Reacts Survey: Ranking Potential Playoff Matchups for the Wolves

Who should Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves want to play in the first round of the NBA Playoffs? We want your take!

By Jack Borman
Minnesota Timberwolves v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves occupy the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference entering play on Monday as a result of their tough 109-101 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. It was an unfortunate step backwards after Friday’s dominating win over the Denver Nuggets to (very briefly) reclaim the No. 1 seed.

If the season were to end today, they would play the No. 6 seed New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. That may be the worst-case scenario presuming the Timberwolves don’t fall to the No. 4 seed — as New Orleans is 2-0 against Minnesota when Zion Williamson plays, but 0-2 when he doesn’t — depending on how you feel about Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and the new-look Dallas Mavericks.

But, the good news is that the Wolves still have eight games to play, and they are just one game behind the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, breathing down the neck of the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets, who have a half game lead on Minnesota.

Among those three, OKC has the most difficult remaining schedule (.523 cumulative opponent win percentage, 10th-hardest in the NBA), while Minnesota is in the middle (.486, 19th-hardest in the NBA) and Denver has the easiest slate left (.424, third-easiest in the NBA), according to Tankathon.

Beyond the race for the top spot, there is plenty to sort out:

  • Can the Mavericks or Pelicans run down the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed?
  • Will the Sacramento Kings and/or Phoenix Suns climb out of the Play-In Tournament?
  • Can LeBron James will the Los Angeles Lakers into hosting the 7/8 Play-In game?
  • Draymond Green The Houston Rockets can’t knock out the Golden State Warriors, right?

Here’s a look at the current playoff picture in the Western Conference:

Entering play Monday, April 1
NBA.com/standings

Now, with all of that in mind, we’re asking fans a few questions for this week’s Reacts Survey. Be sure to fill out the survey below!

Ranking Matchups as a No. 1 or No. 2 Seed

1) If the Wolves are the No. 1 or 2 seed, which Round 1 matchup would you want most?

  • Kings, Suns, Lakers, Warriors

2) If the Wolves are the No. 1 or 2 seed, which Round 1 matchup would you want least?

  • Kings, Suns, Lakers, Warriors

Ranking Matchups as a No. 3 Seed

3) If the Wolves are the No. 3 seed, which Round 1 matchup would you want most?

  • Clippers, Mavericks, Pelicans, Kings, Suns

4) If the Wolves are the No. 3 seed, which Round 1 matchup would you want least?

  • Clippers, Mavericks, Pelicans, Kings, Suns

