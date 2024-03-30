Game Preview #74: Wolves vs. Bulls

The last time the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls met, the Wolves let a 23-point lead slip away in potentially the nadir of their ongoing late-game offensive woes. Minnesota blew the lead, and proceeded to blow the game.

It was also a low point of lazy defensive ball contain that especially plagued the team in the early going of 2024. Coby White, who Minnesota seemingly had to answer to, scored nearly as many points in the fourth quarter (21) as the Timberwolves (23).

Fast forward a couple months, and things have headed in the right direction on both of those fronts, and a collectively on-fire team that’s won four in a row clashes at home against an ailing Bulls squad that’s trying to stop the bleeding and string a couple wins together after a recent loss against the Washington Wizards.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (51-22) vs. Chicago Bulls (35-39)

When: Sunday, March 31 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -8.5 | Total: 212.5 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Saturday, March 30 at 8:00 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Anthony Edwards (left middle finger dislocation/sprain)

Rudy Gobert (left rib sprain)

Jordan McLaughlin (left shoulder contusion)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (G League assignment; right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Daishen Nix (two-way contract)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

Chicago

QUESTIONABLE:

Ayo Dosunmu (upper respiratory illness)

Alex Caruso (left ankle sprain)

OUT:

Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery)

Henri Drell (two-way contract)

Andrew Funk (two-way contract)

Zach LaVine (right midfoot surgery)

Julian Phillips (right midfoot sprain)

Adama Sanogo (two-way contract)

Patrick Williams (left midfoot surgery)

What To Watch For

What A Difference A Year Makes

This Easter Sunday aims to be quite a bit different than last year’s.

It was 2023’s holiday that saw Rudy Gobert’s fist meet Kyle Anderson in a huddle after persistent yapping between the two parties that led to Gobert losing his cool. It was the boiling point for a team that was tired of a version of Gobert that quite frankly didn’t live up to even a fraction of the expectations that were placed on him upon his trade to the Twin Cities. Injuries will do that to a guy.

After the incident, it was thought it could possibly Gobert’s final days playing for a city in which the experiment with him had clearly failed. Leaked audio of Anderson’s displeasure followed. Though Anderson, Gobert and company found themselves in Play-In Tournament position, the walls were seemingly caving in and Wolves fans sat there feeling pretty damn helpless.

Well, Happy Easter 2024! The Wolves come into Sunday coming off of a dominant performance against the defending champion Denver Nuggets that vaulted them BACK into first place in the Western Conference, while Slow-Mo is one of the team’s most valuable pieces of its league-leading defense, and Gobert is the runaway favorite for Defensive Player of the Year over a player averaging 4.9 stocks per game since the turn of the new year.

It’s a testament to a team that’s gotten healthier since last season, more comfortable playing with each other, and downright better. The proof is an electric four-game stretch that’s seen the Timberwolves bolster their record to 11-3 without Karl-Anthony Towns, and retake the top spot in the West after previously having it with KAT in the lineup.

How dominant has the Wolves defense been?



Updating this @johnschuhmann stat...



MIN's 108.1 defensive rating is 2.7 points better than any other team.



That is the LARGEST margin between the 1st & 2nd ranked teams in the 28 seasons for which there is play-by-play data. pic.twitter.com/uSKwMzkaeG — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) March 30, 2024

Again I reiterate, there is NOTHING else going on with the franchise.

