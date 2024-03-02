Game Preview #61: Wolves vs. Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue with game six of their season-high seven-game home stand as they welcome in Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers to downtown Minneapolis for the second time this season. The Wolves are coming off a gut-wrenching 124-120 loss in overtime against the Sacramento Kings on Friday and aim to avoid dropping back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (41-18) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (38-20)

When: Sunday, March 3 at 2:30 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -1 | Total: 219.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Jerseys: Wolves (Classic Edition), Clippers (Icon)

Injury Report

Updated as of 3/2 at 6:15 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Kyle Anderson (left knee sprain)

Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Los Angeles

QUESTIONABLE:

Ivica Zubac (illness)

OUT:

Russell Westbrook (left hand fracture)

What to Watch For

Contain the Big Three

For years, many NBA fans have asked themselves, “How good can the Clippers be when fully healthy?” That’s been an asterisk hovering over the team since they brought in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard in the summer of 2019. A championship window was opened then, and so far, the Clippers have been unable to jump through and reward their loyal SoCal fanbase with its first title. However, Head Coach Ty Lue’s dynamic duo (now a trio with James Harden) has enjoyed relative success for the first time in four years. As a result, the Clippers find themselves fourth in the Western Conference, battling for playoff positioning amid a dip in team-wide product, owning a 2-3 record over their last five games.

Regardless of recent trends, Chris Finch’s squad will have their hands full Sunday afternoon at Target Center, going up against one of the most Isolation-heavy teams in the league. The Timberwolves are looking to remain undefeated against the Clippers this season, building on a 121-100 win the last time the two teams met. Minnesota put a stranglehold on L.A. with hits matador defense, particularly on Leonard, George, and Harden.

The Clippers love to set up their offensive shop in the half-court. They rank fourth in half-court offensive rating (104.6), with 79.4% of their plays coming in that juncture. L.A. also finds consistent success inside the three-point line as 32.7% of its total attempts per game (6th most) come from the mid-range. You can thank Leonard and George for that.

When a team goes up against bonafide, future Hall of Fame scorers, the defensive game plan most likely isn’t to completely eradicate them from the game. Instead, the goal is to make life hard and prevent them from getting to their preferred spots. The coaching staff can live with the results if a team does that successfully. In their first two games against the Clippers this season, that is precisely what the Wolves did.

Below are Leonard, George, and Harden’s stat lines against Minnesota this season.

January 14 (109-105 MIN win):

Leonard: 26 points | 9/19 ( 47.4% ) FG | 2/3 ( 66.7% ) 3P | 1 T/O | -13

points | 9/19 ( ) FG | 2/3 ( ) 3P | T/O | George: 16 points | 5/19 ( 26.3% ) FG | 4/13 ( 30.8% ) 3P | 1 T/O | -6

points | 5/19 ( ) FG | 4/13 ( ) 3P | T/O | Harden: 14 points | 4/14 (28.6%) FG | 2/9 (22.2%) 3P | 4 T/Os | -3

February 12 (121-100 MIN win):

Leonard: 18 points | 8/17 ( 47% ) FG | 1/3 ( 33% ) 3P | 3 T/Os | -15

points | 8/17 ( ) FG | 1/3 ( ) 3P | T/Os | George: 18 points | 5/16 ( 31.3% ) FG | 2/8 ( 25% ) 3P | -13

points | 5/16 ( ) FG | 2/8 ( ) 3P | Harden: 17 points | 5/13 (38.5%) FG | 3/8 (37.5%) 3P | -9

The Wolves match up pretty well against the Clippers. To start, Finch and his staff have put Mike Conley on Harden, Anthony Edwards on George, and Jaden McDaniels on Leonard, with Karl-Anthony Towns covering Terrence Mann and Rudy Gobert battling down low with Ivica Zubac. Minnesota has the necessary length to bother L.A. in a lot of ways, but what makes its defense so productive against the fifth-best offensive team in the league is the Wolves’ willingness and capability to effectively collapse in, taking away mid-range opportunities and not get consistently burned in mismatch and crossmatch situations.

(Editor’s Note: If you are reading this on Apple News, please click here so you can view embedded videos important to the analysis, and enjoy the best overall reading experience.)

In the clip above, we see Harden trying to find a shot in a collapsed paint. He has the 6-foot-3 Monte Morris on him, an apparent mismatch. However, Morris proves that size doesn’t matter, as he walls up strong, forcing James to retreat and bobble the ball. We can also notice Harden quickly looks to see if Amir Coffee is open in the corner or Mason Plumlee is free in the dunker’s spot, but both of those options are negated as Towns and Naz Reid successfully swallow up that corner of the floor and adequately shift back to their man the second they see Harden fumble the ball. At that point, James is forced to dump it off to Russell Westbrook, a 28.6% 3-point shooter this season, who hoists a triple with the shot clock expiring — the perfect ending to a perfect defensive possession.

This play successfully exemplified what it takes to defend the Clippers’ three-headed monster. Of course, it will start with hard-nosed on-ball defense, keeping Kawhi, PG, and Harden off of their spots, but after that, being able not to get beat regularly in mismatch situations is just as important. Kyle Anderson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and even Morris kept the defensive clinic up and running when the starters rested on February 12. A team littered with scrappy and willing defenders kept the Clippers’ elite backcourt at bay for the entire game.

After missing two straight games, PG-13 was listed as questionable to play in L.A.’s last contest against the Washington Wizards on Friday with meniscus irritation. George ended up returning to the lineup and logged 30 minutes against Washington. We’ll see what status the Clippers give him ahead of Sunday’s game, but signs point toward him playing. If he does end up sitting out, Coffee or Norman Powell would likely fill in for him with the starters.

Dominate Down Low

Not only did the Wolves dominate with their defense the last time they played the Clippers, but they were also able to force the ball inside all game long, opening up many different scoring options for everyone on the floor.

In the first quarter, on February 12, Minnesota attempted 23 shots. 14 came from inside the painted area, nine of which found the bottom of the net. Even with Zubac, who was a last scratch on January 14, the Wolves were pounding the ball inside early and often. They did so by exploiting mismatches, primarily involving Zubac in screen sets. This forced L.A.’s lone 7-footer to get out of the paint and defend on the perimeter. From there, it was barbeque chicken for the Wolves, who took him off the dribble on multiple occasions.

The Wolves went on to outscore the Clippers 64-42 in the paint that night en route to one of their most impressive wins of the season. Towns finished with 24 points on 7-of-7 from the paint, Gobert had 17 points on 6-of-11 from the floor, and Edwards tacked on 23 points on 5-of-5 from the paint. Additionally, Minnesota used an incredible third quarter to put the Clippers to bed in their home gym, outscoring them 40-19. In that frame, the Wolves went 7-of-7 from the paint, with all of those makes coming inside the restricted area.

Ty Lue attempted to go small-ball during stretches, but most of the lineups he threw out there didn’t offer enough resistance as the Wolves kept asserting their will from in close. Six of the Clippers’ 15 total lineups that night didn’t feature Zubac (7-foot) or Mason Plumlee (6-foot-10), their two tallest rotational players. Through the 16 minutes and 29 seconds where Zubac and Plumlee were both on the bench, the Wolves outscored the Clippers by 19 points.

We’ll have to wait and see what Lue’s game plan is for Sunday afternoon. Still, I would expect him to stagger Zubac and Plumlee a little bit more and try to limit how many small ball lineups he goes to, especially when Gobert and Towns are on the floor for Minnesota.