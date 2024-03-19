Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 25: Carleton Leads UNI Györ, Smith and Juhász Have All-Around Outings

We are now less than a month away from the 2024 WNBA Draft as team’s continue to keep an eye on March Madness action beginning soon in preparation for the draft and the new year ahead.

As we continue to approach the start of the 2024 W campaign, offseason play is in the heart of postseason action with various Minnesota Lynx and other WNBA players taking part across the globe.

This offseason, the Lynx have seven players playing overseas. Some of the players are currently on the roster, played with the team in 2023 or have played with the team in the past and are still under team control.

Players across the globe currently playing include Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhász, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith and Cecilia Zandalasini are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason.

In last week’s update, we highlighted Collier’s MVP stretch over the month of February, Juhász’s double-double performance in Italy and more.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

Istanbul, Turkey

Collier, McBride and Fenerbahçe continue their dominance in Turkey this offseason, leading Fener to another impressive season while looking like favorites to finish at the top of the EuroLeague playoffs and in Turkey-KBSL action.

Over the past week, Fenerbahçe didn’t have any games on the schedule as they await the resumption of the EuroLeague playoffs in the second week of April. Fenerbahçe will take on CBK Mersin on April 12 in the semifinal round of the EuroLeague postseason bracket.

In Turkey-KBSL play, Collier, McBride and Fenerbahçe will get back to action this week, facing Ormanspor on March 20.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

After yet another strong week with UNI Györ in Hungary, Carleton returned to the court this week with two Hungarian Cup games on the slate over the past week.

UNI Györ dropped the first game of the week against DVTK on March 16 in Cup play, falling 80-69. In that loss, Carleton led the way with a team-high 15 points along with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals over 34 minutes.

In a Cup contest against Vasas Csata on March 17, UNI Györ bounced back with a 79-54 victory, with Carleton once again reaching double figures. In just under 27 minutes, Carleton finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Carleton and UNI Györ will have one game on the schedule this week, taking on Sopron on March 23.

Alanna Smith

Istanbul, Turkey

Smith has led the way for Emlak Konut SK this offseason in Turkey, once again doing so this week with one game on the schedule.

Smith and Emlak Konut SK fell to CBK Mersin in Turkey-KBSL play on March 16, with Smith putting forth an all-around performance in the defeat. She tallied 16 points to go along with team-best marks of nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

Emlak Konut SK will have one game on the schedule this week, a Turkey-KBSL contest against Tarsus on March 20.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász and Famila Schio resumed Italy-Serie A1 play over the past week with a pair of games on the schedule.

To begin the week, Famila Schio took down Cecilia Zandalasini and Virtus Segafredo Bologna 71-61 on March 11, with Juhász notching nine points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 29 minutes.

Famila Schio concluded the week with a contest against Faenza on March 17, coming away with a 90-37 blowout win. In that contest, Juhász tallied a team-best marks of 19 points and eight rebounds along with two assists and one steal over 20 minutes.

Juhász and Famila Schio will resume Italy-Serie A1 play this week with one contest on the schedule, a battle against Brixia on March 23.

Cecilia Zandalasini

Bologna, Italy

As we await to see if Zandalasini, who last played for the Lynx in 2018, joins Minnesota once her overseas play concludes, the Italian forward has been playing with Virtus Segafredo Bologna this offseason for the third year in a row.

In one game over the past week, Virtus Segafredo Bologna fell to Dorka Juhász and Famila Schio 71-61 on March 11, with Zandalasini leading the way for Virtus Segrafredo Bologna. In the loss, Zandalasini posted a team-best 18 points along with six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 36 minutes.

This week, Zandalasini and Virtus Segrafredo Bologna will take on Oxygen Roma in Italy-Serie A1 play on March 19.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch continues to spend time in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she makes the move to join the Lynx and the WNBA in 2024.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had one game on the schedule, a 97-62 blowout win over Lyon in France-LFB play. However, Hirsch once again didn’t appear in that game, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13.

This offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.