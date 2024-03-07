Minnesota Timberwolves Starters Report Card: Quarter 3 Grades

The sequel Minnesota Timberwolves are in the third act of the film, and they have reached the part of a story arc known as “the crisis.”

All season long, this Wolves team has bucked the trend of the last twenty years, displaying professionalism, resilience and (despite bouts with immaturity) the energy to bounce back into an essay-inducing lead atop the Western Conference.

With the news breaking Thursday morning and the uncertainty around Karl Anthony Towns’ availability for the rest of the season, the final arc of this regular season story is set. Whether it is short or long term, how will the Timberwolves overcome the absence of their All-Star forward?

Before getting stuck in prognostication without a final designation, let’s take a moment to look back.

This was a very strange quarter for our favorite team. The statistical stretch covered below began on January 20, a 102-97 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and finished on Monday with the 119-114 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Between these games:

KAT’s franchise record 62-point performance and subsequent loss to the Charlotte Hornets

Three losses in six games with losses to the San Antonio Spurs, Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls

The Monte Morris trade

The offense beginning to round into shape with four straight victories heading into the All-Star break

Coming out of the All-Star break with a 4-3 home stand, with close losses to each of the Milwaukee Bucks, Sacramento Kings, and Los Angeles Clippers

Even before the Towns’ injury, there were some worrisome signs. The most publicized of these is the clutch offense issue; since the new year they are 28th in net rating in clutch time. A less-publicized concern is the general morass that the starters have been in since the All-Star break - they have a net rating of -8.1, way off their pace of 12.1 going into the break.

Injuries, exhaustion from both on-court and off-court developments, role players being asked to step up—and a big red target on their backs from being the first-place team - this last quarter is going to be the hardest yet for the Timberwolves.

20 games left in the regular season; let’s do this.

A few brief reminders about the grading system:

These grades are roles-based, so the stats I’m looking at for each player are different. Roles on the team can change as the roster and playing time changes—I will alter or add statistical categories throughout the season as needed. The below stats are from the 21 games between 1-20-24 and 3-4-24, the victory at home vs the Trail Blazers.

Mike Conley Third Quarter Grade: 81% (B-)

This is hard to put as a final stamp on a report card - Mike Conley’s first non-”A” range grade since he came to the team last year. The biggest reason why? The usually sure-handed passer and leader of the offense has turned the ball over at a more frequent pace. Mix that in with a defensive field goal percentage that is just okay, and that’s how his grade dropped.

Are the AST/TO numbers just a statistical aberration? Yeah - probably. I’d bet a lot of money we see that category shift back into the green in the fourth quarter of the season (and the playoffs). But that doesn’t change what happened over these past 21 games - this usually-straight-“A” math student has to bring a report card home with a “C” in their strongest subject.

Anthony Edwards Third Quarter Grade: 83% (B)

Anthony Edwards’ grade here is taking the brunt of the Timberwolves clutch time performance struggles (click the link at your own risk - I’d advise bringing another Timberwolves fan into the room with you to hold your hand). He is not the only one struggling in clutch time, but he is the team’s superstar and the one who will be most relied upon in key situations. As I’ve repeated throughout the year for Edwards - superstar expectations.

As for the rest of Edwards’ grades, there is a lot of green. Most encouraging is seeing the turnover ratio begin to dip down - he’s taking better care of the ball and still scoring at a mostly-efficient level. His defensive field goal percentage matches the trend of his defensive estimated plus/minus - he is engaging on defense more often than not, and a fully-engaged defensive focus from Edwards quickly turns him into the most physically dominant defender on the team.

Like the other starters, Edwards has been a little down since the All-Star break. He seems exhausted, and as any parent reading this knows, that is absolutely to be expected. As fans, we are not always aware of what’s happening off the basketball court for players, but in the case of Edwards and Towns, we should mix some grace in with our high expectations.

Jaden McDaniels Third Quarter Grade: 79% (C+)

The good news for Jaden? His foul numbers have been consistently lower since the first quarter of the season. He’s not fouling out of games, and he’s rarely even having to leave the floor for foul trouble.

He’s also finding more ways to impact the game through counting stats like rebounding and assisting. Since being benched in the Milwaukee Bucks game, he’s been on a stretch of really good basketball, including scoring a career-high 26 points against the Sacramento Kings.

The bad? It’s been a tough shooting stretch. He’s hit just a touch over one-third of his 3-point attempts, the majority of which continue to be open looks. Long range shooting isn’t the only thing he brings to the offense, but it is the role he is most consistently needed for, and this wasn’t a great stretch of shot making.

The hmm? McDaniels’ defense. The defensive field goal stat can always be misleading as McDaniels pays the most in matchup tax. I always try to double-check this number with more team-oriented stats, and his defensive estimated plus/minus has also dropped a bit over the last twenty-one games.

Perhaps it’s best to say that his defense this quarter was more in the good-to-great range, but not elite.

Karl-Anthony Towns Third Quarter Grade: 82% (B-)

I’m preserving this section as I had it written before the injury news broke, but obviously all thoughts are with Towns and the hope that he can protect the longevity of his career and find a way to be there for the team this year.

If these end up being diametrically-opposed options, KAT has given so much to this franchise that I’m confident all of us want what is best for him long-term.

Eye-test wise, I thought that KAT has been playing some of his better perimeter defense of the year recently with some stand-out moments containing Paul George and Malik Monk immediately springing to mind.

The rest of his game? It’s been more of the same. His shooting has taken a very slight dip that feels akin to statistical aberration, but that turnover ratio number is still a blinking red light.

Shout out to Canis alumnus Jake Paynting over at Howls and Growls, who did a great breakdown of where KAT’s offense shines and where these turnover issues really seem to creep in. I’ve set the video below to start at the exactly point the emphasizes the turnover struggles:

So much has been asked of Towns when it comes to adjusting his style of play to fit alongside another center and another budding superstar in Edwards. But unless he keeps evolving to maximize his strengths within this team concept, the ceiling of this team will be limited.

Rudy Gobert Third Quarter Grade: 95% (A)

If the NBA season is a marathon, Rudy Gobert is heading into mile twenty having led the whole way as this team’s roles-based MVP. Another quarter of “A’s” in every category, and as the Portland game on Monday night showed, he is the guy you can count on every night to do his job and help the team win.

Counting stats, advanced stats, lineup stats - you name it. Gobert is driving winning for this team more consistently than any other player on the roster.

When I mentioned the inconsistency or struggles of the starting five at the top of the article, it really could be specified as an offensive struggle. With Gobert as the anchor of the defense, the team will once again finish this third quarter as the number-one-rated defensive team, with a season low quarter rating of 106.9.

Check back later in the week for the third quarter bench grades!

