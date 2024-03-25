Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 26: Collier Dominates; Smith, Carleton and Juhász Shine Offensively

If you are a college basketball fan, your eyes have been glued to the TV screen the last few days as the Women’s NCAA Tournament gets underway. WNBA are doing the same, keeping an eye on prospects leading up to the 2024 WNBA Draft in April.

As we watch the next wave of talent on the court, Minnesota Lynx players are also hitting the hardwood across the globe as they continue their offseasons overseas leading up to the 2024 WNBA campaign.

This offseason, the Lynx have seven players playing overseas. Some of the players are currently on the roster, played with the team in 2023 or have played with the team in the past and are still under team control.

Players across the globe currently playing include Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhász, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith and Cecilia Zandalasini are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason.

In last week’s update, we highlighted Carleton leading the way once again in Hungary, Dmith and Juhász putting forth all-around outings and more.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

Istanbul, Turkey

Collier and McBride have continued to lead Fenerbahçe in Turkey this offseason, carrying their production into the home stretch of the season with a pair of games over the past week.

Over the past week, Fenerbahçe hosted one Turkey-KBSL game while beginning the KBSL Playoffs, both resulting in sizable victories.

On March 20, Fenerbahçe topped Ormanspor 97-69, with Collier shining behind a double-double performance of 21 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals over 31 minutes. McBride didn’t appear in the contest.

On March 23, Fenerbahçe opened the Turkey-KBSL playoffs with an 89-56 win over Botas SK. Collier once again led the way while McBride didn’t appear in the postseason opener. Collier tallied a team-high 20 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 26 minutes.

Fenerbahçe will get back to action this week with a resumption of the Turkey-KBSL playoffs, once again facing Botas SK on March 25.

Alanna Smith

Istanbul, Turkey

Smith has put together a strong offseason with Emlak Konut SK this offseason in Turkey, leading her team to victory once again with a dominant offensive showing in one game.

Smith and Emlak Konut SK took down Tarsus 86-79 in a Turkey-KBSL battle on March 20, with Smith coming up one point shy of the 30-point mark with a team-best 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and four blocks over 36 minutes.

This offseason, Smith has averaged 19.3 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks over 23 Turkey-KBSL games, adding 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, 2.0 steals and 1.5 assists over six EuroCup contests.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

Carleton has been one of the top producers for UNI Györ in Hungary this offseason, following up a strong week last week with another impressive showing over one game this week.

UNI Györ dropped a Hungary-A Division contest to Sopron 75-74 on March 23, with Carleton boosting her squad with a well-rounded performance with team-high marks of 21 points and eight rebounds to go along with two assists in 40 minutes.

This offseason, Carleton has averaged 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals over eight EuroLeague contests, adding 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 stelas over 12 Hungary-A Division games.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász has taken her game to the next level Famila Schio in Italy, putting forth one of her best efforts of the offseason over the past week with one game on the schedule.e

Famila Schio took down Brixia 87-68 in an Italy-Serie A1 game on March 23, with Juhász tallying a near double-double of 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes.

Juhász and Famila Schio will resume Italy-Serie A1 play this week with one contest on the schedule, a battle against Ragusa on March 30.

Cecilia Zandalasini

Bologna, Italy

As we await to see if Zandalasini, who last played for the Lynx in 2018, joins Minnesota once her overseas play concludes, the Italian forward has been playing with Virtus Segafredo Bologna this offseason for the third year in a row.

In one game over the past week, Virtus Segafredo Bologna topped Oxygen Roma 88-62 on March 19, with Zandalasini boosting the team offensively with 15 points, a team-high six assists and two rebounds over 26 minutes.

This week, Zandalasini and Virtus Segrafredo Bologna will take on Venezia in Italy-Serie A1 play on March 30.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch continues to spend time in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she makes the move to join the Lynx and the WNBA in 2024.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had one game on the schedule, a 90-75 win over Landerneau Bretagne in France-LFB play. However, Hirsch once again didn’t appear in that game, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13.

This offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.