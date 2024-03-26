Report: Wolves to Sign T.J. Warren for Rest of Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing veteran forward T.J. Warren for the rest of the season, according to a report from Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania of The Athletic on Tuesday morning. This will make him available for the playoffs and give the team scoring depth off the bench.

Warren, 30, was initially brought onto the Wolves on a 10-day contract. He replaced Justin Jackson Jr., who registered under one minute of total playing time during his time with the team, so fans didn’t overthink the acquisition of Warren. However, the point of 10-day contracts is to prove to a team what you are capable of, or in T.J.’s case, prove that he still has winning basketball left in the tank after eight seasons in the NBA and consecutive major foot injuries.

Upon his arrival to the Twin Cities, an immediate role opened up for the former NC State star. The Wolves made his signing official just one day before reports surfaced stating that Karl-Anthony Towns would miss at least one month due to a torn meniscus in his left knee. In Minnesota’s first game without Towns, which took place against the Indiana Pacers on March 7, it needed someone to hop off the bench and provide some scoring.

Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch turned to the 6-foot-8 Warren, who had been with the team for just over 24 hours, and the veteran wing proved he is still capable of thriving in any offensive system.

Warren registered seven points on 3-of-5 from the floor and 1-of-3 from deep in 16:06 minutes against one of his former teams. He didn’t do anything flashy or have the ball in his hands frequently, but that isn’t what the Wolves needed from him. Finch needed a guy capable of scoring on and off the ball without making the ball movement sticky.

Since his debut in a Wolves uniform, T.J. has done more of the same. He has had three games with two points and three games with six or more points, and he is averaging just 4.1 points through his first seven contests, with being DNP-CD’d in the Wolves’ two most recent games now that Naz Reid, Rudy Gobert and Monte Morris are back in the lineup.

Again, those aren’t great numbers, but he has been incredibly solid on both ends for not playing NBA basketball in almost a full year—recording a positive +/- in five of those games. Moving forward, it appears the former first-round pick will own a situational role as the regular season winds down. He may not log heavy minutes or be in the rotation consistently, but when T.J. is on the floor, the Wolves can count on him to be a source of plug-and-play offense.

After signing Warren, Minnesota now has 14 players signed to standard contracts. Presuming that T.J. is on a veteran’s minimum contract, he will make around an additional $222k over the final three weeks of the regular season. The Wolves, who have $1,329,512 in luxury tax space, will likely not add another player for the playoffs despite having one open roster spot, aside from possibly converting one of the players on Minnesota’s roster currently employed/active by a two-way contract (Luka Garza or Daishen Nix) to a standard NBA contract.

Theoretically, President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly and Co. shouldn’t need to bring in another player for a deep postseason run. Still, if Towns remains out for some of the playoffs and Rudy Gobert misses a game for the birth of his child, the Wolves will lack size in the front court even if Garza, for example, gets his contract converted.