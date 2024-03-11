Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 24: MV-Phee of the Month, Juhász Records Double-Double

As the college basketball world prepares for March Madness to begin, the WNBA world is also prepping for the year ahead while also considering which college prospects will join them in April’s WNBA Draft.

As we near the two-month mark until the 2024 WNBA season begins, offseason play is heating up across the globe with various Minnesota Lynx and other WNBA players right in the middle of it all.

This offseason, the Lynx have seven players playing overseas. Some of the players are currently on the roster, played with the team in 2023 or have played with the team in the past and are still under team control.

Players across the globe currently playing include Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhász, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith and Cecilia Zandalasini are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason.

In last week’s update, we looked at how the Lynx performed overseas as postseason action kicked off.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

Istanbul, Turkey

Collier, McBride and Fenerbahçe continue their dominance in Turkey this offseason, doing so again this past week with one game on the schedule.

As the week began, Collier added another accolade to her already impressive overseas resume, being named EuroLeague MVP for the month of February after averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game over the the month.

Napheesa Collier is the #EuroLeagueWomen for the month of



Read more — EuroLeague Women (@EuroLeagueWomen) March 5, 2024

In the lone game on the week after receiving that news, Fenerbahçe blew out Cankaya 117-57 in Turkey-KBSL action. In that victory, neither Collier or McBride took the court as they prepare for resumption of the EuroLeague playoffs.

This week, the Turkish squad will kick off the semifinal round of the EuroLeague playoffs, taking on CBK Mersin on March 12.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász and Famila Schio resumed the EuroLeague playoffs over the past week, the lone game on the schedule for the Italian squad.

After splitting the first two games against USK Prague in postseason play, Famila Schio fell 74-54 on March 6. In the loss, Juhász led the way for Famila Schio in a double-double performance with 15 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 32.5 minutes.

Juhász and Famila Schio will resume Italy-Serie A1 play this week with a pair of contests, a battle against Virtus Segafredo Bologna on March 11 and a showdown with Faenza on March 17.

Alanna Smith

Istanbul, Turkey

Smith has impressed with Emlak Konut SK this offseason in Turkey, leading her squad on a nightly basis overseason.

With one game on the schedule over the past week, Smith struggled a bit offensively but still made her mark in an 89-66 loss to Nesibe Aydin in Turkey-KBSL action. Smith shot 2-of-11 from the field to record five points, but reached double figures in rebounds with 10 boards to go along with four assists, four steals and two blocks over 37 minutes.

Emlak Konut SK will have one game on the schedule this week, a Turkey-KBSL contest against CBK Mersin on March 16.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

After yet another stellar week with UNI Györ in Hungary, Carleton returned to the court this week with one game on the slate.

UNI Györ dropped a close 75-74 contest to DVTK on March 9 in Hungary-A Division action, with Carleton putting forth a balanced outing of nine points, seven rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes.

Carleton and UNI Györ will have a bit of a break in action before returning to the court on March 23 in postseason play against Sopron.

Cecilia Zandalasini

Bologna, Italy

As we await to see if Zandalasini, who last played for the Lynx in 2018, joins Minnesota once her overseas play concludes, the Italian forward has been playing with Virtus Segafredo Bologna this offseason for the third year in a row.

Over the past week, Virtus Segafredo Bologna didn’t have any games on the schedule, resuming play in Italy-Serie A1 action against Dorka Juhász and Famila Schio on March 11.

So far this offseason, Zandalasini has averaged 11.9 points, 4.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds over 18 Italy-Serie A1 games, adding 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 14 EuroLeague contests.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch continues to play in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she makes the move to join the Lynx and the WNBA in 2024.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had one game on the schedule, a 73-58 win over DVTK in the EuroLeague playoffs. However, Hirsch once again didn’t appear in that game, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13.

This offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.