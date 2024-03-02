Wolves Planning to Sign Veteran Forward T.J. Warren to 10-Day Contract

While the Minnesota Timberwolves find themselves perched atop the Western Conference, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly is diligently working to assemble a finalized playoff roster. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Saturday morning that the Wolves are planning to sign nine-year NBA veteran wing T.J. Warren to a 10-day contract this week, pending a physical exam.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are planning to sign free agent F TJ Warren on a 10-day contract, pending physical exam early this week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Minnesota has monitored the 8-year NBA vet throughout the season. Warren is a career 15 points per game scorer. pic.twitter.com/oPG0ZJHmTm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024

Warren comes to Minnesota as he engineers a revitalization of his once-promising career. The 30-year-old wing is four years removed from playing a crucial role for the Indiana Pacers, culminating in his explosion during the NBA’s Covid bubble, averaging 20 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3 assists. That run, of course, was headlined by a career-high 53 points back on August 1, 2020. Warren’s career appeared clear for take-off, until suffering a stress fracture in his left foot on December 29th, 2020, just four games into the young 2020-21 season.

Warren would not step foot in an NBA game until nearly two years later, when he checked in for the Brooklyn Nets on December 2nd, 2022. Warren would play 26 games for the Nets before landing on the Phoenix Suns as part of the Kevin Durant mega-deal. Warren never truly found a rhythm with the Suns or Nets, averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1 assist across 42 total games last season.

In a recent interview with Hoops Hype, Warren declared “I’m 100 percent healthy now”. Now the veteran wing will have the opportunity to prove it on the top team in the Western Conference. It’s a transaction with zero risk for the Timberwolves, who have no ties to Warren beyond his 10-day contract. While the pathway to Warren seeing the court in Minnesota is challenging to picture, the injury to Kyle Anderson has left the team with limited options to deploy on the wing.

When healthy, Warren matches length with sublime body control. Warren is lethal from the left corner of the floor, where he is 38.3% in his career and 37/86 for 43% over his last three years. Warren is active when off the ball, often starting from the left corner, and either cuts to the rim, or finds open space on the perimeter. In addition to his shooting and movement, Warren is effective at attacking closeouts and finding open space where he can cook from the mid-range, or utilize his touch to finish with a floater. When the defense leaves him enough of a crease to get to the rim, Warren makes the defense pay with 58.6% shooting at the rim.

TJ Warren's recent % of shot attempts:



Mid-range:

• 2022-23 (PHX): 54% (98th %tile)

• 2023-23 (BRK): 55% (98th %tile)

• 2020-21: 50% (97th)



Of his 8 career seasons, he's had 6 where his mid-range frequency was in the upper 90th percentile.



A very old-school game... pic.twitter.com/qrA9nVahWx — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) March 2, 2024

While T.J. Warren is an intriguing signing for the Timberwolves, this does not impede the team’s ability to add a buyout candidate. With previously signed wing Justin Jackson’s 10-day deal expiring, Warren temporarily brings the roster to 14 of 15 total players. The Wolves currently sit with $1,445,587 in space under the luxury tax following Warren’s signing, and a veterans minimum as of today would count towards $501,999 against the cap/luxury tax line.

Our friend Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic on Thursday threw some cold water on the potential of Marcus Morris Sr. joining the Wolves.

Haven't heard much connection with the Wolves and Morris of late. https://t.co/ISyCc2MumM — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 29, 2024

So keep your head on a swivel, there is certainly more to come as the Wolves finalize their roster ahead of a hopefully deep playoff run.