Lynx Offseason Update Vol. 28: McBride and Collier Near a Title in Turkey, Juhász Has Balanced Outing

March Madness has officially come and gone with the National Championship Game taking place Sunday afternoon, meaning it’s finally time to look ahead to the 2024 WNBA season which is on deck.

As we await the WNBA Draft on April 15 and the start of training camp in a few short weeks, players will start to wrap up their overseas play while returning to their home markets in the WNBA to prepare for the year ahead.

But before we can officially look ahead to the upcoming year, six Lynx players have continued their seasons overseas. Some of the players are currently on the roster, played with the team in 2023 or have played with the team in the past and are still under team control.

Players across the globe currently playing include Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier, Kayla McBride, Dorka Juhász, Maia Hirsch, Bridget Carleton and Cecilia Zandalasini playing in Turkey, Italy, Hungary and France this offseason. Alanna Smith had been playing in Emlak Konut SK in Turkey, but her season has since concluded.

In last week’s update, we highlighted Collier and Carleton leading their teams to a pair of victories and much more.

Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride

Istanbul, Turkey

Postseason action continued for Collier, McBride and Fenerbahçe in the Turkey-KBSL over the past week with a trio of games, with the Lynx duo once again leading the way in Turkey.

To begin the week on April 2, Fenerbahçe took down Galatasaray 109-71 to advance in the playoffs. McBride posted a team-best 21 points, six assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block over 30 minutes, while Collier added a double-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and one assist over 23 minutes.

On April 5, Fenerbahçe opened the Turkey-KBSL Final against CBK Mersin, taking Game 1 99-76. In that win, McBride recorded 18 points, a team-best 10 assists and three rebounds over 33 minutes, with Collier finishing with 13 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 25 minutes.

In a rematch against CBK Mersin on April 7, Fenerbahçe once again claimed victory, taking a 2-0 series lead with an 85-64 victory. McBride once again shined with 22 points, five assists, two rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes, while Collier didn’t appear in the contest.

"2-0! Taraftarlarımız için söyleyecek bir şey bulamıyorum. Desteğiniz için çok ama çok teşekkür ederiz. Final serisinde 2-0 öndeyiz ama şu an gözlerimiz Mersin'deki Final Four'da. Tekrar tüm sezon boyunca gösterdiğiniz destek için çok teşekkür… pic.twitter.com/4Mg70YEQsh — Fenerbahçe Alagöz Holding (@fbkadinbasket) April 7, 2024

Fenerbahçe’s postseason play resumes over the next few weeks, resuming the EuroLeague playoffs against CBK Mersin on April 12 before battling CBK Mersin again in the Turkey-KBSL Final on April 17.

Dorka Juhász

Schio, Italy

Juhász has continued to provide Famila Schio with a solid presence this offseason, taking the court in one game over the past week while putting forth a balanced performance in a blowout win.

Famila Schio took down San Martino 85-43 in Italy-Serie A1 action, with Juhász ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total while posting 12 points, five rebounds and three steals in just under 20 minutes.

Juhász and Famila Schio will return to the court this week with one Italy-Serie A1 game, facing Battipaglia on April 14.

Bridget Carleton

Györ, Hungary

Carleton and UNI Györ have been dominating in postseason action in Hungary over the past few weeks after completing a 2-0 sweep of Vasas Csata in the quarterfinals at the end of March with Carleton leading the way for her squad in those pair of victories.

This past week, UNI Györ had the week off while awaiting the resumption of the playoffs. UNI Györ will begin the semifinal round against Atomeromu KSC Szekszard on April 12 for a chance to potentially reach to the finals later this month.

This offseason, Carleton has averaged 17.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals over eight EuroLeague contests, adding 14.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals over 13 Hungary-A Division games.

Cecilia Zandalasini

Bologna, Italy

As we await to see if Zandalasini, who last played for the Lynx in 2018, joins Minnesota once her overseas play concludes, the Italian forward has been playing with Virtus Segafredo Bologna this offseason for the third year in a row.

In one game over the past week, Virtus Segafredo Bologna topped Sassari 81-63, with Zandalasini leading the way in the victory. Over 27 minutes, Zandalasini posted a game-best 20 points along with two assists, one rebound and one steal while recording a plus/minute of +25.

This week, Zandalasini and Virtus Segrafredo Bologna will battle San Giovanni in Italy-Serie A1 play on April 14.

Maïa Hirsch

Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

Hirsch remains in France for Villeneuve d’Ascq this offseason as we wait to see if she ultimately decides to join the Lynx and the WNBA this summer. However, Hirsch hasn’t appeared in a game since Dec. 13 as she deals with injury issues.

Over the past week, Villeneuve d’Ascq had one game on the schedule, an 85-61 win over Union Hainaut in France-LFB action. As mentioned, Hirsch didn’t take the court in the contest and she remains out.

This offseason, Hirsch has averaged 7.0 points and 3.3 rebounds over 18.2 minutes in nine France-LFB games, also tallying 5.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 16.5 minutes in eight EuroLeague contests.