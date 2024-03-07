Wolves Star Karl-Anthony Towns Diagnosed With Torn Meniscus In Left Knee, Out Indefinitely

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Just in: Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee and is out indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/JlPe73PnN9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2024

Charania also reported that Towns has been “gathering second opinions on the injury over the last 24 hours.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski but seemed to have more of a positive spin on the news, suggesting Towns may not miss much time.

ESPN Sources: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has suffered a left meniscus injury, but it remains unclear about how much, if any, time he’ll be required to miss. Towns and team are working to get full understanding of degree of injury and whether it demands immediate action. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 7, 2024

That “if any” is going to be something Timberwolves fans surely hold onto while we all await more news.

It is unclear at this time whether Towns suffered the injury during the Wolves’ 119-114 win over the Portland Trail Blazers or during practice on Wednesday.

The news is obviously devastating for the Wolves, who are off to the best 62-game start to a season in Towns’ career at 43-19, and he certainly has a lot to do with that. Towns this season is averaging 22.1 points on 50.6/42.3/87.4 shooting splits, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists to 2.8 turnovers, and 1.4 stocks in 32.8 minutes per game across 60 appearances, all starts. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft was named to his fourth All-Star Game this season for his efforts, which have helped the Timberwolves climb all the way up to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

It is impossible not to feel for Towns as a human being, who has endured a harrowing last four years filled with personal tragedy and grief and now a third significant injury.

After Towns missed 52 consecutive games with a Grade 3 calf strain last season and didn’t quite look like himself once he returned, KAT played in 60 of the Wolves’ first 62 games this season, missing just one game because of injury or illness.

Given all Towns has been through on and off the court, it had been wonderful to see the 28-year-old enjoy playing winning basketball this season, filled with hope not only for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign, but also into the future — something he hasn’t had much of since arriving in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have been one of the healthiest teams this season, especially the starters.



• Conley: 57 GP (91.2% of total games)

• Edwards: 59 GP (95.2%)

• McDaniels: 52 GP (83.9%)

• Towns: 60 GP (96.8%)

• Gobert: 60 GP (96.8%)



With KAT out, next man up mentality. — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) March 7, 2024

The timing of this injury is brutal. There’s no other way to put it. Minnesota is just entering their stretch run, throughout which they’ll be jockeying for the No. 1 seed with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets, who are 0 and 1.0 game back from the Wolves, respectively.

Towns has been a key factor in why the two-big construct with Rudy Gobert has worked this season, as KAT has been the one whose game has had to change the most on both ends of the court to welcome another center into the fold.

Anthony Edwards desperately needed a No. 2 scoring option last season while Towns was out, and Ant has ascended to another level this season in terms of his efficiency with the spacing and scoring Towns provides. When Edwards had off nights last year, there was no one to pick up the slack for him, but Towns has certainly done that this season and has admirably shifted from being the No. 1 option from the majority of his carer to a No. 2 that is willing to do any and everything it takes to support Edwards’ development.

Now the Timberwolves will have to re-learn life without Towns once again, and with the trade deadline and primary buyout free agent period both behind them, there are limited external options that Minnesota could turn to with their final roster spot available.

Wojnarowski’s reporting sure seems to indicate that the Wolves will see Towns back this season, but you never know how these things play out.

In the meantime, Kyle Anderson and Naz Reid figure to see increased minutes, while Reid, Jaden McDaniels and new 10-day signee T.J. Warren will have to pitch in when it comes to picking up the slack from Towns’ scoring, starting tonight in Indianapolis against the Indiana Pacers. Mike Conley, Monte Morris and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will all likely be asked to shoot more 3s to make up for Towns’ 5.3 attempts at 42.3% this season.

On the surface, the Timberwolves were built to absorb an injury like this (not trying to detract at all from how much this sucks). The starters w/ Naz instead of KAT have a net rating of +20.4 this season and the team as a whole is +5.7 when KAT is off the floor compared to +9… — Tyler Metcalf (@tmetcalf11) March 7, 2024

The tenor of this season has completely changed in an instant, but these Timberwolves have shown a collective heart and fight that makes you believe they can win any game they play in, with stars or without them. Towns has changed his game all season to step up for his teammates and it’s paid historic dividends. Now, it’s time for his teammates to do the same.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.