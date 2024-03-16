Timberwolves to Sign Forward T.J. Warren to Second 10-Day Contract

The Minnesota Timberwolves will sign forward T.J. Warren to a second 10-day contract ahead of Saturday night’s game against the Utah Jazz, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Warren, 30, holds averages of 4.8 points on 47.4 shooting from the floor (14.3% from 3), 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists to 0.8 turnovers, and 0.3 steals in 16.0 minutes per game with Minnesota. The 2014 first-round pick played in all four of the Wolves’ games since they first signed him to a 10-day contract back on March 6.

The Timberwolves were already planning to sign Warren before the news broke that star Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. But the injury to Towns surely unlocked more opportunity for Warren, who had not previously played in the NBA this season after missing extended time over the past three calendar years with consecutive stress fractures in his left foot.

The former NC State star played a season-high 23 minutes in Minnesota’s 120-109 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on March 10. After a strong start in his first two appearances (a combined 13 points on 6/8 shooting and 1/3 from deep, and five rebounds), Warren shot just 3/11 (0/4 from 3), scoring only six points in his most recent pair of outings, but did add three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

After sending Troy Brown Jr. to the Detroit Pistons as part of the package to acquire point guard Monte Morris, the Timberwolves had missed having the option to turn to a bigger scoring forward that can stretch the floor. Warren has filled some of that void, but the Wolves are likely hoping the nine-year veteran can improve upon his 14.3% (1/7) mark from beyond the arc.

With Kyle Anderson questionable for tonight’s game with right shoulder pain, and Rudy Gobert seemingly doubtful with a left rib sprain (after not participating in the portion of shootaround open to media on Saturday morning according to our friend Chris Hine of the Star Tribune), expect Warren to once again be part of the rotation in Utah this weekend.