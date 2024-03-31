The Intangible Factor Driving the Timberwolves’ Historic Success? They Don’t Care

Throughout the grueling NBA season, national media and analysts give their opinions on who legitimate contenders are for the coveted Larry O’Brien trophy. Generally, these opinions are backed by statistics such as defensive and offensive ratings, field goal percentage, winning percentage in clutch games, among a myriad of other things.

With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have the league’s best defense with a defensive rating of 108.5, besting the second-ranked Orlando Magic by 3.0 points— wider than the margin between No. 2 Orlando and the 13th-ranked Phoenix Suns per Cleaning The Glass. They also sport the third-best net rating at +6.6 despite having the 18th-ranked offense. The defense is legit, spearheaded by a resurgent and healthy Rudy Gobert, who is primed to win his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award, supported by a cast of a revolving door of elite on-ball defenders in Jaden McDaniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson, and Anthony Edwards. Even Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been viewed as subpar defender throughout his career, is having the best year of his career on that end of the court. The coaching staff — led by Head Coach Chris Finch and Defensive Coordinator Elston Turner — and the players deserve a ton of credit for optimizing their scheme after having the 10th-best defense last year.

Even Michael Malone, the Head Coach of the defending champion Denver Nuggets has given the Wolves their flowers.

Michael Malone on the Minnesota Timberwolves: "It's tough playing against that defense in the halfcourt for 48 minutes." — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) March 30, 2024

Malone is not alone in his comments. Current Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers also spoke about the Wolves defense with a high degree of respect.

“I don’t think anyone’s laughing at that trade anymore”



— Doc Rivers on the Rudy Gobert trade pic.twitter.com/pIiP69CMoc — Timberwolves Muse (@Wolvesmuse) February 9, 2024

The offense, despite its lulls throughout the season, has shown the ability to pop off at any given moment. A dynamic pick-and-roll combo of Mike Conley and Gobert has consistently generated a ton of open looks all year. Edwards has the ability to create for himself in isolation and get the shot he wants (even though he still has some spotty shot selection). Naz Reid is matchup nightmare for opposing forwards and guards alike, as he’s a guard in a big’s body is making a solid case for the Sixth Man of The Year award. McDaniels is also a long, lanky, athletic wing with elite screen navigation and off-ball help skills, who can also rise up and score above most defenders guarding him. NAW can shoot the ball well, and Anderson is coming back to his 2023 form on the offensive end. This is all taking place with the greatest shooting big man of all-time lurking in the shadows as he recovers from a torn left meniscus.

When Mike Conley turns it on as a scorer, the Wolves are so difficult to stop.



You have to conted with Ant, then Naz, then Jaden, Rudy on the roll, and then Mike just kills you with a 3 here, a floater there, and everything is humming — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) March 30, 2024

The Timberwolves are a title contender by most things that can be inferred from a box score and common statistics, and their Western Conference leading 51-22 record proves that. However, becoming a champion extends further outside advanced ratings and the win-loss column. Winning is a culture, and it stems from something inside the Wolves organization that they haven’t had in prior years.

It’s the “we don’t care” factor. This version of the Timberwolves is a complete inverse of rosters that walked out Alexey Shved and Malcolm Lee for opening tip-offs. Those rosters didn’t care about what happened, because they knew they were to play basketball without a real, tangible shot at winning a championship. The franchise went on horrid run of 12 straight losing seasons from 2005 through the end of the 2017 season, and three of those campaigns delivered less than 20 wins.

It exemplified the Minnesota sports motto, “There’s always next year,” as fans would laugh it off and move onto the next sport. This team is different, though.

This year’s team displays their “we don’t care” factor through rugged competitiveness and an innate desire to scratch and claw and win games any way possible, regardless of who takes the floor alongside each other, how tired they are, or which opponent is in front of them. The Wolves have moved away from the status quo of the league. Nobody in this group succumbs to load management and resting on back-to-backs; they don’t take nights off defensively, either. Every single night, they go out and hoop, regardless of the circumstances.

This is what makes this roster and this team as real as it’s ever been. They don’t care about anything but winning, and they take nothing from anyone irrespective of the status they hold.

The defining moments began with Edwards telling Draymond Green nobody is worried about him in their matchup with the Golden State Warriors on November 12. Standing up to a four-time NBA champion early in the season and holding your own is that X factor that prior teams did not have.

Bringing back Anthony Edwards trash talking Draymond Green back in November. Video courtesy of @legendz_nba pic.twitter.com/rlCKFFk3Ia — William Tzavaras (@TheTazMan5) March 30, 2024

It spilled over two days later when Klay Thompson and McDaniels got into their own scuffle which led to the infamous headlock Green put Gobert into.

McDaniels told Thompson to get off him, and when Thompson didn’t oblige, McDaniels fought back, setting off the entire incident. Gobert went on in the postgame to call out Green and his antics, stating that Draymond was going to try and get ejected since Steph Curry was not playing in this contest,

LEAKED Audio Of Draymond Green Headlocking Rudy Gobert + McDaniels Grabbing Klay’s Jersey:



McDaniels: “Hey! Get off me”



Then, Gobert comes to separate, but Green didn’t like how he handled that.



