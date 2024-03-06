Game Preview #63: Wolves at Pacers

Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves will look to contain Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and a dangerous Indiana Pacers offense on Thursday night, the first of six games on the road for the Wolves. Karl-Anthony Towns will miss this matchup with left knee soreness.

This is the front end of the Timberwolves’ fourth back-to-back set in the last two weeks. They are 3-0 in the second game of those sets, but are just 1-2 in opening games.

Minnesota is coming off Monday’s 119-114 win over a depleted Portland Trail Blazers team, while Indiana will look to replicate their performance from a 137-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves took the first matchup between these two teams way back in December, winning 127-109 on AE1 release night. Towns went for 40 while Edwards went for 37.

But that was before the Pacers traded Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and three first-round picks to the Raptors one month later. Siakam is averaging 20.5 points on 55.7/38.8/67.6 shooting splits, 7.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists to 1.5 turnovers, and 1.2 stocks in 32.7 minutes per game across 22 appearances as a Pacer. It’s a small sample size, yes, but he’s enjoying career-high efficiency (59.5 effective FG%) thus far in Indiana, which is not a surprise given how the Pacers like to play, and how Siakam’s skills fit right into that identity.

Veteran forward T.J. Warren will be available for his first game as a Wolf after signing a 10-day contract on Wednesday. With Towns’ absence, he may see rotation minutes on Thursday.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (43-19) at Indiana Pacers (35-28)

When: Thursday, March 7 at 6:00 PM CT

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, IN

TV: Bally Sports North (Michael Grady, Jim Petersen)

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves +1 | Total: 229 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of 3/6 at 6:00 PM CT

Minnesota

QUESTIONABLE:

Jordan McLaughlin (illness)

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Leonard Miller (G League assignment)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left knee soreness)

Indiana

QUESTIONABLE:

Quenton Jackson (two-way contract)

Oscar Tshiebwe (two-way contrct)

Isaiah Wong (two-way contract)

OUT:

Bennedict Mathurin (right shoulder sprain)

Doug McDermott (right calf strain)

What to Watch For

Anthony Edwards Living in the Paint

The Timberwolves, already down Towns, need to get the best version of Edwards if they want to take down a Pacers team that can turn a game into a track meet and outscore their opponent as well as any team in the NBA. Minnesota certainly got it in the two teams’ first matchup, when Edwards scored 37 points on 14/23 shooting, including 7/10 from beyond the arc to lead a 18/30 (60%) 3-point shooting night for the Wolves.

But this game figures to be different, as Indiana has developed an ability to prevent opponents from shooting 3s. Their 29.4% opponent 3-point rate is the best mark in the league, nearly seven points below the league average of 36.1%. That comes at a cost, though. Indiana allows the most shots at the rim (37.8% of total opponent shots come there), and the second-most points per game in the paint (59.4).

With Bennedict Mathurin out (right shoulder sprain), Edwards will likely draw Aaron Nesmith, who does not have the lateral quickness to stick with Ant on the drive. Nesmith allows 1.211 points per isolation, which is the worst mark of any defender in the entire NBA who has defended at least 70 isolations, per Synergy. Haliburton won’t offer much resistance in switches, either, as Hali allows 1.250 points per iso, the third-worst mark of any player with at least 40 isolations defended. I’d also expect Edwards to target Obi Toppin, who allows 1.196 points per iso (ninth-worst of anyone with at least 40 isolations defended).

Edwards relentlessly attacking the paint and getting to the line will be key. Indiana has spent the second-most defensive possessions in the penalty (i.e. their opponent is in the bonus) and has committed the third-most non-shooting fouls (129) in the NBA, per PBP Stats. Attack, attack, attack.

Minnesota will run a ton of spread pick-and-roll with Edwards and Gobert in the game, which should also be a good recipe against a defense that allows the points per game to opposing PnR handlers (21.1) and the highest points per possession in those actions (1.012).

Wolves Head Coach Chris Finch will likely start Kyle Anderson in Towns’ absence, like he did all of last season, but I’d like to see him go with Nickeil Alexander-Walker to maximize the spacing around Edwards in PnR, and then have Anderson come into the game at the 4 with Naz Reid at the 5. The early returns on those lineups with Monte Morris are tremendous (+26.9 in 34 possessions, which is roughly 20 minutes). It’s obviously a very small sample size, but it makes sense in theory that those three, plus Edwards for scoring and either Alexander-Walker or Jaden McDaniels for spacing and perimeter defense, would find success given how their games complement each other.

It sure feels like the Timberwolves leave a lot of points on the table by choosing not to continually run actions their opponents can’t defend. Not spamming pick-and-roll — the action that best engages Edwards as a scorer and playmaker — with Edwards in the game, while down your No. 2 scorer, against the league’s worst PnR defense would be malpractice. This should be an easy 30 points for Ant if he brings his best effort and the Wolves put him in position to succeed. Ant’s points prop at DraftKings Sportsbook is 29.5, for anyone wondering.

