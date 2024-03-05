‘We’re Gonna Be a Problem’ — Courtney Williams Ready to Help Lynx Take the Next Step

Entering this offseason as a free agent after playing with the Chicago Sky in 2023, veteran guard Courtney Williams didn’t know what to expect when she hit the open market, but she wanted to keep an open mind.

Williams didn’t have to wait long to get her first phone call as soon as the free agent negotiating period opened in January. In fact, that first call came at 12:01 a.m., less than one minute after teams could begin to talk to free agents.

The person on the other end of the phone was Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve, inquiring about the guard’s willingness to join the Lynx in 2024.

“I was keeping an open mind (going into free agency). I didn’t really know what to expect,” Williams said on the Hitting the Hardwood Podcast with Mitchell Hansen. “What was crazy was (the Lynx) hit me up right at 12 AM. Right when they could talk to me, their whole coaching staff sent me a text message and was like ‘we can’t wait to talk to you’.”

Williams didn’t take long to ponder her decision despite receiving calls from other WNBA teams gauging her interest in signing with them, agreeing to join Minnesota on a two-year guaranteed contract in the following days.

“From the beginning, they had applied that pressure and had me feeling the love, right when teams were able to talk to players,” Williams said. “They just set the tone right away with just letting me know ‘hey, we want you.’ It was always love right from the beginning.”

“I think our goal should be a deep playoff run. ... We’re gonna be a problem.” — Courtney Williams

Now, Williams joins a Lynx team that made improvements a season ago and looks to lead a new-look guard group and a squad in Minnesota that wants to take another step this summer.

“Just the legacy Minnesota has and has always had with Cheryl Reeve being one of the best coaches in the world coaching some of the best players in the world,” Williams said on why she choose the Lynx. “Just being able to learn from (Reeve) and her staff. I feel like I have a lot more growth that I could tap into, especially now while playing the point guard position.

“(Signing with the Lynx) just let me know that I have a lot more work, I have a lot more potential and I have a lot a things I can tap into.”

A Boost at Guard

Williams joins a Lynx squad that has been looking to solidify the point guard position ever since Lindsay Whalen retired in 2018. Not only did they do that with Williams, but they did that with two guards this offseason.

Prior to Williams officially signing in Minnesota, the Lynx traded for Natisha Hiedeman in exchange for Tiffany Mitchell and a 2024 second-round draft pick. The two will now be the two leading floor generals in Minnesota throughout the summer.

“One of the first things (the Lynx) said to me was that they wanted me to lead this team at the point guard position,” Williams said. “That was actually shocking to me because there were so many point guards on the market in free agency that they could have obviously went with. ... For Cheryl and them to come to me and be like ‘we want you to be our point guard,’ it’s a blessing.”

Williams enters the 2024 campaign as the frontrunner to claim the starting point guard spot, a position she primarily played for the first time in 2023 with Chicago. But she isn’t coming into her new team expecting to take over as the starting floor general — she wants to earn that title leading up to the year.

“I don’t like to step into anything thinking a spot is solidified for me. ... I like to stay coachable and go into it like I’m third or fourth string trying to get a spot. I think as long as you keep that mentality, if I keep that mentality, it’s going to keep me hungry,” Williams said. “I don’t ever want to walk into any position or any organization thinking I already have everything laid out for me. I like to keep that chip on my shoulder and stay hungry. I’m stepping into this like I have to fight for a spot like everyone else.”

“You’re always going to see me up, hyped, turnt up and making sure that everybody in the building know who I’m with and how I’m rockin’.” — Courtney Williams

In a recent TV appearance on Bally Sports North, Reeve noted Williams’ comfortability and success at the point guard position, further convincing the Lynx she could be capable of taking over the starting job in Minnesota.

“We were really targeting players that could shore up some of our weaknesses from last season. Everybody knows the point guard position has been a bit of a challenge,” Reeve said on Bally Sports North. “We really feel like Courtney’s emergence as a point guard in our league, most of her career she was an off-guard. Last season, she played point guard and had one of her best seasons of her career. She’s a really productive player on both ends of the floor.”

In all 40 regular season games last year, Williams averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 30.1 minutes while shooting 43.7% from the field and 44.3% from three. She has shown her ability to impact the game in many ways, notably scoring, facilitating and also rebounding well for a point guard. And one area of her game she takes pride in is the fiery personality she can bring to her team on a nightly basis.

“I’m a high-energy player, I’m exciting. I love it when fans get into it and I love chatting it up with the fans. Throughout the years, I’ve just gotten smarter,” Williams said. “I’m my teammates’ biggest cheerleader. You’re going to see me all the time cheering my team on, it don’t matter what the score look like or what building we’re in. You’re always going to see me up, hyped, turnt up and making sure that everybody in the building know who I’m with and how I’m rockin’.”

“We’re Gonna Be a Problem”

The signing of Williams put a bow on a strong offseason for the Lynx ahead of the 2024. Not only did they shore up the point guard spot with the duo of Williams and Hiedeman, but Minnesota also added forward Alanna Smith via free agency.

Williams is excited to be part of that trio of additions in Minnesota, as well as being able to take the court with Hiedeman and Smith — both former teammates of Williams — in a Lynx uniform.

“I’m super hyped about it, said Williams, who played with Hiedeman in Connecticut and Smith in Chicago. “I think they were amazing additions and I am super excited to be able to play with the both of them again.”

One of the most appealing things about the Lynx for Williams was the fact that most of the playoff team from a season ago is still in place in Minnesota, allowing for her and the other new faces to slide right in and fit around the existing players on the roster.

“The fact that (Minnesota) kept that core group and just added on pieces, that’s always a great thing. They already have their chemistry, so we just have to come in and adapt to what they already have built. They already have that foundation so it’s just us getting on board with what they are already building. I’m excited about that. ... I think that team, already having that core group and that foundation and now just adding pieces on to it, I think that is not going to do anything but elevate the team.”

Now entering her fourth season in four years, Williams is ready to settle into one location and help her team as a leader on and off the court. As one of the newest members of the Lynx, she believes this team in Minnesota is capable of not only returning to the playoffs in 2024, but making a deep run while causing headaches for the other 11 WNBA teams all year long.

“Bare minimum playoffs for sure,” Williams said of what she believes the Lynx can accomplish in 2024. “I think that should be an expectation, and I think having a deep run in the playoffs should be the goal. Obviously a championship should be everyone’s goal, no matter what team you’re on. I think a realistic expectation at minimum is the playoffs for sure, and I think our goal should be a deep playoff run. And I think we can do it.

“We’re gonna be a problem.”

