20) at Los Angeles Lakers (35-30)

When: Sunday, March 10 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, CA

National TV: ESPN (Dave Pasch, Stephanie White and Cassidy Hubbarth)

Local TV: Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen and Marney Gellner)

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Lakers -4 | Total: 222 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Sunday, 3/10 at 8:00 PM CT

Timberwolves

AVAILABLE:

Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness)

OUT:

Kyle Anderson (right shoulder pain)

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Rudy Gobert (left hamstring tightness)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Monte Morris (left hamstring soreness)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

Lakers

AVAILABLE:

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

Anthony Davis (left shoulder soreness)

OUT:

Colin Castleton (right wrist fracture)

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery)

Christian Wood (left knee effusion)

What to Watch For

Ref Ball

It’s been a rough stretch in the relationship between the Wolves and the officials, and it came to a head of sorts on Friday night in Cleveland. Friday’s game saw Jarrett Allen shoot a career-high 21 attempts from the charity stripe, and paired it with a career-high of 15 makes. There are times where the lack of physicality that’s allowed can hurt the No. 1 defense in the league, and Friday was certainly one of them; to the point that the anchor of said defense insinuated that the officials are intertwined with the rise in gambling that’s taking place in sports.

Full Rudy Gobert comments on the officiating tonight in Cleveland...



What happened with the 6th foul and the technical afterward?



"It's not just one call. Everybody makes mistakes, but when it's throughout the whole game and it's over and over and over that things are weirdly… pic.twitter.com/QZQELUh9pD — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) March 9, 2024

Listen it was dumb, but Rudy Gobert getting a T for making the money gesture is hilarious pic.twitter.com/tHuff6CxZa — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 9, 2024

Cleveland shoots one of the lower frequencies of free throws in the league, ranking 25th (20.9 free throw attempts per game). That’s not quite the same case with L.A. The Lakers are sixth in the league in free throw attempts per game with 24. It remains to be seen whether Anthony Davis and LeBron James will play, but if it is the case, how the officials call the game (and how much Gobert and company let the whistle get to them) will be one of the bigger factors in this game.

Remember Me?

D’Angelo Russell is red hot right now. And he’s talking CRAZY.

“Public humiliation has molded me into the killer that y'all see today. I never lack confidence, I never fear confrontation, I want all the smoke. I want to talk about it.”



D’Angelo Russell after dropping 44 points in a Lakers win over the Bucks ‍ pic.twitter.com/3AyAL7znaS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 9, 2024

D-Lo had one of the best games of his career on Friday evening, and is having a very good offensive stretch as of recent. Ironically, after the Wolves suffered their loss in Cleveland, Russell scored 44 points on 68% shooting, and dished out nine assists in the Lakers’ throttling of the Milwaukee Bucks was the second part of ESPN’s doubleheader.

Wolves fans might remember the heater Russell went on in the middle 50% of the season last year. Well, he’s on another one of those runs for the Lakers. In his last 15 games, Russell is averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 assists on a 60.7% true shooting. He’s been a barometer for the success of L.A. this season, and when he scores 20 or more points, the Lakers are 16-7 this season.

How will the Timberwolves play Russell? Who takes the assignment with James’ status not certain? Perimeter defense is one of the luxuries the Wolves can deploy in many ways. Whether it be Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson, Anthony Edwards, a better-defending as of recent Jaden McDaniels, or heck, Naz Reid in switching situations, can the Wolves cool down their former point guard and cruise?

Quick Hits

Anthony Edwards has played 81 minutes in the last two games, which happened to be a back-to-back. Can he bounce back with a more energetic performance after a lackadaisical 7-27 performance in Cleveland?

has played 81 minutes in the last two games, which happened to be a back-to-back. Can he bounce back with a more energetic performance after a lackadaisical 7-27 performance in Cleveland? Naz Reid is coming off of a career-high 34 point game, and with no Jarred Vanderbilt or Christian Wood, presents major mismatch issues for the Lakers. He should be able to keep his scoring rolling.

is coming off of a career-high 34 point game, and with no Jarred Vanderbilt or Christian Wood, presents major mismatch issues for the Lakers. He should be able to keep his scoring rolling. Chris Finch is 7-3 as a coach against the Lakers in his career, but had to miss Friday’s game due to an illness. If he returns to the bench on Sunday night, he’ll look to better his .700 win percentage.

is 7-3 as a coach against the Lakers in his career, but had to miss Friday’s game due to an illness. If he returns to the bench on Sunday night, he’ll look to better his .700 win percentage. Nickeil Alexander-Walker has missed 7 straight triples, and has gone two straight games without hitting one. The Wolves will desperately need him to snap that streak if they win on Sunday. Minus Naz Reid, the Wolves were 1-19 from deep on Friday. They need some help there without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Prop Corner

In preparation for what’s already shaping up to be a weird game based on the injury reports, I’ll throw in a couple props that are standing out to me ahead of Sunday’s clash.

THREES: Jaden McDaniels: o1.5 (+140)

The Lakers are ninth in the league in terms of frequency of three pointers shot by opposing teams; and right around there for percentage allowed as well. McDaniels is one of the only players on the Wolves that will play and be fully healthy. Anthony Edwards being questionable indicates that he probably ends up suiting up and going for it, which means I like 5 or 6 three point attempts from Jaden. Can he just make two of them? The value stands out.

POINTS: Kyle Anderson o10.5 (+105) (EDITORS NOTE: Since this has been posted, Anderson has been ruled out.)

This one is dependent on if Anderson ends up going, but SlowMo scoring games come up out of nowhere, and this feels like the perfect storm. With the Lakers three best defenders occupied on other members of the starting five, it feels like it’s prime opportunity for Anderson to be able to work at the nail and get a few of his floaters and get to the line.

If you want to be SPICY, his three point over is 0.5, and if he hits one three, the payout is 3 to 1. Just saying.