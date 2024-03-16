Game Preview #67: Wolves at Jazz

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves are back in action on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, where they will battle a Utah Jazz team in full on tank mode.

Despite losing 11 of their last 13 entering play on Friday — and taking the court without both Lauri Markkanen (quad contusion) and Jordan Clarkson (groin strain) — the Jazz rode the wave at home and were able to take down the Atlanta Hawks 124-122 last night. Ex-Wolf Vit Krejčí had a look to win it for Quin Snyder’s group in the coach’s return to Utah, but couldn’t connect.

Utah will be without Markkanen and Clarkson once again, with John Collins (rest) joining them on the bench, so Minnesota needs to take advantage and put this one away early.

Speaking of homecomings, longtime ex-Jazz star Rudy Gobert is questionable to play on Saturday night with a left rib sprain he suffered late in Tuesday’s 118-100 comeback win over the Los Angeles Clippers. But according to our friend Chris Hine of the Star Tribune, Gobert was not seen in uniform during Wolves shootaround on Saturday morning.

Rudy Gobert not in uniform as the media is let in for the end of Timberwolves shootaround here in Utah. Not shooting around after. — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 16, 2024

Mike Conley will play at Delta Center, where he played for four seasons as the third wheel to Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

The Wolves could get Monte Morris (left hamstring strain) back as well, who hurt himself landing awkwardly after a layup in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 113-111 win over the Indiana Pacers last week, and missed the team’s last three games. Getting a few days off in Los Angeles certainly had to help his chances for playing this two-game set in Utah.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (45-21) at Utah Jazz (29-37)

When: Saturday, March 16 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: Delta Center – Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Bally Sports North (Michael Grady and Jim Petersen)

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -8.5 | Total: 223 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Saturday, March 16 at 3 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Kyle Anderson (right shoulder pain)

Rudy Gobert (left rib sprain)

Monte Morris (left hamstring strain)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Daishen Nix (two-way contract)

Karl-Anthony Towns (torn left meniscus)

Utah

OUT:

Jordan Clarkson (right groin strain)

John Collins (rest)

Lauri Markkanen (quad contusion)

What to Watch For

Perimeter Ball Contain

With Markkanen (23.1 PPG), Clarkson (17.4 PPG) and Collins (14.6 PPG) all out for this contest, Utah will be missing three of their top-four scorers this season. The next two up are Collin Sexton (18.2 PPG) and rookie point guard Keyonte George (12.7 PPG) — the first pick to convey from the Gobert trade.

Sexton (20.3 PPG) and George (18.6 PPG) have both played excellent basketball coming out of the All-Star break, as each player is shooting at least 44.7% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc while maintaining an assist-to-turnover ratio north of 1.75. Both players are quick off the bounce, take care of the ball on drives, and are capable of getting all the way to the rim and scoring or pulling up for mid-range jumpers.

Forcing the ball out of both players’ hands as early as possible on the drive will be pivotal. The scoring options Head Coach Will Hardy has outside of his starting backcourt are very limited, as no other player active tonight is averaging double figures in the Jazz’s 10 games since the break.

Don’t be surprised if Nickeil Alexander-Walker gets the start tonight so he and Jaden McDaniels can check Utah’s guards, leaving Edwards to guard 6-foot-8 wing Taylor Hendricks or the burly 6-foot-5, 235-pound Brice Sensabaugh, depending on who Hardy starts. Alexander-Walker technically started the second half of the Clippers game over Edwards, who was once again late getting to the floor, but was going to start the half in place of Anderson, anyways.

The move from Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch balanced the spacing of the first unit around Gobert, and allowed NAW to get into James Harden on the perimeter with McDaniels sliding onto Paul George. As a result, all but one non-garbage time second half lineup was a net positive for the Timberwolves, as they kept their foot on the gas for the entirety of the third and fourth quarters.

NAW and McDaniels have both struggled with quick guards, but deploying them both out of the gates and showing length to a pair of small guards — especially in a game Gobert is trending towards missing — would be an important tone-setting move in the first of a two-game set against the Jazz.

Another Big Spot for Naz Reid

If one or both of Gobert or Anderson miss this one, Naz Reid is going to have to increase his usage and stay out of foul trouble on the other end of the floor.

Reid has done a tremendous job of scaling up his scoring in Karl-Anthony Towns’ absence. In six games he’s played without his fellow New Jersey native, Reid is scoring 5.5 more points (17.7 without Towns, up from 12.2 with Towns) on just 2.2 additional shots per game, and has largely stayed out of foul trouble. The former LSU star played in just 22 minutes in Tuesday’s win over the Clippers because of three first half fouls, the first time since Towns went down that his minutes were limited because of fouls.

This is another spot in which he’ll draw a big that either doesn’t move well at all in space, or doesn’t like to leave the paint on defense, in going up against the Jazz center rotation of Walker Kessler and Micah Potter. Reid scored 34 points against Cleveland (including 7/11 from deep) and 25 against the Lakers (5/10 from 3), largely because of how willing he was to let it rip from beyond the arc when his matchup didn’t get out to contest. Reid’s ability to put the ball on the deck is presumably higher on defenses’ scouting report than his 41.% 3-point shot, but his consistency with making the defense pay for giving him space is what has fueled such a successful fifth-year rise to becoming a legit a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

On the other end of the floor, Reid is need to hold his own on the glass. The 24-year-old has secured more than five rebounds just once since Towns went down, and is averaging just 5.2 rebounds without Towns this season, an increase of just 0.3 per game despite playing an additional 6.1 minutes per contest. McDaniels has done a good job picking up the slack there (+2.8 rebounds a night without KAT, highest on the team), but Reid has to join him if the Wolves want to close out more stops and find success defensively if Gobert is limited or out.

Minnesota allowed just eight second chance points to the Lakers when both Gobert and Anderson did not play last weekend, so the Wolves will be looking to replicate that on Saturday night.