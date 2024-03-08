Wolves’ NBA 2K24 Ratings Rise as Home Stretch of Regular Season Approaches

Here we are, the home stretch of the regular season. Hasn’t it gone quickly, folks?

With 20 games remaining until the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ regular season is far from over. They are tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the best record in the Western Conference and have been battling offensive woes lately. Above that, Thursday morning, Shams Charania of The Atheltic reported that Karl-Anthony Towns is “out indefinitely” with a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The timing of Towns’ injury is less than ideal. However, the grueling NBA season waits for no one. The Wolves need to get back on track and maybe even use KAT’s injury as momentum down the stretch. Thankfully, Timberwolves Head Coach Chris Finch and his staff have a deep roster at their disposal, equipped with players who have a history of playing without Karl in the lineup, along with a new face who may get an opportunity that otherwise would not have presented itself.

In other news, NBA 2K24 released its seventh ratings update of the 2023-24 season. In it, four Timberwolves saw teaks to their overalls, all of which will have a significant role and higher expectations now that Towns is out of the fold for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Edwards: 90 OVR (+1 from last update)

Stats since last update (Feb. 17-Mar.7): 25.1 points, 5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 42.6% FG, 31.9% 3P, 34.1 minutes, +4, Player of the Month nomination

The newest dad on the Timberwolves rejoins the 90 overall club following an up-and-down last seven games. Anthony Edwards has been floating between 89-90 overall this season as he has led the No. 1 seeded team in the West to sustained success. However, the 22-year-old has been out of it recently, which makes complete sense, as he was forced to leave Minnesota’s game against the Sacramento Kings on March 1 at halftime because his girlfriend went into labor. In the three games since welcoming his first child into this world entering Thursday, Edwards averaged 17 points on 36.6% from the floor and 31.3% from deep — complete with two games going a combined 6-of-21 (28.6%) from the floor.

Being a new parent is one of the most challenging things a person can experience. It is gratifying, but also a time when you don’t get much sleep (at least, that’s what my parents always say). Expecting Ant to play like his usual self is unfair. However, with Towns out for the near future, this is now, undoubtedly, AE5’s team. Minnesota’s playoff positioning will largely hinge on his ability to take over and finish the last portion of the season out strong, potentially putting a bow on the best season of his career.

Edwards then exploded for 44 points, including 16 points in the fourth quarter and scoring 11 of the Timberwolves’ final 13 points of the game, to take down the Pacers 113-111 on Thursday night. You have to believe that 90 overall mark is going to be as low as his rating will get for the rest of the season.

Kyle Anderson: 76 OVR (+1 from last update)

Stats since last update: 7.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 51.6% FG, 23.8 minutes

Kyle Anderson, who arguably saved the Timberwolves’ season last year, has been a shell of himself for the majority of the 2023-24 campaign. Until the trade deadline, Anderson had a 106.9 offensive rating, the 88th lowest in all of the NBA. He had issues being the backup small forward, putting the ball in the rim when needed, and finding a place he felt comfortable with the players he shared the court with. However, since the deadline, Slow-Mo’s offensive rating has jumped to 122.6, good for 12th-best in the league. He has seemingly settled in lately, which most likely corresponds with knowing he will be in the Twin Cities until, at least, the summer.

Moving forward, it is likely that Anderson will start in place of Towns as he did for 46 of the 52 games when KAT was out with a calf strain last season. Kyle seems much more comfortable playing power forward, especially next to Rudy Gobert, so there should be no reason the New Jersey native doesn’t keep up his productive offense.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (+1 from last update)

Stats since last update: 8.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds, 41.5% FG, 39.3% 3P, 22.4 minutes

One could make a good argument that Nickeil Alexander-Walker has been the Timberwolves’ most crucial player off the bench. It doesn’t matter what role he handles — whether that be point guard, shooting guard, or small forward — Alexander-Walker gives his team high production and an even higher energy level. In many ways, he’s been the glue holding the Wolves together. And that hasn’t changed lately. Minnesota’s energy over the last handful of games was lacking. However, the energy level improved when NAW subbed in, and so did the team-wide play.

Alexander-Walker has been invaluable to the Wolves’ success this season, which is pretty good for a player labeled as a throw-in to the D’Angelo Russell-Mike Conley trade. He is a 3&D wing capable of productively bringing the ball up the floor. What winning team wouldn’t want those two positive aspects on their team?

76 overall still seems a little bit low for a player who means so much to their team’s success, but NAW will have the opportunity to further show just how important he is to the Wolves as the team transitions into a challenging part of the season.

T.J. Warren: 74 OVR (-2 from last rating)

Stats since last update: N/A

The Timberwolves' newest addition receives a rating dip before he even plays one game with the team. What gives? Well, T.J. Warren hasn’t played in the NBA since last season, when he averaged 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds on 48.9% from the floor and 32.8% from deep through a combined 42 games with the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.

Warren is with the Wolves by way of a 10-day contract. His signing became official on Wednesday, March 6, which means he will be in the Twin Cities until March 17 unless Tim Connelly and his staff decide to keep him around longer than that. The Wolves play five games between now and March 17. That isn’t a lot of time to prove your value to an NBA team, but the Wolves need his scoring punch now more than ever as they lost their second-leading scoring for the foreseeable future.

TJ Warren's recent % of shot attempts:



Mid-range:

• 2022-23 (PHX): 54% (98th %tile)

• 2023-23 (BRK): 55% (98th %tile)

• 2020-21: 50% (97th)



Of his 8 career seasons, he's had 6 where his mid-range frequency was in the upper 90th percentile.



A very old-school game... pic.twitter.com/qrA9nVahWx — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) March 2, 2024

Warren gives Minnesota someone who can create his own shot, especially from within the 3-point line. While that isn’t Finch’s preferred style of play, the Wolves will need all the scoring they can get moving forward, so there is a path where the 30-year-old veteran can play meaningful minutes and prove to the Wolves’ front office that he still has some productive basketball left in the tank.

The former NC State star scored seven points on 3/5 shooting and grabbed one rebound across 16 minutes off the bench in his Timberwolves debut on Thursday night in Indianapolis.