Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 23: Postseason Play Underway Overseas

March is here, meaning we are about to enter a busy time of the year leading up to the start of the 2024 WNBA season. As March Madness approaches in the college game, WNBA teams continue to monitor prospects ahead of the WNBA Draft in April. After the draft, training camps will commence to prepare for the 2024 campaign in the W.

Throughout the offseason, a total of seven Lynx players have been playing overseas preparing for the 2024 season. Some of the players are currently on the roster, played with the team in 2023 or have played with the team in the past and are still under team control.

Players across the globe currently playing include Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhász, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton, Alanna Smith and Cecilia Zandalasini are playing overseas in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason.

In last week’s update, Smith and Carleton shined offensively, Collier and McBride once again led the way for their Turkish squad, and more.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

Istanbul, Turkey

Collier, McBride and Fenerbahçe continue their winning ways and dominance in Turkey this offseason, doing so again this past week with a pair of games on the schedule.

In the EuroLeague playoffs on Feb. 28, Fenerbahçe took down Perfumerias Avenida 73-67 to advance in the postseason bracket. In the win, Collier tallied 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one block over 26 minutes, while McBride added 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 38 minutes.

On March 2 in Turkey-KBSL action, Fenerbahçe topped Bellona Kayseri 97-87, with McBride posting a team-high 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes while Collier added a double-double of 23 points, 10 boards, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes.

Along with advancing in the EuroLeague playoffs, Fenerbahçe will return to the court March 9 for a Turkey-KBSL battle against Cankaya.

Alanna Smith

Istanbul, Turkey

Smith has led the way for Emlak Konut SK this offseason in Turkey, coming off a week where she once again paced her team on the offensive end of the floor. This past week, she once again did that with one game on the schedule.

In a 78-76 overtime loss to Ormanspor on March 2, Smith put forth an all-around effort with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 45 minutes.

Emlak Konut SK will have one game on the schedule this week, a Turkey-KBSL contest against Nesibe Aydin on March 9.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

After another strong week with UNI Györ in Hungary, Carleton returned to the court this week with two games on the schedule.

To start this past week, UNI Györ took down Ujbuda BEAC 114-82 on Feb. 28 in the Hungarian Cup, with Carleton posting 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 27 minutes.

In an 75-67 victory over TFSE-MTK on March 2, Carleton added 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block over 33 minutes.

UNI Györ will have one game on the schedule this upcoming week, a Hungary-A Division battle against DVTK on March 9.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

After falling to USK Prague to open up the EuroLeague playoffs on Feb. 21, Juhász and Famila Schio resumed the postseason with a rematch against USK Prague this past week.

Famila Schio rebounded with a 73-61 win over USK Prague in the EuroLeague Playoffs on Feb. 28. Juhász ended as the lone player with 10 or more rebounds, posting six points, 13 boards, three assists and one block over 29 minutes.

Juhász and Famila Schio will once again take on USK Prague in the EuroLeague Playoffs this week, holding a rematch on March 6. Famila Schio will resume Italy-Serie A1 action on March 11 against Cecilia Zandalasini and Virtus Segafredo Bologna.

Cecilia Zandalasini

Bologna, Italy

As we await to see if Zandalasini, who last played for the Lynx in 2018, joins Minnesota once her overseas play concludes, the Italian forward has been playing with Virtus Segafredo Bologna this offseason for the third year in a row.

Over the past week, Virtus Segafredo Bologna had one Italy-Serie A1 game on the schedule, blowing out Sanga Milano 76-48 on March 3. Zandalasini was one of four players to finish in double figures in scoring, tallying 14 points, six rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes.

Next up on the schedule for Virtus Segafredo Bologna is an Italy-Serie A1 game against Dorka Juhász and Famila Schio on March 11.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch continues to play in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she makes the move to join the Lynx and the WNBA in 2024.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had two games on the schedule, a 63-59 win over DVTK in the EuroLeague Playoffs on Feb. 28 and a 72-64 victory over Charnay Bourgogne Sud on March 2. However, Hirsch again didn’t appear in either of those games, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13.

This offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.