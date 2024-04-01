Game Preview #75: Wolves vs. Rockets

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves look to get back to their winning ways by disrupting one of the hottest teams in the league, the Houston Rockets, who of late have been led by young rising stars Jalen Green and Amen Thompson.

After winning 11 games in a row, Houston dropped their last game, a blowout loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets and are in one of the most unexpected playoff pushes of the season.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Timberwolves are in a heated battle for the No. 1 seed, and every game carries a lot of weight. While this hasn’t been a competitive matchup all season, Houston is currently playing their best ball of the season by far.

Minnesota needs to win this game if they want to keep franchise-record-setting 59 wins on the table.

Game Info

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (51-23) vs. Houston Rockets (38-36)

When: Tuesday, April 2 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, MN

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: Wolves App, iHeart Radio, KFAN 100.3 FM

Line: Wolves -8.5 | Total: 217 (courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Injury Report

Updated as of Monday, April 1 at 7:00 PM CT

Minnesota

OUT:

Jaylen Clark (G League assignment; right achilles tendon rupture rehab)

Karl-Anthony Towns (left meniscus tear)

Houston

OUT:

Steven Adams (right PCL surgery)

Tari Eason (left tibia surgery)

Nate Hinton (G League two-way)

Jermaine Samuels (G League two-way)

Alperen Şengün (right ankle sprain)

What To Watch For

The Emergence of Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson entered the league as a point guard, but Houston has used him in a myriad of roles. For most of the season, Thompson played off ball with well-timed cuts, crashing the glass on both ends, and pushing in transition. Over their scorching recent 12-game streak, though, Thompson has been deployed a lot as a center.

In case you’re unfamiliar with the rookie, Thompson is a 6-foot-7 freak athlete point guard. It’s been a wild swing for Houston to take, but it is paying dividends and then some. Over their last 12 games, the Rockets’ most used lineup consists of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., and Thompson (if you want to gripe about Smith being the center since he’s the tallest of that group then fine, by stylistically it’s been more so Thompson). The definition of small ball. This group has played 121 minutes together during this time and has a net rating of +11.5, per NBA Stats. The Rockets’ next most used lineup is at 55 minutes and -7.8.

A big driver for their success has been Green emerging as a supernova scorer, but Thompson deserves immense amounts of credit for his role as well. When this group is on the floor, the Rockets have a better offensive rating, defensive rating, net rating, assist-to-turnover ratio, offensive rebounding rate, defensive rebounding rate, and effective field goal rate. They’ve figured out how to unleash Thompson’s aggressiveness, versatility, and athleticism despite sacrificing size. Thompson has been incredibly effective at exploiting gaps in the defense, and if the Timberwolves don’t account for him on every possession, he’ll quickly make them pay.

Prepare for Absurd Shot Making

For most of this season, the Rockets have been a poor shooting team. When looking at their recent 12-game stretch compared to the rest of the season, there weren’t any drastic differences in terms of their assist, free throw, rebounding, or defensive numbers. Sure, there were improvements, but nothing that was like “Oh, duh, no wonder they’re winning everything.” That is until we get to the pull up shooting numbers.

On the season, the Rockets have been scoring 21.9 points from pull-up shooting (ninth-most) and shooting 38% (17th-best) on these attempts. Nothing to get overly excited about. Over their last 12 games, though, the Rockets are scoring 28.2 points (third-best over that stretch and would be first on the season) while shooting 42.1% (sixth-best over that stretch and would be fourth on the season). The biggest change has come with their pull-up shooting from 3. On the season, they’ve shot 33% on pull up 3-pointers (19th). Over their last 12 games, though, they’ve been shooting 39.5% (second over that stretch and would be first on the season).

The Timberwolves are just coming off of a game where their opponent made some ridiculous shots, and they could be going into a repeat performance. The biggest improvement has come with Jalen Green. On the season, Green is scoring 6.0 points per game while shooting 35.3% overall and 34.4% from deep on pull-ups. Over his last 12 games, though, Green is scoring 10.5 points while shooting 43.9% overall and 45.1% from beyond the arc. He has turned into an absurd shot maker who is consistently setting up defenders with the threat of his rim pressure given his elite athleticism. Whether it’s Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards, or Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the Timberwolves need to make life extremely difficult for Green.

Abuse the Size Advantage

With Alperen Şengün hurt, the only real center that gets minutes for the Rockets is Jock Landale. This should give the Timberwolves a supreme size advantage that they can use to exploit and wear down the Rockets. Unfortunately, it may not be that easy.

Despite losing Sengun, the Rockets haven’t experienced much of a rebounding drop off. Their season-long defensive rebounding rate of 72.5% has dropped to just 72.0% in their last 12 games. Additionally, their offensive rebounding rate has actually improved from 29.4% to 30.0%. They’ve compensated for their lack of size by throwing out ridiculous athletes with a nose for the ball at nearly every position. They fight like hell for loose balls and consistently outwork their opponents. The Timberwolves must be cognizant of guys crashing from the wing and not get complacent about the perceived mismatches.

Even the Rockets defense within six feet hasn’t experienced a significant drop off. On the season, opponents have taken 33.1% of their shots within six feet and shot 61.4%. Over their last 12 games, those numbers have risen to just 35.2% and 63.9% respectively. There has clearly been a regression, but not one that is shockingly harmful. One of the main identities of this Wolves team, though, is their size. They should have a size advantage across nearly every position. If they are patient, execute the little things, and don’t get baited into a shot making contest, the Wolves should be able to overpower the Rockets around the rim on both ends of the floor.