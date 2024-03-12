What Should Lynx Fans Know About Ex-Sky Standouts Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith?

The Minnesota Lynx didn’t waste any time upgrading their roster during 2024 WNBA Free Agency last month.

Lynx General Manager Clare Duwelius and Head Coach / President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve moved quickly to sign point guard Courtney Williams and versatile forward Alanna Smith, who were each introduced during a joint press conference held over Zoom on Monday.

‘Lan and Court sticking together in Minny. pic.twitter.com/fm1o6GHy51 — Minnesota Lynx (@minnesotalynx) March 12, 2024

Given that both players stood out as members of the Chicago Sky last season, we figured it would only be right to learn about Williams and Smith from Stephen PridGeon-Garner of CHGO Sky — one of the sharpest basketball minds covering the Sky and the WNBA at-large — who joined us for a Q&A.

A huge thanks to Stephen for lending his expertise and terrific work to us for this one. You can find his written work for CHGO Sky here and podcasts for CHGO Sky here (click on the name of the service of your choice): Spotify | Apple Podcasts.

NBA fans can read his written work covering the Phoenix Suns at our brother site, Bright Side of the Sun, and listen to him on the PHNX Suns podcast here: Spotify | Apple Podcasts.

This conversation has been very lightly edited for formatting.

Jack Borman: Let’s start with Courtney Williams. The Lynx didn’t have anyone outside of Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride who could consistently create their own shot last season. How does Williams project to help the Lynx in that department in 2024?

Stephen PridGeon-Garner: Courtney directly — and very well — impacts this dynamic of the Lynx. The context of the team as well as opportunity the Lynx provide both greatly fit her game, and vice versa. She brings championship-level experience, having a breadth of experience getting to that stage. She has the ability to get her own in a multitude of offensive contexts, and that is a dynamic of her game that grew in volume last season.

Williams has always self-created, from a standstill, without a pick, and off the bounce. Where things took a turn for the better with her overall attack was being involved in a Chicago Sky attack that was the heaviest in pick-and-roll play.

Chicago had 1,385 pick-and-roll possessions last season (most in the WNBA), 145 more than the next highest team. That was a heavy feature of Williams in a lead guard role. She was responsible for 469 of those possessions for the Sky, and, of the 14 players with 300+ possessions compiled in pick-and-roll, her points per possession mark of 0.932 ranked fifth, per Synergy Sports. The effective field goal percentage stemming from her initiating this action — for herself or for teammates in this context — ranked third, behind only Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray and New York Liberty floor general Courtney Vandersloot.

However, Gray and Vandersloot played in offensive systems that were very different from that of the Sky. Additionally, the points per shot mark stemming from Williams’ pick-and-roll possessions was also third, behind those two, at 1.05. The Sky scored on 42.6% of her pick-and-roll possessions, which ranks fourth of the aforementioned 14 high-possession-count guards in pick-and-roll.

She’ll make life easier on the likes of Collier, Diamond Miller, Dorka Juhász, and even Natisha Hiedeman — who, when she was last paired with Williams, helped lead the Connecticut Sun to the WNBA Finals in 2022 (keep in mind that synergy between those two, and how Williams eases the burdens for Hiedeman).

Pick-and-roll in an emptied corner, emptied side, or spread context will be a stress for defenses in coverage, as Williams has elite-level patience and all the savviness to control the defenders directly involved in action, as well as the backside defenders — playing directly to generating high shot quality at nauseam.

The context of the Lynx spacing, with the likes of Collier, Hiedeman, and Smith (whom Williams had 46 assists to, the 20th-most for any player pairing — including 12 for 3-pointers).

(Editor’s Note: If you are reading this on Apple News, please click here so you can view embedded videos important to the analysis, and enjoy the best overall reading experience.)

Williams’ passing catalog is not confined to a box, as she can make the textbook ones with sharpness, while also displaying a liberating ability to freelance and manipulate passing angles that only an elite group of players can feel, but also be skilled enough to deliver. Pocket passes, skips, behind the back, no-looks, hit-ahead, post-entries, hitting players in the shooter’s pocket in the air or off the bounce — there’s no pass she can’t make, and her vision and creativity match that.

She’ll also up the tempo at which the Lynx play at, which Miller especially will benefit from. The Sky had an offense that was on par with the league’s fourth-best while she was on the floor, with a rating of 103, 2.52 points per 100 possessions better than when she rested. Williams will ease the self-creation burden from the likes of Collier and Miller while helping them enjoy more efficient catches and opportunities-galore to score.

The issues that plagued them in their round one series with Connecticut have been solved in not just a piece that can score, but one that can get a reaction out of a defense, while doubling as a player that has to be accounted for off-ball as well.

JB: Williams shot a career-high 44.3% from deep last season, and an incredible 50.6% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers, after shooting 33.8% in 2022. Which mark do you think is more representative of Williams’ shooting ability, and what might her shooting unlock for the Lynx?

SPG: A perfect transition from where I left off with the last answer, this is a great question. Williams’ career prior to her stint with the Sky doesn’t suggest she’s that prolific of a shooter. However, I do feel her percentages reside somewhere in between where she was before her Sky-stint, and where she is coming out of that.

