Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 27: Collier, Carleton Lead Squads to a Pair of Wins

As we watch the next wave of talent continue to take the court during March Madness, we are also nearing some key dates in the WNBA with the start of the 2024 season right around the corner.

April marks two important benchmarks for the Minnesota Lynx and the other teams in the WNBA, notably the 2024 WNBA Draft which occurs April 15 and the start of training camp which commences for the Lynx on April 28.

But before we can look ahead to the upcoming year, six Lynx players have continued their seasons overseas. Some of the players are currently on the roster, played with the team in 2023 or have played with the team in the past and are still under team control.

Players across the globe currently playing include Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhász, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton and Cecilia Zandalasini playing in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason. Alanna Smith had been playing in Emlak Konut SK in Turkey, but her season has since concluded.

In last week’s update, we highlighted Collier dominating in Turkey, Smith, Carleton and Juhász putting strong showings together offensively, and more.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

Istanbul, Turkey

Collier, McBride and Fenerbahçe returned the court in Turkey over the past week, resuming the Turkey-KBSL playoffs and again taking care of business with ease.

To begin the week on March 25, Fenerbahçe topped Botas SK 89-73, led by Collier with a team-high 22 points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 31 minutes.

Fenerbahçe resumed postseason action by defeating Galatasaray 83-66 on March 29, with Collier dropping a double-double of 20 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes.

McBride didn’t appear in either of the two postseason contests over the week.

Fenerbahçe will once again face off against Galtasaray in the Turkey-KBSL playoffs on April 2 as it awaits the resumption of the EuroLeague playoffs on April 12 against CBK Mersin.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

Carleton and UNI Györ hit the court in Hungary over the past week with a pair of postseason contests on the schedule, both resulting in blowout victories.

UNI Györ kicked off the week with a 94-53 win over Vasas Csata in the quarterfinals on March 27, with Carleton ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total and concluding with 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 22 minutes.

In the second playoff game of the week, UNI Györ once again came away with a sizable win against Vasas Csata on March 30, winning 88-48. In that contest, Carleton had a well-rounded performance of nine points, a team-high-tying eight rebounds, four assists, a team-high four steals and one block over 23 minutes.

This offseason, Carleton has averaged 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals over eight EuroLeague contests, adding 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals over 13 Hungary-A Division games.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász and Famila Schio have put together a strong season in Italy, returning to action with one game over the past week.

Famila Schio topped Ragusa 76-60 in Italy-Serie A1 action, with Juhász posting a balanced outing of six points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in just over 18 minutes.

Juhász and Famila Schio will return to the court this week with one Italy-Serie A1 game, facing San Martino on April 7.

Cecilia Zandalasini

Bologna, Italy

As we await to see if Zandalasini, who last played for the Lynx in 2018, joins Minnesota once her overseas play concludes, the Italian forward has been playing with Virtus Segafredo Bologna this offseason for the third year in a row.

In one game over the past week, Virtus Segafredo Bologna took down Venezia 63-51 on March 30. In the win, Zandalasini posted eight points, a team-high six assists and five rebounds in just under 32 minutes.

This week, Zandalasini and Virtus Segrafredo Bologna will battle Sassari in Italy-Serie A1 play on April 7.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch remains in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she ultimately decides to join the Lynx and the WNBA this summer.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had one game on the schedule, an 84-81 win over Landes in France-LFB play on March 30. However, Hirsch once again didn’t appear in that game, last appearing in a game on Dec. 13.

This offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.