Green headlocked Gobert and said: “F*ck is wrong with you? You’re a pu**y” pic.twitter.com/zmDT5dEzQy — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) November 15, 2023

Edwards also made fun of Los Angeles Clippers star and future Hall-of-Famer Kawhi Leonard. In their January 14 contest, Edwards called the team old and mocked Leonard. This moment was not as serious as the ones against the Warriors, but it proved that history doesn’t matter to this group; only the present carries weight.

LEAKED Audio Of Anthony Edwards Trash Talking Kawhi Leonard :



Edwards: “Young n**** vs old n****”



Kawhi: “Hell no”



Edwards: “Young n**** vs old n**** Kawhi Leonard”



Then, Edwards screams “yea!” exactly like Kawhi would. pic.twitter.com/ZWVnDACTZy — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) January 17, 2024

In the first game without Towns, Edwards poured in a season-high 44 points and had an incredible game-saving block against the Indiana Pacers on March 7. A performance like that is special, not solely because of the offensive output and the defensive play that has been headlined as one of the best blocks ever, but because it solidified even more than before the “we don’t care” mentality about who is in the Wolves’ lineup, and who the opponent is or how good they may be.

Edwards missed a crucial free throw, and instead of beating himself up over it in the moment, he rises above the rim and takes the air out of Gainbridge FieldHouse. It’s all about winning at the end of the day.

ANTHONY EDWARDS, what a block to end it pic.twitter.com/flqYgACNUh — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 8, 2024

The John Collins poster is similar in this regard. The team, and the players rose to the occasion. Having a fearless, relentless leader like Edwards who can create a tidal wave of energy that his teammates ride along with him is a terrifying obstacle for opponents to overcome. Ant-Man has certainly had his fair share of poster dunks, but the reaction and the coverage to The Dunk was different, in part because this Wolves team is different. They have a true needle-mover leading the pack.

ANTHONY EDWARDS DUNK OF THE YEAR OMG pic.twitter.com/pq8fxOQcMk — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 19, 2024

This fight and spirit will only further blossom in the playoffs. An emphatic Gobert rejection, another NAW electric slide triple, or Edwards dunk when the opposition is struggling, paired with a rowdy Target Center crowd is going to make it a tough environment to enter and try to steal a win in a playoff series.

Perhaps the moment in which this “we don’t care” factor reached its pinnacle came in their last matchup with the Nuggets at Target Center, a game in which KAT, Gobert, and Reid were all inactive due to injuries. This left the Wolves with minimal options to attempt to stop soon-to-be three-time MVP Nikola Jokić, with the likes of Anderson and Luka Garza staring down the barrel of what might be the most difficult defensive challenge in the NBA. Slow-Mo got hit with two quick fouls in the first quarter, and in came Garza. It was a modern day NBA embodiment of “David vs. Goliath” to the fullest extent. It could have been very easy for the Wolves to fold their cards and want to walk away with their health, considering their roster was extremely banged up. The Wolves didn’t care, though. They climbed back from a 15-point halftime deficit and almost sent the game to overtime on the final shot of the game.

Between not taking anything from anyone across the league, the trash talking and a deep desire to win at a level that Timberwolves fans haven’t seen in two decades, this Wolves roster has that X factor. For years, the team didn’t care what happened because the players had no realistic chance of winning in the playoffs, let alone making the postseason. This year, they don’t care about the adversity or the opposition in front of them. Target Center has a different energy in the air, and it’s supported by an elite basketball team.

One that has a clear understanding of the task at hand and is able to block outside distractions and focus on the things that really matter. This rings true with their resounding win against Denver on the road on Friday night. A lot of buzz and chatter has surrounded the Wolves in the aftermath of current majority owner Glen Taylor this past week terminating the sale of the franchise to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. It could have very easily used as an excuse for the Timberwolves to pack it in and fold, but Minnesota went out and dominated in arguably their biggest game of the season. This cohesive unit, from the coaching staff and its veteran players, they are following up their words with their actions.

Asked Mike Conley if things like the ownership news yesterday filters down and affects the players. Here was his answer: pic.twitter.com/d25yxs7nsU — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 29, 2024

Chris Finch on the ownership situation: “If there was ever a definition of ‘above your pay grade,’ this is it.”



Says he doesn’t imagine it’ll affect the Wolves down at “troop level.”



Said he has great relationships with Taylor, Rodriguez and Lore. — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 29, 2024

This isn’t your same Timberwolves team of old. A new age is upon us, and no longer are the days of feeble teams that only strengthen narratives about the franchise’s disappointing history. Now, there is nothing but a united pack of hungry Wolves following a true Alpha for the first time since Kevin Garnett, with the bark and bite required to bring the first NBA championship parade to Downtown Minneapolis.