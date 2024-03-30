How Jordan McLaughlin’s Deadeye Shooting Has Revitalized His Season

Jordan McLaughlin just never goes away.

J-Mac has had an interesting five-year career that has been in constant flux. Entering the NBA as an undrafted, undersized point guard to a team that was in the depths of a rebuild he showed some promise in his first big league action in his career. McLaughlin played a moderate bench role where his playing time ebbed and flowed based on the nature of the game and the opponent. While he was able to find consistent minutes at points of his career, for the most part he has been relegated to erratic playing time, with rotation minutes dependent upon injuries to his teammates. However, one thing remained constant throughout this chaos: whenever he got in the game, everyone around him seemed to play better.

All of this — plus McLaughlin’s work ethic and fit in an offense than necessitates quick decision-making — won over Head Coach Chris Finch early in his tenure. Finch sticking with J-Mac through all the ups-and-downs has paid dividends this season.

4️⃣ early threes for Jordan McLaughlin! pic.twitter.com/A9Lzd0OxfR — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 23, 2024

Last season, it looked like the undersized point guard had lost his spark. Partly due to a severe calf strain that forced him to miss half the season, McLaughlin was a ghost of the player who thrived — and ultimately closed the finale over D’Angelo Russel — in the first-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2021-22 campaign. McLaughlin, who thrives off his quickness and constant movement, seemed to have lost the explosiveness and edge that made him such a pesky, energy-creating player for the three seasons prior.

Despite this, the Wolves still decided to guarantee his contract this summer to be that end-of-the-bench energy player to come in at a moment’s notice.

This faith that the coaching staff and Timberwolves organization put in McLaughlin after last years has been repaid far more than anyone could have expected. J-Mac returned to the version of himself that was so successful during the 2021-22 campaign — a player who constantly makes a positive impact regardless of the time and score, opponent, or the context surrounding where or when he earned minutes. Every time J-Mac comes into the game, you can feel the energy shift for the other four players on the floor.

It is an admirable trait that has been his calling card for years, but this year there is an extra dimension McLaughlin has added to his game - his impeccable 3-point shooting. This has basically come out of nowhere and yet, been a huge addition to this year’s Wolves team.

Shooting

Before this season, Jordan McLaughlin has been a career 34.1% 3-point shooter. This is below the league average by a couple of percentage points. The thing is, when you play the position that Little Mac does, and you’re on the smaller side like he is at 6-foot, 185 pounds, that is not good enough to be an impactful player every night on a good team. The script has completely flipped this season.

McLaughlin is now up to 50.0% from beyond the arc, connecting on 37 of his 74 attempts on the season. That is neatly 12 percentage points higher than his best season (38.2% in his rookie season 2019-20) and 15% above his average for his career on similar volume (he averages 81 3-point attempts per season). That is absurd, and has been huge for his ability to play in several different lineups — especially alongside Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert — that would have poor, borderline untenable spacing if not for McLaughlin’s 3-point shooting.

The Timberwolves have played 11 games since Karl-Anthony Towns went out with injury and J-Mac has played in 10 of them. Here are his 3-point totals for those 10 games:

at CLE — 0/0

at LAL — 4/9

at LAC — 0/0

at UTAH — 1/2

at UTAH — 3/3

vs DEN — 0/1

vs CLE — 4/4

vs GSW — 1/2

vs DET — 2/3

at DEN — 1/1.

That is good for 16/25 or 64.0% (!!!). Without Towns’ shooting and scoring in the lineup, it had to be a platoon effort to match his volume and efficiency. McLaughlin has picked up more than his fair share of slack in this regard.

Spacing

While the 27-year-old taking and making his 3s at a high clip is obviously valuable, something that can be more of an unseen positive is how other teams must defend the Timberwolves and J-Mac himself. Because McLaughlin has been such a deadeye shooter this year, when he is on the court other teams must respect him as a real threat from beyond the arc. For the rest of his career up to this point, teams would choose to leave J-Mac open with short closeouts to dare him to shoot that shot and, for the most part, it would work. Little Mac would not be able to make other teams pay enough from deep for them to take it seriously from that range.

Since the Gobert trade, spacing on offense has been an ongoing focus for Minnesota’s coaching staff. Before this revelation of J-Mac’s shooting, having him on the floor with one or more non-shooters mucked up the offense to the point that it grinds gears to a halt on that end of the floor. Opposing teams would pack the paint on the Wolves which would cause them to not get easy buckets around the rim and deter any kind of drive-and-kick game that could help get open 3-point looks — a core aspect of McLaughlin’s playmaking ability. This issue was amplified at the start of this year as Anderson regressed back — even past his career mean — with his 3-point shooting and Shake Milton having a terrible start of the year shooting the ball as well.

This is a Jordan McLaughlin appreciation post



Incredible flick from the @AP pic.twitter.com/Bn0F1MSUm0 — Wolves Lead (@TWolvesLead) March 23, 2024

In the NBA, it is already difficult to deploy two non-shooters, much less three or (perish the thought) four at a time in the game. This is something that the Wolves were doing much more than they should have early in the season.

But, because of McLaughlin’s improved ability from downtown, those issues are not a concern anymore while he’s on the floor. Now, also noting the addition of Monte Morris, Minnesota only has two non-shooters in the rotation at any point (Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson).

Jordan McLaughlin has worked hard on his outside game and now it is all coming together for the fifth-year guard. He always brought the energy but now he has the pretty jumper in his bag as well. This impact, especially in Towns’ absence, has been one of the most important underlying storylines to an already phenomenal season for the Minnesota Timberwolves and has helped to revitalize J-Mac’s career.