Reacts Survey: Ranking Potential Playoff Matchups for the Wolves

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Timberwolves fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Minnesota Timberwolves occupy the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference entering play on Monday as a result of their tough 109-101 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. It was an unfortunate step backwards after Friday’s dominating win over the Denver Nuggets to (very briefly) reclaim the No. 1 seed.

If the season were to end today, they would play the No. 6 seed New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. That may be the worst-case scenario presuming the Timberwolves don’t fall to the No. 4 seed — as New Orleans is 2-0 against Minnesota when Zion Williamson plays, but 0-2 when he doesn’t — depending on how you feel about Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving and the new-look Dallas Mavericks.

But, the good news is that the Wolves still have eight games to play, and they are just one game behind the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder, breathing down the neck of the No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets, who have a half game lead on Minnesota.

Among those three, OKC has the most difficult remaining schedule (.523 cumulative opponent win percentage, 10th-hardest in the NBA), while Minnesota is in the middle (.486, 19th-hardest in the NBA) and Denver has the easiest slate left (.424, third-easiest in the NBA), according to Tankathon.

Beyond the race for the top spot, there is plenty to sort out:

Can the Mavericks or Pelicans run down the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed?

Will the Sacramento Kings and/or Phoenix Suns climb out of the Play-In Tournament?

Can LeBron James will the Los Angeles Lakers into hosting the 7/8 Play-In game?

Draymond Green The Houston Rockets can’t knock out the Golden State Warriors, right?

Here’s a look at the current playoff picture in the Western Conference:

Now, with all of that in mind, we’re asking fans a few questions for this week’s Reacts Survey. Be sure to fill out the survey below!

Ranking Matchups as a No. 1 or No. 2 Seed

1) If the Wolves are the No. 1 or 2 seed, which Round 1 matchup would you want most?

Kings, Suns, Lakers, Warriors

2) If the Wolves are the No. 1 or 2 seed, which Round 1 matchup would you want least?

Kings, Suns, Lakers, Warriors

Ranking Matchups as a No. 3 Seed

3) If the Wolves are the No. 3 seed, which Round 1 matchup would you want most?

Clippers, Mavericks, Pelicans, Kings, Suns

4) If the Wolves are the No. 3 seed, which Round 1 matchup would you want least?

Clippers, Mavericks, Pelicans, Kings, Suns