After your grades were submitted a quarter of the way through the season, the Minnesota Timberwolves earned a 3.39 grade point average. By the end of the first semester, the GPA slipped to a 3.31. What will their next progress report tell us?

Welcome to Canis Pulsus Vol. 32!

For those of you who have been ignoring this series since the 2021 season — Canis Pulsus is designed to give our Canis Hoopus community a published voice.

A pulse, if you will.

We all know that if CH occupied all seats of the Minnesota Timberwolves front office, we would be celebrating our 35th consecutive championship this year. So now is your time to be the teacher/professor/my mom. How would you grade the performances of each member of the Timberwolves?

It’s a simple concept, really. Just submit your vote as honestly or sarcastically as you would like. All individual submissions will remain anonymous so no one will know if you were the one voter who gave Wendell Moore Jr. an A+ grade. Once the polls close, the results as a whole will be published on Canis Hoopus and (in theory) be snail mailed to everyone’s parents.

Canis Pulsus Vol. 32 - Quarterly Report 3 (‘23-‘24)

*Voting ends Wednesday, 3/6*

Grade each player’s performance so far this season. Grade the coaching staff’s performance so far this season. Grade the front office’s performance so far this season. Grade ownership’s performance so far this season. Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament? Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs? With 3/4 of the season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are... What do you hope the Timberwolves accomplish during the final quarter of the regular season the MOST? What playoff opponent do the hope the Wolves draw in the first round? What playoff opponent do the hope the Wolves DON’T draw in the first round?

Link to previous Canis Pulsus results