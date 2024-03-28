Game Preview #73: Wolves at Nuggets

Nothing is going on in Minnesota Timberwolves world right now, so I’ll write about a successful closeout of the homestand and voyage west to Denver.

A couple weeks ago, an incredibly shorthanded Wolves team trotting out a starting center of Kyle Anderson, completed most of the installments in order to control a win at Target Center over a full strength, defending-champion Denver Nuggets team. As a matter of fact, Anthony Edwards missed a look in the closing seconds that would have tied the game at 115 and brought the game to overtime. However, they were unable to complete the final installment of the contest in a victorious fashion.

One side would argue that Edwards’ shot going in would have been enough to acquire a controlling interest of the game, and the Nuggets’ lack full court defense was possibly winner’s remorse. Others would argue against that notion.

Nonetheless, Friday comes along with absolutely zero storylines following this team.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (50-22) vs. Denver Nuggets (51-22)

When: Friday, March 29 at 8:00 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena — Denver, CO

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Nuggets -6 | Total: 214 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Wednesday, March 27 at 6:35 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Anthony Edwards (low back spasms)

Rudy Gobert (left rib sprain)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (G League assignment, right achilles rupture rehab)

Daishen Nix (two-way contract)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

Denver

PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (low back pain/left hip inflammation)

QUESTIONABLE:

Jamal Murray (right knee inflammation)

OUT:

Zeke Nnaji (right adductor tendinosis)

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery)

What to Watch For

It’s going to be a different Wolves team this time around heading into Denver, and it won’t really even be close.

I mentioned it a billion times, but it needs to be stated further. Kyle Anderson was the starting center, with Luka Garza backing him up the last time these two teams met, and it still came down to the last possession of the game. Though Anderson had to take an early seat due to three quick fouls, they still somehow found a way to keep the game close enough against not only the best center and player in the league, but one of the more efficient ones as well.

This time around, Naz Reid and Rudy Gobert will be healthy, along with the aforementioned Anderson. The Wolves will also head into Friday not having lost since their last game against Denver, taking a three-game winning streak and a newly-minted 50-win total into Ball Arena.

What adaptions are made with Rudy Gobert back in the lineup? It would be safe to assume that Gobert is used once again as the rover on Aaron Gordon, while Anderson is used as the primary point of attack defender on Nikola Jokić with help coming. It’s been the script that’s been used previously, and it would certainly help Minnesota’s cause if Jamal Murray is indeed ruled out for the game.

The season series is currently split, with two more games on the docket for the rest of the season. Minnesota will also be playing to once again, take back the first spot in the Western Conference. Because the Wolves have already clinched a better intradivision record, if the Timberwolves win this game, they’ll win the season series.

Anthony Edwards’ Return from PTO

Wednesday night against Detroit wasn’t necessarily a night that Anthony Edwards was needed to the level that he previously had been without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Heading into Wednesday, Edwards was averaging 28.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 46% shooting. He’s been utterly dominant and creeping his way into the list of top ten MVP candidates.

However, that wasn’t quite the case against the Detroit Pistons; it didn’t need to be. Edwards wrapped up the night with nine points on 4-11 shooting in 29 minutes. It wasn’t a very active night for Ant, but that’s going to need to change on Friday against a Nugget team that’s in the bottom half of the league in terms of points allowed in the paint per game (50.5).

Welcome back, Ant! Hope you enjoyed your short time off, and that your back heals up.