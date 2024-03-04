Game Preview #62: Wolves vs. Blazers

All-Stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will look to help their Minnesota Timberwolves squad avoid dropping a third straight home game as they go to battle with Anfernee Simons and a Portland Trail Blazers squad that should be uncompetitive with how many injuries they have piled up.

This is the second set of a home-home back-to-back, coming after the Wolves dropped an 89-88 defensive slugfest to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon, and will conclude Minnesota’s seven-game home stand, their longest of the 2023-24 season. If all goes well, Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch will be able to give extended minutes his end of the bench players ahead of a six-game road trip, also their longest this season.

Minnesota is 3-0 against Portland this season, winning all three games by double digits and an average of 24 points.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (41-19) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (17-42)

When: Monday, March 4 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -15 | Total: 210 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of 3/4 at 5:40 PM CT

Minnesota

AVAILABLE:

Kyle Anderson (left knee sprain)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Jordan McLaughlin (illness)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Josh Minott (illness)

Portland

QUESTIONABLE:

Justin Minaya (two-way contract)

OUT:

Deandre Ayton (right hand sprain)

Malcolm Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis)

Toumani Camara (illness)

Jerami Grant (right quad soreness)

Scoot Henderson (left adductor strain)

Shaedon Sharpe (lower abdominal surgery)

Matisse Thybulle (left hip soreness)

Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear)

What to Watch For

A Get-Right Game

Given that the Blazers are a fielding a talent-depleted group for this game, it should be an opportunity for Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels to get back on track offensively on the heels of an off-game on Sunday.

Naz Reid

Reid enjoyed arguably his best three-game stretch of the season in the games preceding yesterday’s loss, in which he scored just three points on 0/7 shooting. The fourth-year fan favorite scored 18, 19 and 22 points leading up to Sunday, and did so on a combined 22/39 shooting (56.4%), including 6/14 from deep (42.9%). Reid, a 76.6% foul shooter this season, also made all nine of his free throws during that stretch.

Naz all season has punished teams that either don’t have a strong backup 4/5 and Portland fits that bill. As a result, Reid has scored in double figures on 50% shooting in each of the three matchups against the Blazers. If Ayton sits, Duop Reath will start, and Chauncey Billups will likely have to turn to Moses Brown (7-foot-2, 260 pounds) or Kris Murray (6-foot-8, 210 pounds) to guard the Wolves’ unicorn. Brown is far too slow to stick with Reid, while Murray does not have the strength to stand up him in the post.

The good news from Naz’s performance yesterday is that he hauled in 11 rebounds, continuing his upward trend in that department. Reid has brought down at least six rebounds in each of his last five games, (7.8 per game), up from his season average of 4.7. While he has made tremendous strides as a defender this season (especially on the perimeter), Reid more consistently being a presence on the glass is another way the Wolves can “play big” and use their strength and physicality to their advantage.

Jaden McDaniels

McDaniels entered Sunday coming off scoring 38 points over his previous two games, highlighted by a career-high 26 points in the Wolves’ 124-120 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday. The best part about Jaden’s performance is that all of his scoring came in extremely sustainable ways — willingly shooting open catch-and-shoot 3-point looks, cutting off post-ups and baseline drives from corner, attacking close-outs, and running in transition or semi-transition. Sure, he received more touches in his 18-point second half because Edwards exited at halftime, but it didn’t feel like he scored more because he touched it more; he was simply more aggressive with those touches than we’ve come to expect.

We all know how talented McDaniels is, but how much he scores has generally been more about Jaden’s confidence than anything else. This should be a great opportunity to empower McDaniels with more touches and scoring chances against a defense that will be on its heels as a result of its offense likely not being able to score efficiently against a stout Minnesota defense.

With how important the fourth-year swingman is to unlocking the Timberwolves’ offensive ceiling in the playoffs, increasing McDaniels’ scoring opportunities to breathe confidence into the 23-year-old should be a priority in games like these against tanking teams.

Setting the Tone Early

The Timberwolves are 6-2 on the back end of back-to-backs this season; their win percentage of 75% is the second best in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics (8-2, 80%). Minnesota enters Monday night riding a five-game win streak on the second night of back-to-backs, including a 121-109 win over Portland back on February 13.

But in order to make it six in a row, the Wolves needs to put away the Trail Blazers early. Minnesota got off to an 23-5 lead in the first 5:40 of these two teams’ last matchup at Target Center, and won the first quarter 44-14 in their previous game in Portland, their last game before the All-Star Break.

While those leads were great, Finch’s group let their foot off the gas in a major way. The Blazers got back within 10 points in both games, forcing key rotation players to play more minutes than they should have, and raising the blood pressure of Wolves fans near and far.

Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert have both been important keys to Minnesota improving in these back-to-back spots, as each veteran is crucial to establishing a dominant, professional tone their teammates feed off of. Tonight may have been a good spot for both players to catch a night off (as both are pretty clearly less than 100%), but the Timberwolves need to follow their lead with them out there grinding through the soreness, nicks and bruises.

Minnesota is 18-5 against teams below .500 this season — a great number compared to last season’s 14-15 mark — but can’t afford any more losses if they want to ultimately finish the season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. After tonight, they have just eight such games left, with five of their last nine games of the season coming against sub-.500 squads.

The group Portland is fielding tonight with all of their injuries and illnesses is a G League level team. Minnesota has struggled to completely control games from start to finish, but doing anything less than that tonight would be a disappointment given how the Timberwolves have looked in the last few games. Even if the Minnesota is evidently working through some offensive struggles, Portland does not have the offensive firepower to warrant this game being close at any point other than the first few minutes.

This contest comes at the perfect time on the schedule for the Wolves to get back on the right track, regain some confidence, breath a sigh of relief, and feel better about themselves before embarking on their longest road trip of the season (six games).