The Sky’s offensive context was a unique one in regards to spacing, so for her to have shot so well off the catch truly bodes well for the now-evolved spacing in the Lynx offense. Players like Miller, Hiedeman, and especially Collier will benefit from Williams being spaced a pass away, or on the second side, as help persists. We’ve spoken plenty about her abilities of the bounce, but with the looks Collier and Miller should be able to generate for her, she should receive high shot quality looks and, because of the cleanliness of the looks to come, I would not be surprised in the slightest if she knocked down shots from deep at a rate in the realm of last season.

JB: Shifting to Alanna Smith, fans may not be wowed looking at her simple stat averages from 2023. But we both know her impact goes well beyond the box score. What is the most important thing Smith will bring to Minnesota that will make fans appreciate her game?

SPG: It’s honestly hard to say just one thing about all that she brings to the table. I’d say her toughness and stubborn competitive edge will make her a fan favorite with a swiftness.

Smith is often the first to the floor; a hard-nosed competitor on the glass, she has the positional versatility that lends itself to her executing effectively in multiple schemes — to mix it up with centers, while also guarding down and able to slide with perimeter players on switches — with activity.

Got to speak with Coach Vatansever postgame yesterday on Alanna Smith



Asked about her rotational play defensively, + how her connecting things on that end of the floor keeps their shell intact : pic.twitter.com/5fDMjoVo8w — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) August 23, 2023

Ex-Sky Interim Head Coach Emre Vatansever spoke with me last season about Alanna’s ability to tag the roller and defend rotationally, while center Elizabeth Williams was active at the level of the screen.

Smith’s athleticism and anticipatory skills in activity add to her grit. She finished last season with 99 stocks (50 blocks, 49 steals), averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Rather than tossing the ones that weren't included, let's put em to good use!



An Appreciating Alanna thread ⤵️ https://t.co/YqK75913XT — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) July 7, 2023

Her grit, and commitment to bringing that to the table regardless of statistical efficiency, is conducive to a competitive and winning environment, and honestly is what ultimately enabled her to put a stranglehold of sorts on the starting forward position following the season-long absence of Isabelle Harrison, as well as an early ankle injury to then-starter Morgan Bertsch.

She raises the level of activity for the group on the floor as a form of leadership.

JB: Smith played 775 minutes with Elizabeth Williams (+3.52 NET, per PBP Stats) and just 232 minutes without her (-9.72 NET). Why do you think the impact contrast is that stark? Do you think it makes more sense to start Dorka Juhász at center, with Smith at the 4 and Collier sliding down to the 3?

SPG: Rim protection. The Sky in general were -3.71 points per 100 possessions worse when Williams rested, and it was an ongoing battle finding ways to be at least neutral defensively while she rested, oftentimes upping the aggression on the perimeter to make life difficult for opponents, or went to “15” — switching 1-through-5.

That number isn’t indicative of Smith’s defensive abilities, but does show the value having multiple rim protectors provides in optimizing her defensive impact.

JB: When I poured over hours of film on Smith for an article after the announcement she was coming to the Lynx, her chemistry with Courtney was evident. What do you like most about the connection that duo has, and what element do you think they’ll bring that the Lynx lacked in 2023?

Stephen: Indeed they do have a notable synergy. Courtney’s abilities in pick-and-roll manipulation is dominant.

Complementary, however, is Alanna’s abilities in versatility to slip, ghost, pop, roll, or play the short-roll. From there, she’s able to navigate off feel, most comfortable doing so with her left hand.

Alanna Smith is at 1.13 PPP via drives — at 75% from the field



Specifically to her left (!) — which I've made note of multiple times through her 14 games — she's at 1.17 PPP on 83.3 from the field



Notice how also on these 3, she's popping off a pick, or spacing in some capacity https://t.co/MIW0KntNlf pic.twitter.com/AteiL3hjOn — Stephen PridGeon ☯️ (@StayTrueSDot3) June 27, 2023

That versatile of a screener is something defenses have to account for, and is a microcosm of how dynamic Williams will be with Collier, as mentioned above — especially with how the Lynx should be able to manipulate space to create more organic 2v2 scenarios.

JB: Prior to free agency began, where did the Lynx land for you in terms of best fits for Courtney and Alanna?

Now that the Lynx have...

...do you like the fit better or worse?

SPG: The Lynx were a team that made all the sense in the world to me for the services of Courtney Williams prior to free agency, as well as Skylar Diggins-Smith, Natasha Cloud, and Jordin Canada.

The Lynx needed a bit more dynamic play from the point guard position, more downhill play and spacing in particular, and they get that plus the intangibles that come with Williams at the helm.

I wasn’t sure about their need for Smith prior to the Shepard news. In light of it, however, the signing was sensical — Smith is a Reeve-type frontcourt piece for sure. Versatility, toughness, athleticism, it’s all there.

With the context of other additions made to the Lynx roster, I feel that they will surprise those that are only watching the high-end moves made heading into the season. The Lynx will end someone’s anticipated deep run, early, with potential to do even more damage.

Now that the Lynx have addressed the much discussed spacing issues, their scoring numbers should go up. The unlocked driving lanes for Miller, Williams, and Hiedeman, and added space for Collier to operate in, should all improve both the floor and the ceiling for this team headed into 2024. Minnesota be in the thick of things, and, barring a hot start, could net themselves a top-3 slot in the standings headed into the playoffs.

I think very highly of this Lynx team.