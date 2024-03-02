Wolves’ Anthony Edwards in Consideration for Final USA Basketball 2024 Olympic Roster

The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and Shams Charania released a piece on Wednesday evening detailing the potential Team USA roster makeup as we near the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker currently part of emerging Team USA core for 2024 Paris Olympic Games – full details at @TheAthletic with @joevardon: https://t.co/S84gHGQn4u — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2024

The article highlights the likely inclusion of 2021 Tokyo Olympics gold medalists, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker, as two of the core seven players for the United States. They would flank future hall of famers, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid, totaling for seven of the 12 roster spots.

They go on to specifically highlight 2023 FIBA World Cup participants, Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards and Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton, as two of the young rising stars who are “under strong consideration.” The only other names mentioned in this piece are big men Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo, as it led into a summary regarding the team’s potential lack of size in the front court. If you are counting, this would put the count up to 11 out of 12 spots. Though the final roster is not expected to be announced until late April or May, the fact that Edwards has seemingly gained significant favor with Team USA officials bodes well for his chances of making the final list.

There has been a lot of discourse about “the next face of the NBA” as players such as James, Curry, and Durant enter the twilight years of their basketball careers. The most frequent names that come up in discussions include international players such as NBA champions and two-time MVPs Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo. After those established superstars, younger global names like Luka Dončić or Victor Wembanyama even pop up.

However, both Edwards and Haliburton have fearlessly hopped into that same pool. For as important as it is for Team USA to win back respect on the international stage, it says a lot that they are willing to include two less experienced players. Both All-Stars would likely be the only players under 24 years of age this summer on the United States roster.

These Olympic games may act as a ceremonial passing of the torch, pun intended.