Sprint Back in Transition

This Indiana group puts the pace in Pacers.

Whether it’s off a make or a miss, Head Coach Rick Carlisle’s team flies up the floor to score either in transition or against a crossmatched defense as well as any team in the league. The Pacers score 16.0 fast break points per game, good for fourth in the NBA, and 17.9 points per game off of turnovers, which ranks third in the league.

Minnesota will not only have to stop the ball, but also be weary of off-ball activity, too. Indiana takes 7.5 3-pointers per game in transition (most in the NBA) and scores 11.5 points per game off of cuts (eighth in the NBA).

Haliburton leads the NBA in assists per game (11.3), is probably the best guard passer in today’s NBA, and will absolutely carve up the Timberwolves defense if they struggle to sprint back in transition and get matched up, or simply fall asleep while playing defense off the ball. Siakam is also an extremely dangerous threat when he secures the rebound and looks to push the pace. Standing 6-foot-8 with guard skills, he does a great job of creating coast-to-coast opportunities, collapsing the paint and spraying the ball out to the perimeter, or simply initiating early actions that can help get his teammates good looks.

Indiana does everything quickly and with intention (something we all really wish the Wolves would do themselves, but okay fine let’s stay on topic). They get into their actions early in the shot clock, and their average possession lasts just 13.2 seconds — the shortest of any team in the league, per PBP Stats. As a result, they hold an offensive rating of 106.8 on first chances, which is fourth in the NBA and well above the league average of 102.0.

If the Wolves don’t sprint back in transition and force the Pacers to deal with the length of Gobert, McDaniels, Alexander-Walker, Anderson, Edwards and Reid in the half-court, Indiana will make them pay and put up points in short order.

A First Look at T.J. Warren?

When the news first broke about the potential of the Wolves signing Marcus Morris Sr., my biggest takeaway was that Morris Sr. would be most impactful on nights in which one of Towns, Gobert or Reid either did not play or got into foul trouble, since he can play minutes at the 4, or even a small-ball 5 for short spurts. While Anderson can play more minutes, yes, having another floor spacer with size can be a better matchup than going small with three point guards in the rotation with Mike Conley, Monte Morris and Jordan McLaughlin.

While T.J. Warren has a different skillset from Morris Sr. — Warren is much more of an attack-off-the-catch, face-up driver and perimeter-oriented scorer than Morris Sr. — the former NC State star is pretty much exactly the same size as Morris Sr. (6-foot-8, 220 pounds), and can impact the rotation in a similar way, but primarily at the 3 or 4, compared to the 4 or 5 (Morris Sr.).

Finch likes to have his ninth man start the second quarter (or play the final couple minutes of the first quarter) in a lineup with Gobert. Given that Anderson is likely to start, going to Warren to get the nine-year veteran’s feet wet could certainly be a lever Finch pulls in minutes with Gobert at the 5, so as to get Anderson more minutes with Reid to balance out the spacing.

Throwing a player on a 10-day contract — especially a player who has played in just 42 games over the last three calendar years — into the rotation may sound crazy, but Warren is a pro, has clearly been in talks with the team and more closely watching Wolves film for multiple weeks, and McLaughlin is questionable with an illness that kept him out of Monday’s win over Portland. If this 10-day contract is in essence a tryout for a rest-of-the-season deal, they might as well see what they have.

Warren’s game is fairly plug-and-play as a versatile forward that can initiate pick-and-roll, play in the hand-off game, score in isolation, and attack off the catch. Finch will likely ask him to make quick decisions, which may be tough for a player new to a team, but such is life in a Wolves offense whose two best players are prone to backsliding into roles as ball stoppers.

But ball stopping amongst the bench has been much less of an issue since Morris came into the fold 10 games ago. Scoring is also up, as is 3-point efficiency.

Bench stats before Morris (52 games):

Scoring: 31.5 PPG (23rd in NBA)

Assists: 9.1 (eighth)

Turnovers: 5.3 (20th-fewest)

3-point shooting: 36.4% (11th)

3-point volume: 11.3 attempts per game (22nd)

Since Morris arrived (10 games):

Scoring: 34.5 PPG (14th)

Assists: 11.8 (second)

Turnovers: 4.3 (seventh-fewest)

3-point shooting: 41.3% (first)

3-point volume: 12.1 attempts per game (17th)

Hopefully Morris’s impact can continue to permeate the bench rotation and reach Warren, too, by way of setting up easy catch-and-shoot looks and opportunities to drive against a spread floor, should he make his Timberwolves debut on Thursday.