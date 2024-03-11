Game Preview #66: Wolves at Clippers

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves return to Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night to face the Los Angeles Clippers in the two teams’ final matchup of the 2023-24 season.

After missing the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are questionable for this heavyweight bout between two of the Western Conference’s best. The Wolves are looking to avoid their longest losing streak of the season (three games).

Like the Clippers, the Wolves also were shorthanded in their matchup on Sunday, missing four of their usual nine rotation players in a 120-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The injury-riddled Timberwolves fought valiantly to stick with the Lakers for three quarters, but Anthony Davis and LeBron James proved to be too much to handle for a Minnesota squad down two All-Stars.

The Timberwolves have a 2-1 record this year against the Clippers, winning the first two matchups and losing the most recent one on March 3, 89-88, in a defensive slugfest. This will also be the first time the two teams have matched up without KAT in the lineup this season, which could shake up the matchups across the board for both teams.

After this game, the Wolves have three days off before traveling to Salt Lake City for a two-game series against the Utah Jazz.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (44-21) at Los Angeles Clippers (41-22)

When: Tuesday, March 12 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves +7 | Total: 218.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Monday, March 11 at 8:00 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Kyle Anderson (right shoulder pain)

Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness)

Rudy Gobert (right hamstring tightness)

Monte Morris (left hamstring soreness)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Karl-Anthony Towns (torn left meniscus)

Los Angeles

QUESTIONABLE:

Kawhi Leonard (left groin soreness)

Paul George (left knee soreness)

OUT:

Russell Westbrook (Fractured Left Hand)

What to Watch For

Two Words. Naz Reid.

Naz Reid has been a revelation for an ailing Timberwolves team during the road trip so far. Because Karl-Anthony Towns has been sidelined, Big Jelly has gotten an expanded role and more minutes. Losing a player of the caliber of Towns has been difficult for this Wolves team as they have had to change so much with him out of the lineup. Even despite these struggles for the team, Reid has eased that transition and taken full advantage of this opportunity.

Despite the losses in the last couple of games, Naz has averaged 29.5 points, 5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 blocks a game while also being a red hot 12/21 from beyond the arc. Timberwolves fans always knew that there was more untapped potential with the LSU product but he has very rarely gotten the opportunity to fully spread his wings because of the two bigs ahead of him in the rotation. If there is any silver lining to the KAT injury, Reid has been it.

Naz Reid Appreciation Post:



Athletic, shooting 42% from 3, and a strong candidate for 6MOY

Attempting to replace a 22 points per game scorer at any time is not an easy feat but having someone like Naz be able to step up in this role and help cover the cracks left by Towns’ absence has and will continue to be critical to the Wolves success during the stretch run. Anthony Edwards needs help on the offensive side of the ball as defenses can key on to him without Towns in the lineup in order to get the ball out of his hands and force the young guard to make mistakes. Not only does Naz help ease that pressure, but he also assists in stretching the floor with his shooting ability and clearing the lane to create room for Edwards to operate in (similar to Towns’ impact). The three-year, $42 million deal that Reid signed last summer is starting to look better and better as the season progresses.

Being Forced to Play Smaller

Since the Wolves acquired Rudy Gobert via trade, many of their moves have been made with their big identity in mind. With Towns now out for the foreseeable future, there has been a slight pivot in that identity that is still being created as we speak. When you spend the majority of the season playing one way, it can be tough to switch that in an instant. Because of the changes in the rotation that have had to happen with Towns being out, the Wolves have had to shift their play style to match their personnel.

The history between the Clippers and Rudy Gobert is one that is tied directly to this identity shift as Head Coach Chris Finch tinkers with the rotation to best make up for the fact that Towns is not a part of it. Many times this season against the Timberwolves, the Clippers have attempted to go small in order to punish the slower footed frontcourt with speed and shooting. The work that this L.A. team, and the some of its current roster, did in the past created the “Gobert can’t defend in space” narrative since those 2021 playoffs. While Rudy and the Wolves have done a good job in their matchups this season mitigating that narrative, this game will be different because of that personnel.

Chris Finch when asked about replacing Karl-Anthony Towns' role and production:



With Kyle Anderson starting (if he is healthy) and his strong perimeter defense, you assume that he will take Kawhi Leonard given that he spent a lot of time on Leonard in the first three matchups. When KAT started, Finch and Co. hid him on Terrance Mann. If Anderson takes Kawhi, it would put Ant back on Paul George, a matchup Edwards has dominated this season. Playing the 2020 No. 1 overall pick off the ball more which could be good to conserve energy, but he locks in even more when taking on those matchups against the great players in the NBA.

To get an idea of how the Wolves will look to play in this game, take a look back at their gameplan from a matchup with the Kings in Sacramento on December 23. KAT did not play in that game and they handled the Kings en route to a 12-point victory. Edwards put on a show of scoring and playmaking with 34 points and 10 assists to go along with Gobert delivering a dominant 21-point, 17-rebound effort. Jaden McDaniels was the x-factor in that game, as he had 20 points. Replicating that great game from Jaden will be key if the Wolves want to take down the Clippers in this matchup.

Minnesota was able to make up for the talent discrepancy with Towns out by sticking to their matchups on the perimeter. Sacramento shot 8/33 from downtown (24.2%). Limiting the long ball and chasing shooters with their smaller lineup will be key in this matchup against a Clippers team that ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage. The Clippers and the Kings both attempt to spread your defense out with shooting and so by taking some notes from that matchup, the Timberwolves can use that experience to game plan for Tuesday night.

Playoff Implications

As things sit right now, the Wolves are two games up on the Clippers for the No. 3 seed in the West. Each of the top four teams are all within 3.5 games of each other, setting the scene for a nail-biter finish for all these squads near the top.

Head-to-head matchups are the first tiebreaker for seeding which makes this game even more important as we wait to see how the Western Conference shakes out. The Wolves are up 2-1 in the season series against the Clippers, so, if they were to win on Tuesday night, they would lock up the tiebreaker (winning the season series 3-1) if Minnesota and L.A. had the same record at the end of the season.

The next tiebreaker for seeding is Division Winner. This means that if the Clippers win tomorrow (tying the season series between the two teams at 2-2) they would hold the tiebreaker over the Timberwolves on account of them leading (and most likely winning) the Pacific Division.

NBA Western Conference standings



OKC soars to the top, Pelicans claim 5th, and Lakers chase from the 9th spot!



Minnesota has Oklahoma City and Denver ahead of them in the Northwest Division, so if either of those teams finish above them and the Clippers hold off the Phoenix Suns to win their division (4.5 games up as of Monday), then L.A. would hold the tiebreaker over Minnesota.

The third tiebreaker is Conference Record, where Minnesota has the advantage with a 30-11 record while the Clippers are at 25-16. This means there still is a chance that Minnesota could hold the tiebreaker if Phoenix overtook L.A. in the standings, but 4.5 games is tough to make up when there is so little time left in the season.

All of this adds extra juice to an already marquee matchup that is taking place between two teams jockeying for playoff position.