Timberwolves Center Rudy Gobert Fined $100,000 For Gesture, Postgame Comments About Officiating

The National Basketball Association announced on Sunday afternoon the league fined Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert $100,000 for his “money” gesture towards crew chief Scott Foster and postgame comments towards about the officiating.

$100,000 is the largest fine levied by the NBA so far this season, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Here is the video of what earned Gobert a technical foul after fouling out of the Wolves’ 113-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

“It’s not just one call. Everybody makes mistakes, but when it’s throughout the whole game and it’s over and over and over that things are weirdly officiated. And obviously that’s my sixth foul. Yeah, of course it’s frustrating,” Gobert said.

The ensuing technical free throw from Cavs star point guard Darius Garland with 27.8 seconds left tied the game at 97, and ultimately became the point that sent the game to overtime, during which Cleveland outscored Minnesota 16-7.

“Then obviously my reaction — which I think is the truth I truly believe — and even if it is the truth, I think it wasn’t the time for me to react that way. I should have not done that. Cost my team the game. And obviously, they can’t wait to give me a tech. So yeah, that was a bad, that was an immature reaction from me.”

Our friend Dane Moore of Blue Wire was in Cleveland asked Gobert what the referenced “truth” he truly believed was.

“I’ve been in this league a long time, man. And I understand this game pretty well. I love this game. I love to go and compete every night with my teammates. Tonight, it was the second night of a back to back. Obviously I made some mistakes. I elbowed on the dunk (an offensive foul he committed). Mistakes happen. Referees make mistakes, too. “Sometimes I think it’s more than mistakes. And I’m gonna stay at that. I think everyone that’s in this league knows. And I think it’s got to get better. I’ll bite the bullet again. I’ll be the bad guy again that speaks what I think is the truth. And hopefully the league — I mean they’re probably gonna fine me, and once again I’ll take the fine — but I think it’s hurting our game. “We shouldn’t — I know the betting and all that is becoming bigger and bigger — but it shouldn’t feel that way. And I give all my respect to the other team, to Cleveland. They played a hell of a game, too. But just let the players decide the game.”

Whistles that benefitted Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, who averaged 3.9 free throw attempts entering the game, certainly became the center of Timberwolves’ players frustration. Allen scored a career-high 33 points, but needed a career-high 21 free throw attempts to do it. Only Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 and 22) and Joel Embiid (23) have attempted more free throws in a game this season than Allen did on Friday night.

Allen had a free throw rate (free throw attempts divided by field goal attempts) of 1.105, the second-highest mark in a game this season among those who took at least 19 field goal attempts. Only Antetokounmpo (1.143 in the 32 free throw attempt game in which he scored 64 points on December 13) had a higher free throw rate in such performances.

This is the second consecutive season in which Gobert has been fined for criticizing the officiating. The three-time All-Star was fined $25,000 for his comments made after the Timberwolves’ 107-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns on March 29.