Canis Pulsus - Vol. 32: Quarterly Report 3 Results

43 voices chimed in to grade the Minnesota Timberwolves through three quarters. Let’s jump right into Canis Pulsus Vol. 32 - Quarterly Report 3.

(Note: Canis Pulsus Vol. 32 data was collected through 3/6)

Rudy Gobert

A

Previous grade: A

Big Ru continues to power away, perhaps being the most consistent and impactful player on the roster this season.

Full voting results:

Karl-Anthony Towns

B+

Previous grade: A-

There’s not much else to say here other than, “Get well soon, KAT.” The loyal big man has opted against a full meniscus surgery all because he’s willing to jeopardize his career to help the Wolves on their historic season. He deserves an A+ forever.

Full voting results:

Mike Conley Jr.

A-

Previous grade: A

Minnesota Mike is admit a bit of a shooting slump that’s lasted for a few weeks now, but more concerning is his recent stretch of turnovers. That said, the vet is still a key cog for the Wolves.

Full voting results:

Anthony Edwards

A-

Previous grade: A

Ant has been a bit inconsistent from game to game, but that’s to be expected as the 22-year-old is now learning to be a father. As we just witnessed, an Edwards explosion is always just around the corner and we’ll need to rely on his offensive talents more than over this final quarter.

Full voting results:

Naz Reid

B+

Previous grade: A

Naz has been a bit less efficient recently, but the big man has another big opportunity ahead of him while KAT recovers. His 6MOY campaign continues forward with full steam.

Full voting results:

Monte Morris

B

Previous grade: N/A

Hopefully Monte’s recent hamstring injury is minor, as his introduction into the Wolves roster this season has been seamless. A true vet who may have a big role ahead to finish the season.

Full voting results:

Kyle Anderson

B

Previous grade: B-

SlowMo’s improved quite a bit on both ends of the court. He still isn’t back to his 2022-2023 form yet, but it’s coming along. Along with Naz, he’ll be the most likely candidate to fill KAT’s minutes this next month.

Full voting results:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

A-

Previous grade: B+

NAW has really blossomed into perhaps the most important role player for the Wolves. His 3&D ability is undeniable and though sometimes the perimeter shot isn’t as consistent as we’d like, his defensive acumen is rarely inconsistent.

Full voting results:

Jaden McDaniels

B-

Previous grade: B

Seatbelt has to learn to get out of his own way with silly fouls and trying to do too much on offense. Much like NAW, his three-ball also fails to be reliable. If the Wolves want to make a deep push, JMac will need to get it together soon.

Full voting results:

Wendell Moore Jr.

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

Unfortunately, not much has changed here. Wendell may be wrapping up his days as a Timberwolf.

Full voting results:

Jordan McLaughlin

B

Previous grade: C+

JMac has been the JMac that we’ve come to enjoy over the years. A pace pushing, high IQ brainiac who has recently rediscovered his three point stroke. If Monte has to miss time, JMac’s name will be called upon more and that may be a good thing for MInnesota.

Full voting results:

Daishen Nix

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

The Point God continues to do his thing. Someone should really turn that nickname into a thing. The vibes remain well intact.

Full voting results:

Leonard Miller

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

As much as many of us would like to see Lenny unleashed, it most likely won’t happen this year. The Wolves are going for it all this year so the development of the youngsters will need to take a back seat.

Full voting results:

Josh Minott

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

Same as Miller, Minott’s likely not going to see the court much this year.

Full voting results:

Luka Garza

Incomplete

Previous grade: Incomplete

Luka Garza time has also been shelved for the time being. Will he soak up some garbage time minutes? Sure. Let’s hope we get more of that due to the Wolves blowing out their opponents soon.

Full voting results:

Coaching staff

A

Previous grade: A

Chris Finch might just mess around and finish as the NBA Coach of the Year. He’s continued to navigate some choppy waters between poor crunch time play and injuries. Finch surely has his work cut out for him moving forward.

Full voting results:

Front office

A

Previous grade: A

Is the Marcus Morris Sr. dream dead? Maybe. But the T.J. Warren renaissance is alive and well. President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly continues to impress as the Wolves hope to follow in the Nuggets footsteps.

Full voting results:

Ownership

A

Previous grade: A-

Not much news here, as March may be the final month under Glen Taylor’s majority ownership.

Full voting results:

Will the Timberwolves make the play-in tournament?

No (95.2%)

Previous response: No (67%)

I don’t want to jinx it, but I think the Wolves are locked in for a top six seed this season. We finally made it!

Full voting results:

Will the Timberwolves make the playoffs?

Yes (100%)

Previous response: Yes (100%)

Full speed ahead!

Full voting results:

With 3⁄ 4 of the season over, my feelings on the direction of the Timberwolves are...

Very optimistic (60.5%)

Previous grade: Very optimistic (88%)

The recent injury news would’ve strongly impacted this result. The Wolves have a tough final quarter schedule, but it’s hard not to feel good about the direct of the franchise.

Full voting results:

What do you hope the Timberwolves achieve in the final quarter of the season the MOST?

Stay healthy

We jinxed it. The results were collected through Wednesday, and of course, we get a few significant injuries on Thursday. Damn it, ya’ll!

What playoff opponent do the hope the Wolves draw in the first round?

Golden State Warriors (46.5%)

Next: Dallas Mavericks (22%)

The old man Golden State Warriors, who may have lost Steph Curry due to an ankle injury, are first up on Wolves fans desire for revenge. Being able to put the Warriors dynasty out of their misery is surely high on our list.

Full voting results:

What playoff opponent do the hope the Wolves DON’T draw in the first round?

New Orleans Pelicans (53.5%)

Next: Phoenix Suns (31.7%)

Zion Williamson has become a basketball god when he faces the Timberwolves, so it’s no surprise that they’re the top answer here. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns pop up with 30% of the vote as a team we don’t want to see, but 7% as a team we do want to see. Interesting.

Full voting results:

From a 3.31 to a 3.49 grade point average, the Wolves are trending up! It looks like finishing on the honor roll may be a reality!